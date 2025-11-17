The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

by

Humans are visual beings, we love looking at things we find pleasing. Pair that with functionality, and you’ve got some extraordinary brilliance. American architect Frank Lloyd Wright believed that a building should not only be pleasing to look at, but connect with and enrich the lives of those inside it. And such philosophy should be behind any great design idea.

Members of this reddit group post interesting and satisfying designs for the whole internet to enjoy. They cover all fields: graphic, product, packaging, furniture design and even architecture. So feast your eyes on the best creations that brilliant designers have come up with over the years, pandas! And don’t forget to let us know your favorites.

#1 This Poster, Designed By Armando Milani For United Nations

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: 6packcorgi

#2 This Tissue Box

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: gdj11

#3 Huts Made From Repurposed Boats, England

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III

#4 Art Nouveau Door In Brussels, Belgium

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Boris9397

#5 This House I Drove Past The Other Day, The Longer You Look The Cooler It Gets?

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Gingy-Breadman

#6 Pencil Shavings Create Frilled Lizard

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Klad_Steel

#7 Villeroy & Boch – La Boule

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: DragX90

#8 Rook Chess Set Design

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: rob5i

#9 Door Latch That Doubles As An Accessories Holder At A Public Restroom In Japan. Simple Concept, Straightforward Design, Elegant Execution

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: YourInfidelityInMe

#10 Safe Drive Awareness Ad

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#11 This Pizza Menu

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: mr_khaleel

#12 This Hour Glass With The Traffic Lights

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: nonexisting–

#13 The Round-Door 1925 Rolls Royce Phantom I

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: CaptainWisconsin

#14 Alzheimer Awareness Ad

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#15 The Way These Cat’s Tails Are Door Handles!

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: yevizone

#16 ‘Ballot’ Bins In Manchester To Encourage People To Not Litter

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: _DeanRiding

#17 It’s Only A Drain But…

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Organic-Squirm

#18 A Sculpture By German Sculptor And Draftsperson Karl-Henning Seemann That Doubles As A Handrail. Installed In 1981 And Remains Untitled, Is Located In The German District Of Schwäbisch Hall

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: dannydutch1

#19 Found This Ad For Pressure Washing

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: raspberryrae410

#20 Blaupunkt Pop 70 Sound System – 1969

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: butterflypoo69

#21 The Housing Estate Les Espaces D’abraxas, Built Near Paris In 1982

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: KevWithADot

#22 IKEA Ads (2020?)

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Brokeadults

#23 Safe Drive Awareness Ad

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#24 Samurai Vodka

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Inconspicuous-

#25 Great Advertisement Imo

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Potential_Problem719

#26 Honey Packaging Designed By Studio Unbound

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Lazy-Ninja

#27 A Knife Holder

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#28 Inherited This Lamp From My Sister. The Toucan Lamp From Enea Ferrari, The First Children’s Lamp Made Of Plastic

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: ChrissssToff

#29 Quite Liked This Sign I Saw In Edinburgh

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: WinglyBap

#30 They Made The Old Escalators Into A Feature When Upgrading To New Ones

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: _Mr_Fil_

#31 World Cancer Day Awareness Ad (2015)

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#32 Alzheimer Awareness Ad

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#33 Unique Shelving

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

#34 The Picture Of The Japanese Movie Advertisement Is Printed On Two Sides Of The Newspaper, So The Full Picture Could Be Seen Under Light

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Joggeboi

#35 This Mc Donald’s Bill Board That Tells The Time

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: PonzuBees

#36 This Bench

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: CassiusIsAlive

#37 Safe Drive Awareness Ad

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#38 Volvo Ad

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#39 Frozen Pizza Box Let’s You Easily Detach The Instructions

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: agnesisa

#40 A Simple Mountain Napkin Holder

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#41 This Brick Looks Like Wood To Me

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: vagalUtica64

#42 This Store Sign

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: QualifiedMantra

#43 Cover Of Kafka Masterpiece

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: mehrbaba

#44 Land Rover – Passport Stamps – 2011

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: ocelottheninja

#45 The New Cover Of The Time Magazine

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: YinxOo

#46 Finnish Company “Kiilto” Logo Uses Typography To Form The Flag Of Finland

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Toby_Forrester

#47 Eye Disease Awareness Ad

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

#48 This Waterbottle With A 3D Matterhorn

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: vincf1337

#49 The Westin Bonaventure Hotel, La

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: _Mr_Fil_

#50 Ad For Heinz Ketchup

The Opposite Of Bad Design: 50 Times People Loved The Creativity Of These Designers (New Pics)

Image source: Brone9

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Owner Hasn’t Cleaned This Goldfish’s Aquarium For 1,5 Years, So This Hero Decided To Do Something About It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
A Monument To The Brooklyn Bridge Elephant Stampede Of 1929
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People On The Internet Are Comparing This Badass Fire Station In Northern Italy To A Villain Hideout
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Is This The Prettiest Dog In The World?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
TikTok Challenge Has People Sharing Pics Of How Their Dogs Looked At The Shelter Versus How They Look Now (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
New Policy Banning Staff From Drinking At Restaurant’s Bar Backfires, Costing Employer A Dip In Sales
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.