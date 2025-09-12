Man Claims Charlie Kirk Bullied Him So ‘Relentlessly’ In High School That He Nearly Lost His Will To Live

Online reaction to the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has reached an unprecedented fever pitch.
As analysts warn of civil discourse in the United States reaching its breaking point, one man went viral by alleging that Kirk bullied him in high school and that, because of that, he doesn’t deserve sympathy for what transpired.
The post ignited a heated debate about accountability, human decency, and empathy in the face of someone’s passing.
As online discussions reach a fever pitch, a man claimed that Charlie Kirk bullied him in High School
It all began when a man going by the name of Nick Caputo posted an anecdote about his relationship with Charlie Kirk more than a decade ago, claiming that Kirk bullied him so severely in high school that it nearly drove him to self-harm.
“Charlie Kirk bullied me relentlessly in high school to the point that I had an attempt before the age of 18,” Caputo wrote. “I feel sympathy for his wife and kids, and only them.”
Caputo revealed that he had also lost his father at a young age, something Kirk allegedly knew yet still chose to torment him.
“I also lost my father very young, something Charlie knew as he was giving me hell,” he continued.
“The only reason I want to go back in time to stop this from happening is because of his kids so they don’t have to experience that same thing.”
But despite expressing sympathy for the surviving family, Caputo left no room for forgiveness.
“But I will never, under any circumstances, feel sympathy for this terrible person.”
The post quickly went viral, amassing more than 20.9 million views, over 1,900 replies, and nearly 500 quote reposts.
The post struck a chord with Kirk’s detractors, as well as those who went through similar experiences in their youth
Caputo’s post resonated with others who claim to have had similarly painful high school experiences, going as far as to applaud him for speaking out.
“Why am I not surprised Kirk was a bully?” a user wrote. “As someone who was bullied in my youth, I feel empathy for you, rather than for the person who disdained empathy.”
The post reached those who knew Caputo personally.
“I remember your dad and uncle both passing away when we were in Middle school,” a user wrote, confirming the story.
“I didn’t know Charlie was actively picking on you and drove you that far. I’m sorry… I wish that could’ve been prevented.”
The post was widely criticized by those who felt the author was putting his grief above someone’s assassination
On the other hand, many questioned Caputo’s motives and the timing of his bullying anecdote.
“Give it a rest already. Most of us had shitty childhoods and were bullied endlessly. I was and I wouldn’t wish harm on any of those kids now adults by the way. We aren’t those people anymore,” a user wrote.
In the same vein, others accused Caputo of excusing the lethal violence exerted upon Kirk, putting his own high school trauma ahead of an armed attack.
“So because your feelings were hurt as a child, you think what happened to Charlie is somehow okay?” another asked.
“Do you really believe they deserved what they went through just because they might have hurt someone’s feelings as kids?”
Caputo clarified his stance, condemning the shooter and calling for their arrest
The intensity of the conversation forced Caputo to respond directly, adding nuance to what his critics saw as a cold, incendiary post.
“You will never hear me say that he deserved what he got,” he clarified.
He later followed up with a statement condemning the shooter outright:
“The shooter should be charged with first-degree m*rder and sentenced appropriately under Utah state law. He was also a terrible person. And I look forward to this chapter being closed.”
Despite the clarification, critics remained unconvinced. To them, Caputo’s tone had already crossed a line.
“This is a weak person trying to reframe an assassination as karmic justice because someone allegedly bullied them a decade ago,” one user wrote.
“Empathy,” Netizens debated on the meaning of the word in delicate situations like this
