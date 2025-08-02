19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

by

Jinodae’s digital cat drawings are full of quiet charm and personality. Working mostly in black and white, they capture cats in all their natural moods—stretching, yawning, lounging, or simply watching the world with that unmistakable feline curiosity.

The illustrations have just the right amount of detail to show each cat’s personality. These furry creatures feel so real, it’s as though you could reach out and pet them. Scroll down to explore Jinodae’s cat drawings!

More info: Instagram

#1

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#2

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#3

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#4

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#5

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#6

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#7

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#8

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#9

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#10

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#11

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#12

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#13

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#14

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#15

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#16

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#17

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#18

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

#19

19 Minimalist Sketches By Jinodae That Capture The Essence Of Cats

Image source: jinodae

