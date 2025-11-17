The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Humans are visual beings, we love looking at things we find pleasing. Pair that with functionality, and you’ve got some extraordinary brilliance. American architect Frank Lloyd Wright believed that a building should not only be pleasing to look at, but connect with and enrich the lives of those inside it. And such philosophy should be behind any great design idea.
Members of this reddit group post interesting and satisfying designs for the whole internet to enjoy. They cover all fields: graphic, product, packaging, furniture design and even architecture. So feast your eyes on the best creations that brilliant designers have come up with over the years, pandas! And don’t forget to let us know your favorites.
#1 This Poster, Designed By Armando Milani For United Nations
Image source: 6packcorgi
#2 This Tissue Box
Image source: gdj11
#3 Huts Made From Repurposed Boats, England
Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III
#4 Art Nouveau Door In Brussels, Belgium
Image source: Boris9397
#5 This House I Drove Past The Other Day, The Longer You Look The Cooler It Gets?
Image source: Gingy-Breadman
#6 Pencil Shavings Create Frilled Lizard
Image source: Klad_Steel
#7 Villeroy & Boch – La Boule
Image source: DragX90
#8 Rook Chess Set Design
Image source: rob5i
#9 Door Latch That Doubles As An Accessories Holder At A Public Restroom In Japan. Simple Concept, Straightforward Design, Elegant Execution
Image source: YourInfidelityInMe
#10 Safe Drive Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#11 This Pizza Menu
Image source: mr_khaleel
#12 This Hour Glass With The Traffic Lights
Image source: nonexisting–
#13 The Round-Door 1925 Rolls Royce Phantom I
Image source: CaptainWisconsin
#14 Alzheimer Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#15 The Way These Cat’s Tails Are Door Handles!
Image source: yevizone
#16 ‘Ballot’ Bins In Manchester To Encourage People To Not Litter
Image source: _DeanRiding
#17 It’s Only A Drain But…
Image source: Organic-Squirm
#18 A Sculpture By German Sculptor And Draftsperson Karl-Henning Seemann That Doubles As A Handrail. Installed In 1981 And Remains Untitled, Is Located In The German District Of Schwäbisch Hall
Image source: dannydutch1
#19 Found This Ad For Pressure Washing
Image source: raspberryrae410
#20 Blaupunkt Pop 70 Sound System – 1969
Image source: butterflypoo69
#21 The Housing Estate Les Espaces D’abraxas, Built Near Paris In 1982
Image source: KevWithADot
#22 IKEA Ads (2020?)
Image source: Brokeadults
#23 Safe Drive Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#24 Samurai Vodka
Image source: Inconspicuous-
#25 Great Advertisement Imo
Image source: Potential_Problem719
#26 Honey Packaging Designed By Studio Unbound
Image source: Lazy-Ninja
#27 A Knife Holder
Image source: Brone9
#28 Inherited This Lamp From My Sister. The Toucan Lamp From Enea Ferrari, The First Children’s Lamp Made Of Plastic
Image source: ChrissssToff
#29 Quite Liked This Sign I Saw In Edinburgh
Image source: WinglyBap
#30 They Made The Old Escalators Into A Feature When Upgrading To New Ones
Image source: _Mr_Fil_
#31 World Cancer Day Awareness Ad (2015)
Image source: Brone9
#32 Alzheimer Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#33 Unique Shelving
Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe
#34 The Picture Of The Japanese Movie Advertisement Is Printed On Two Sides Of The Newspaper, So The Full Picture Could Be Seen Under Light
Image source: Joggeboi
#35 This Mc Donald’s Bill Board That Tells The Time
Image source: PonzuBees
#36 This Bench
Image source: CassiusIsAlive
#37 Safe Drive Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#38 Volvo Ad
Image source: Brone9
#39 Frozen Pizza Box Let’s You Easily Detach The Instructions
Image source: agnesisa
#40 A Simple Mountain Napkin Holder
Image source: Brone9
#41 This Brick Looks Like Wood To Me
Image source: vagalUtica64
#42 This Store Sign
Image source: QualifiedMantra
#43 Cover Of Kafka Masterpiece
Image source: mehrbaba
#44 Land Rover – Passport Stamps – 2011
Image source: ocelottheninja
#45 The New Cover Of The Time Magazine
Image source: YinxOo
#46 Finnish Company “Kiilto” Logo Uses Typography To Form The Flag Of Finland
Image source: Toby_Forrester
#47 Eye Disease Awareness Ad
Image source: Brone9
#48 This Waterbottle With A 3D Matterhorn
Image source: vincf1337
#49 The Westin Bonaventure Hotel, La
Image source: _Mr_Fil_
#50 Ad For Heinz Ketchup
Image source: Brone9
