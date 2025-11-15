This Artist Uses Photoshop To Create Surreal Giant Cat Landscapes, Here Are His Best 30 Edits

Nowadays, I think a lot of us have heard or at least know of software called Photoshop, and when it comes to creating magical and surreal pictures one of the first things that comes to our minds is digital photo manipulation.
So what’s a better way to make use of this advanced technology if not making some well-loved cat edits? US-based artist Matt McCarthy did just that, combining the best of two worlds into his surrealistic giant cat images that have stolen the internet.
Given that, Bored Panda reached out to the digital artist to ask a bit more about his initial idea of photoshopping giant cats into various landscapes.
“The idea initially came to me as I was observing my own cats when they were playing with a bug that entered our house. I wondered how they would react if my wife and I were that small. They’re so sweet and cuddly that we tend to forget they’re apex predators.
I also think their personalities are good surrogates for human personalities, so I often use them to express some of my own emotions: anxiety, pettiness, stubbornness.
I strive for uncanny surrealism. I want to make pictures that feel very familiar to the viewer, yet are slightly off.”
More info: mrmattmccarthy.com | Etsy | Instagram
