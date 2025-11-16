40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

by

Author Annie Dillard famously said, “How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives.” So given the fact that the average person spends one-third of their adulthood at work, it’s only normal they want to be happy there. Sadly, that’s not always the case.

There are plenty of ways companies make their employees’ lives miserable: lack of training and two-way communication, excessively strict policies, toxic managers, lousy wages, the list goes on. With their miserable job descriptions and offensive interviews, some organizations even find ways to get under people’s skin even before they hire them.

Many of these disappointed folks turn to the internet to voice their frustrations. So in an attempt to recap today’s job market and working conditions, we compiled a list of complaints we see online the most.

#1 Trophy And A Dog Park

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: Mikel_Jollett

#2 Truth

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: nypost, AOC

#3 Buy Fewer Yatchs

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: Strandjunker

#4 Cut CEO Salary By $ 1 Million

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: Active-Ad-233

#5 Hear Him Out

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: CNN

#6 Salary Transparency

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: jsstansel

#7 Unrig The System

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: DarrigoMelanie

#8 He’s Going To Learn The Hard Way

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#9 I Already Know Tons Of People Can Feel The Pain In This Tweet

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: grimcel

#10 A Sad Story

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: rafi_dot_net

#11 Finally Someone Who Gets It

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: cunnyslam

#12 Ain’t That The Truth

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: DanPriceSeattle

#13 Taking Your Job

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: zzill6

#14 Discuss Salaries From Now On

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: swat_08

#15 Work Is Work And Should Be Paid

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: CheeseSneeze99

#16 Give Us More Money

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: RebeccaASerle

#17 Believe In Yourself

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: hunt_harriet

#18 Protect Your Coworkers

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: Keally22

#19 Damn Good Idea!

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: FunPeach0

#20 That’s Why It Is Soo Hard To Get A Job!!

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: Kendrayonce

#21 Every Manager Needs To Hear This

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: KylePlantEmoji

#22 I Mean…. I Would

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: KylePlantEmoji

#23 My English Teachers Favorite Line

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: Eren_atli

#24 This Is Reality

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: sleepisocialist

#25 Run Me My Money!

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: MissisAngele

#26 Good Job

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: SampleSwimming8576

#27 Emotionally Checked Out Of The Week By Then

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: cillahope_

#28 All Colleges Should Offer This

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: jfitzgeraldMD

#29 Mcdonalds

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#30 Hospital Janitor Work Extra Hard In The Pandemic And CEO Got 13 % Raise

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: DanPriceSeattle

#31 Finally Somebody Who Understands The Importance Of The Working Class

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#32 Mission Impossible

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: PeterStefanovi2

#33 There Isn’t A Job Shortage, There’s A Shortage Of Adequate Pay

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#34 Take This Job & Shove It

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: CarlosimoDangerosimo

#35 My Treat

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: lgbtop

#36 Get Paid For Your Depression

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: lawyerman_ktk

#37 We Should Not Have To Work 2 Jobs To Be Self Sufficient. This List Doesn’t Factor In Having Kids Either Smh

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: _bbennyy

#38 We Will Not Sleep For Two Hours

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: KaluhisKitchen

#39 Job Ad

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: Convince

#40 Bert And Ernie To The Rescue

40 Honest Tweets About Work Where People Said Everything That Was On Their Mind

Image source: AerinChevyFord

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Draw Your Dream House (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Is There Going to Be Season 5 of ‘High School DxD’?
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2024
68 Mind-Twisting Surreal Illustrations By Guy Billout That Will Make You Look Twice
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post The Weirdest Thing Your Pets Ever Done (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Person Starts A Discussion Online After Having To Pay $8k For Going To The Hospital For A Hurting Arm Despite Being Insured
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 13-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.