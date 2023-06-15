Home
7 Best Zombie TV Shows

7 Best Zombie TV Shows

7 Best Zombie TV Shows
Home
7 Best Zombie TV Shows
7 Best Zombie TV Shows

Zombies have traditionally been more associated with movies than with TV. The 1968 classic film Night of the Living Dead by George Romero established the modern definition of zombies. Since then, zombies have become a widely recognized horror trope in popular culture. They’ve even appeared in TV shows not primarily focused on zombies.

What distinguishes zombies is their surprising presence in TV shows across different genres. These animated corpses are known for their insatiable desire for human flesh. In fact, they have made unexpected appearances in TV series that go beyond the typical horror genre. Here are the 7 best zombie TV shows that offer thrilling and diverse portrayals of the undead.

Death Valley (2011)

7 Best Zombie TV Shows

In the world of zombie comedies, Death Valley made a big impact. It tells the story of a special team in the Los Angeles Police Department called the Undead Task Force. Altogether, their job is to keep California safe from zombies. The show uses a mockumentary style to give us a peek into how this team works.

The mockumentary approach generally makes a show more engaging, and Death Valley is no different. It shares similarities with series like Cops and Reno 911, as it places viewers in the heart of law enforcement action. However, there’s a twist: they don’t just enforce the law; they also hunt the undead. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Z Nation (2014-2018)

7 Best Zombie TV Shows

Z Nation centers around a group of ordinary heroes entrusted to transport a survivor of a deadly plague across the country. The show takes place three years after the outbreak of a zombie virus. It combines humor and suspense in a post-apocalyptic setting. While it doesn’t take itself too seriously, Z Nation provides an entertaining experience for fans of the zombie genre. Despite occasional narrative confusion and frustrating characters, the show’s ability to deliver thrilling scares keeps viewers engaged. Its success led to the creation of a prequel series called Black Summer, available on Netflix.

Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2019)

7 Best Zombie TV Shows

Santa Clarita Diet presents an unmatched comedic duo with Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. Together, they navigate the world of suburban undead. This Netflix gem follows the seemingly mundane married couple, Joel and Sheila Hammond. Altogether, their lives take an unexpected twist when Sheila develops a peculiar craving for human flesh.

As they embark on a quest for a remedy, they must contend with meddling neighbors and relentless law enforcement. They do all this while juggling their real estate endeavors. While the question of whether Santa Clarita Diet falls squarely into the zombie-themed category remains open for discussion, one thing is certain. It revels in gore and the dismembered remnants of human bodies. The show cleverly incorporates elements typically associated with zombies yet manages to carve out its own unique space in the genre. You can stream this Zombie TV show on Netflix and other platforms.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2019-2021)

7 Best Zombie TV Shows

In a fictional medieval-inspired world inspired by the Joseon period, the South Korean thriller Kingdom: Ashin of the North unfolds. This enthralling story revolves around a determined crown prince who embarks on an investigation. As a deadly plague ravages the land, the prince’s quest unveils dark secrets and chilling mysteries. Kingdom: Ashin of the North stands out for its expert storytelling, seamlessly blending advanced digital effects and impeccable practical craftsmanship. The exceptional performances by Korean actors contribute to its reputation as one of the top-rated K-dramas.  It’s currently available to stream on Netflix.

The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

7 Best Zombie TV Shows

The Walking Dead is undeniably one of the most dominant forces in recent television history. As the highest-rated cable drama, this AMC series has not only revitalized the zombie genre. But it has also sparked a cultural frenzy. At its core, The Walking Dead introduces viewers to the beloved character of Rick Grimes, a sheriff who emerges as a leader of a group of human survivors.

The show boasts a talented ensemble cast, led by the remarkable Andrew Lincoln as Grimes, alongside Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Danai Gurira, and numerous others. The overwhelming success of The Walking Dead has given rise to a vast universe of companion shows and forthcoming films. With its unforgettable walkers, formidable adversaries, and compelling characters, the show has undeniably earned its place as one of the greatest zombie shows of all time.

Fear The Walking Dead (2015-2023)

7 Best Zombie TV Shows

From 2015 to 2023, Fear The Walking Dead captivated viewers as the first spin-off series of The Walking Dead franchise. This show follows a unique group of characters as they navigate the post-apocalyptic world across the United States. Starting in Los Angeles and traveling through Mexico and more, the series keeps things fresh by introducing new characters each season. It’s currently available to stream on Hulu.

The Last of Us (2023)

7 Best Zombie TV Shows

The Last of Us is an HBO series that has hooked audiences with its careful and respectful adaptation of the source material. This epic show stands as one of the network’s finest productions. Set in a post-apocalyptic United States plagued by zombies, the story revolves around Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenager to safety. HBO’s casting choice and the visually stunning cinematography contribute to the show’s cinematic appeal. Despite the daunting task of adapting a highly acclaimed video game, HBO effortlessly delivers one of the greatest Zombie TV shows to date, solidifying its position as a must-watch series.

Related Posts
BMF Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: Strictly Business
November 4, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about The Quints from Outdaughtered
July 6, 2019
Unlocking the Secrets of Locke & Key Season 3: Cast Details and More
November 21, 2021
The Top Five Monica (From Friends) Dishes You Must Try
December 15, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Toradora
December 19, 2018
Remember the Squatty Potty on Shark Tank? Here’s How It’s Doing Today
April 27, 2018

About The Author

Ashlee Manalang
More from this Author

Ashlee has been working as a freelance writer for several years now. She never knew she would love writing, but eventually discovered her passion after going through various experiences. Ashlee believes that film is a form of artwork that deserves exploration and expansion. Aside from writing, Ashlee also has a keen interest in a variety of fields, such as fashion, real estate, marketing, design, law, economics, and travel, each of which contributes to her unique perspective and enriches her writing. When Ashlee is not writing, she invests her time in learning and exploring new realms of knowledge.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.