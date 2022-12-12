‘Adventures Of Ozzie and Harriet’ Star June Blair, Dies At 90

The world loses yet another Icon as the sensation June Blair passes away. The star had made quite a legacy with her family, her acting career, and her modeling career. June Blair passed away on December 5, and her niece Tracy Christine Nelson first broke the news to the whole world.
Her daughter-in-law Susan Nelson later spoke to Fox News Digital on Sunday, telling the world that the famous actress and loving mom died in her home in Sherman Oaks, California. She also further explained that her untimely death resulted from natural causes.
Loving Tribute Messages To June Blair
One of the purest messages was from her niece Tracy Christine.
“Sweet, gorgeous Aunt June Blair Nelson has passed away. God bless James and Dan; I love you,” Tracy posted on her Facebook page, sending a loving message to Blair’s two sons.
Susan Nelson also shared a loving tribute that expressed her love for the icon.
“She was an incredible mom, grandmother, friend, and devoted animal advocate, caring for all of God’s creatures with her whole heart,” said Susan. “The family thanks her wonderful, devoted fans. She treasured them.”
Who Was June Blair
Margaret June Blair was born in San Francisco, California, on October 30, 1932. Sadly, the actress was abandoned by her father at eight months and her mother at three years, causing her to grow up as a ward of the state of California. She later went ahead and had an amazing life, a perfect family, and a stellar career. June Blair deserved nothing but love and success, and in the end, the sensation got it all. She died with a net worth of around $1 million to $5 million.
Her Acting And Modelling Career
June Blair had an impressive acting and modeling career during her time. She was a model for Playboy and earned the title of Playmate of the Month in January 1957. She quickly became famous, and this led to her stellar acting career. Her first role was as a Miss Lonelyhearts columnist in Miss Brooks, 1956.
June Blair starred in the film Hell Bound alongside John Russell. She played a young woman, Paula, who finds herself wrapped up in a Los Angeles crime scene set after World War II. She then appeared in The Rabbit Trap, where she gave us an iconic performance as Judy Colt, a vulnerable secretary. The film also had sensations such as Ernest Borgnine and Don Rickles.
We also got to see the star in the adventures of the flick “Island of Lost Women,” which also had Batman butler Alan Napier, Diane Jergens, and Venetia Stevenson or, if you like, “the most photogenic girl in the world.”
Finally, what most of us know June Blair for “Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.” The show was one of TV’s longest-running family comedies, first aired in 1952 following a whole eight years on radio. The actress appeared in the show on two episodes as other characters in 1960. She was later introduced as Mrs. June Nelson during the third episode of season 10. The episode “The Newlyweds Get Settled” was aired on October 12, 1961.
She starred in an impressive 28 episodes, and this was until the show ended in 1966.
June’s Marriage To Nelson And Her Family
The lovely June met David Nelson in 1961. This was when he starred in Two Faces West. For the couple, it was love at first sight, and they married later that year. Sadly, the marriage didn’t last long, as they divorced in 1975.
After the heartbreaking divorce, June never got married again, but Nelson later got married to Yvonne O’Connor Huston. This happened still in 1975. Nelson died in 2011 at age 74 because of colon cancer.
June and Nelson had two now caring sons, Daniel and James, and later a beautiful sweet granddaughter Paige Margaret Nelson.
In an interview in 1963, June had this to say:
“I’ve always been an independent girl. I was afraid the Nelsons might try to absorb me, as it were, but they haven’t. The way it’s worked out, they’re there if I need them, and they’re not when I don’t.”