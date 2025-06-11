The Funniest Rick and Morty Seasons, Ranked

Since its debut on December 2, 2013, Rick and Morty has built a reputation as one of the most unpredictable, absurd, and darkly hilarious animated series on television. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty combined high-concept science fiction with biting social commentary, crass humor, and endless pop culture references. The series follows the misadventures of Rick Sanchez, a genius but reckless scientist, and his good-hearted but anxious grandson, Morty Smith.
Together, they travel across dimensions, alternate realities, and bizarre alien worlds using Rick’s inventions, notably his portal gun. While all seasons bring their own brand of chaos, not every season lands equally in hilarity. Humor in Rick and Morty varies from grotesque and nihilistic to clever and satirical. While several audiences prefer earlier seasons for their raw originality, others lean toward the polished absurdity of its recent season. With season 8 scheduled to premiere on May 25, 2025, here’s a ranking of the funniest Rick and Morty seasons, from average to insane.
7. Rick and Morty Season 7
IMDb: 7.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 77%
In all honesty, Rick and Morty season 7 was solid, but it generally lacked the comedic highs of its predecessors. The season saw a change in the main characters’ voice actors, with Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden replacing Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith’s voice actors. The season also saw a stranger focus on emotional and plot continuity, with some of the chaotic humor taking a backseat. While episodes like “Unmortricken” (Episode 5) and “Fear No Mort” (Episode 10) stood out for their hilarity, the overall humor balance of the season wasn’t quite as sharp.
6. Rick and Morty Season 5
IMDb: 7.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
The season premiered on June 20, 2021, with the same 10 episodes as its predecessors. Rick and Morty season 5 leaned heavily into meta-humor and serialized storytelling. While not every viewer generally appreciated this, it produced some bizarrely hilarious episodes. The season opened with the hilarious episode “Mort Dinner Rick Andre,” which saw Rick host his Ocean-dwelling nemesis for dinner. Episode 2 (“Mortyplicity”), a parody of identity and clone tropes, was fast-paced and darkly funny. Like its premiere, Rick and Morty season 5 closes with a hilarious finale (“Rickmurai Jack”). Although the season’s laughs are polarizing, they hit hard whenever the jokes hit!
5. Rick and Morty Season 6
IMDb: 8.0/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 91%
Continuing from its previous season, Rick and Morty season 6 also had a stronger narrative arc and emotional development. While its humor is slightly better than season 5, it was still generally subdued compared to earlier seasons. However, it still featured clever writing and meta-jokes that audiences appreciated, like in “Solaricks,” “Night Family,” and “Final DeSmithation.” The season’s comedy leaned into satire and character-driven moments rather than pure absurdity. Season 6 marked a total shift that some audiences found refreshing, while others missed the nonstop gags of earlier seasons.
4. Rick and Morty Season 2
IMDb: 8.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 91%
Rick and Morty season 2 continues the momentum with some of the show’s funniest and most absurd episodes. Its highest-rated episode (“Total Rickall”) saw the Smiths’ home invaded by memory-altering parasites that created increasingly ridiculous fake characters. The season also offered plenty of satirical takes on pop culture and science fiction tropes. Besides a select few, every episode had top ratings from critics and audiences. Rick and Morty season 2 also produced some of the show’s most memorable jokes and catchphrases. As a sophomore season, season 2 refined the formula.
3. Rick and Morty Season 4
IMDb: 8.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
Although generally slightly more divisive, Rick and Morty season 4 had its share of comedic gems. Episode 8 (“The Vat of Acid Episode“) was a standout and is unsurprisingly the season’s highest-rated episode. The episode delivered one of the series’s darkest and funniest plot twists. Episode 1 (“Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat”) and Episode 5 (“Rattlestar Ricklactica”) played with sci-fi clichés in ridiculous ways that worked brilliantly. While the humor wasn’t arguably as consistent as in earlier seasons, the season’s highs were undeniably funny.
2. Rick and Morty Season 1
IMDb: 8.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 97%
The debut season introduced audiences to the outrageous world of Rick and Morty. While there may be polarized opinions about its placement as the second-best season, there’s no denying the season had a perfect mix of crude humor and imaginative storytelling. While the show garnered a cult following after season 1, many viewers were initially skeptical about the show’s premise and dark humor. However, the freshness and unpredictability of each episode made Rick and Morty season 1 a comedic treasure trove. At the time, its novelty and raw creativity gave it a uniquely funny edge in animated television.
1. Rick and Morty Season 3
IMDb: 8.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
Generally, Rick and Morty season 3 is often hailed as the series’ comedic peak. Episodes like “Pickle Rick” (Episode 3), where Rick turns himself into a pickle to avoid therapy, and “The Ricklantis Mixup” (Episode 7), featuring multiple Ricks and Mortys in a dystopian Citadel, show off the series’ ability to blend clever satire with wild absurdity. In general, Rick and Morty season 3 set a high standard for sci-fi comedy. Unsurprisingly, all of its episodes have high ratings.
