Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 12-February-2026

by

Spelling Bee is the New York Times’ daily word challenge that gives you seven letters and one simple rule: every word must contain the center letter.

Sounds easy enough, but words must also have at least four letters, and finding them all is trickier than it looks. The real prize is the pangram, a word using all seven letters, hiding in plain sight.

If today’s puzzle has you stuck, below are subtle hints to nudge you forward, plus the complete list of answers if you want to close it out.

Today’s Pangrams:

Today’s Spelling bee hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Today’s Spelling Bee Answers:

answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🐝 How to Play the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Smart Tips for Solving the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Struggling to find those last few words? These tips will sharpen your strategy, expand your word list, and help you climb the ranks much quicker.

Can’t get enough of those buzzing words? Browse our NYT Spelling Bee hub for pangrams, hints, and past daily puzzles.

See Also

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Daredevil Influencer Falls From Spain’s Tallest Bridge While Trying To Snap Instagram Photo
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
If 30 Iconic Artists Were Architects, As Imagined By Federico Babina
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Brings Attention To These Micro-Sexist Things That Are So Normalized, Many People Don’t Even Realize It
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Rock Band Made Merchandise By Upcycling Scrap Metal In 2 Weeks!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Photographed The Spiritual Dancers Of Burkina Faso
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Just 32% Of Cat Lovers Know All These Kitten Breeds
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025