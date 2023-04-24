10 Best Adult Animated TV Shows

When it comes to adult animated tv shows, they’re practically a dime a dozen. But, there’s something about cartoons that just speaks to the inner child. Whether it features an immature man-child or a talking dog, sometimes it’s nice to take a break from intense storylines and reality as a whole.
From sci-fi comedies to dark satires, there’s a handful of adult animated TV shows out there that are worth watching. With so many out, it can be easy to miss a few great ones. With that in mind, here are some of the best adult animated TV shows to binge on, ranked in no particular order.
1. Rick and Morty
Hands down one of the most popular adult animated series on Netflix, Rick and Morty can only be described as sci-fi gold. It’s brought to screens by the mind behind the series Community and the star-studded ensemble of Chris Parnell, Justin Roiland, and Spencer Grammer. For the most part, the story gives audiences a bird-eye view of the numerous adventures of a brilliant, alcoholic scientist, and his curious, dimwitted grandson. With its unique blend of science fiction, comedy, and satirical commentary, Rick and Morty is a must-watch show for anyone seeking high-quality entertainment geared toward mature audiences.
2. Bojack Horseman
Bojack Horseman certainly comes out on top when rating American comedy dramas worth watching. Altogether, it’s set in a world where humans and anthropomorphic animals coexist. But, the main storyline mostly follows the eponymous BoJack Horseman. It delves into Bojack’s struggles with addiction and toxic habits while he attempts to revive his career and find meaning in life. Additionally, he grapples with his troubled past and complicated relationships.
With its poignant portrayal of mental illness, nuanced characters, and cleverly written humor, BoJack Horseman is a layered adult animated TV shows. For the most part, it offers a unique and thought-provoking perspective on fame and success. It also features emotionally churning scenes exploring pain, self-sabotage, and suffering. It may sound like a damper, but there are worthy laughs in the series.
3. South Park
South Park is an irreverent and unapologetic animated series that pokes fun at everything from politics and religion to pop culture and current events. It’s set in the titular small town of South Park, Colorado. For the most part, the show revolves around the misadventures of four elementary school boys — Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. They get into all sorts of hilarious and outrageous situations together.
With its crude humor, biting satire, and willingness to tackle taboo topics, South Park has become a cultural phenomenon. Even more, it has a little bit of something for everyone. From fans of toilet humor to social commentary and just good old-fashioned absurdity, South Park has it all.
4. The Boondocks
Featuring some of the most phenomenal voices in the business, The Boondocks is a hilarious and irreverent animated series. There’s Regina King as the voice of Huey and Riley Freeman, John Witherspoon as Granddad, and Cedric Yarbrough as Tom Dubois. Altogether, the show follows the Freeman family’s life in the suburbs as encounter all sorts of crazy situations.
Through Huey’s radical political views to Riley’s love of gangsta rap, The Boondocks tackles sensitive issues with humor and wit. Featuring guest stars like Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, and Busta Rhymes, the show is never short on star power. Bottom line, the show is equal parts funny, edgy, and insightful.
5. F is for Family
This hilarious and nostalgic animated series takes audiences back to the 1970s. Altogether, it follows the dysfunctional Murphy family as they navigate the ups and downs of suburban life. Created by comedian Bill Burr, the show features an all-star cast of voice actors, including Burr himself as the patriarch of the family, Frank Murphy. Laura Dern plays his wife, Sue, and Justin Long is their teenage son, Kevin.
The series is known for its raunchy humor, heartfelt moments, and unapologetic portrayal of family dynamics. From Frank’s struggle to provide for his family to Sue’s quest for fulfillment outside of motherhood. Over all, this adult animated TV series certainly provides a refreshingly honest and funny take on the average American family.
6. Big Mouth
Big Mouth is another edgy and hilarious animated series on Netflix that follows a group of teenagers navigating puberty’s ups and downs. Created by comedian Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, the show features a star-studded cast of voice actors, including Kroll himself, John Mulaney, and Maya Rudolph. The show is known for its crude humor, irreverent style, and honest portrayal of the awkward and embarrassing moments that come with growing up. From hormone monsters to surreal musical numbers, Big Mouth is not afraid to push the boundaries of comedy.
7. Harley Quinn
In this action-packed adult animated TV show, DC Comics’ fans get more than a sneak peek into the life of ex-villain Harley Quinn. Altogether, the show follows Harley Quinn’s adventurous life after she breaks up with her long-time partner, The Joker. Instead of tearful outbursts, buckets of ice cream, and soggy tissues, Harley decides to form her own crew to take on the crime-ridden city of Gotham. Created by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, the show features Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, and Alan Tudyk as the Joker. With three exciting seasons, comic book enthusiasts and casual viewers alike have a lot of irreverent humor and thrilling drama to enjoy.
8. Archer
With over ten seasons to binge on, Archer is one show that has captured a wide audience. The hilarious and action-packed animated TV series follows the exploits of the self-absorbed and dysfunctional spy Sterling Archer. Created by Adam Reed, the show features voice actors like H. Jon Benjamin, who plays Archer, Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane, and Jessica Walter as Archer’s overbearing mother and boss, Malory Archer.
With its clever writing, pop culture references, and outrageous characters, Archer is a show that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Whether Archer is fighting off an enemy spy or trying to survive his mother’s constant criticism, there’s never a dull moment. Overall, it’s an interesting angle into international espionage and office politics.
9. The Simpsons
If there’s a TV series for adults that kids can occasionally enjoy, it’s The Simpsons. Some episodes are rated TV-14, which is what makes it best suited for adults of all ages. The series follows the lives of the dysfunctional yet lovable Simpson family, including Homer, Marge, and their three children, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.
Even more, the show has graced TV screens for over 30 years with its unique blend of humor, satire, and heart. The Simpsons is famous for its hilarious parodies of pop culture, politics, and everyday life. Altogether, it’s known for its ability to tackle serious topics with sensitivity and empathy. One of the most enjoyable things about the series is its colorful cast of characters. From the bumbling Chief Wiggum to the conniving Mr. Burns, each character brings their own unique flavor to the show.
10. Family Guy
One of Seth McFarlane’s most recognized achievements, Family Guy, is an animated series that is hands down hilarious. The show follows the misadventures of the Griffin family, and boy, do they get into some sticky situations. More specifically, the cast features bumbling and lovable father, Peter, his wife, Lois, their children, Chris, Meg, and Stewie, and their talking dog, Brian.
For the most part, the show is known for its unique brand of humor, which combines pop culture references, satire, and irreverence. Even more, it’s loved for its ability to tackle serious issues in a comedic way. Throughout the series, Family Guy has featured a wide range of celebrity guest stars, including Adam West, Betty White, Kiss, and Michael Jackson.
