Zombies have traditionally been more associated with movies than with TV. The 1968 classic film Night of the Living Dead by George Romero established the modern definition of zombies. Since then, zombies have become a widely recognized horror trope in popular culture. They’ve even appeared in TV shows not primarily focused on zombies.
What distinguishes zombies is their surprising presence in TV shows across different genres. These animated corpses are known for their insatiable desire for human flesh. In fact, they have made unexpected appearances in TV series that go beyond the typical horror genre. Here are the 7 best zombie TV shows that offer thrilling and diverse portrayals of the undead.
Death Valley (2011)
In the world of zombie comedies, Death Valley made a big impact. It tells the story of a special team in the Los Angeles Police Department called the Undead Task Force. Altogether, their job is to keep California safe from zombies. The show uses a mockumentary style to give us a peek into how this team works.
The mockumentary approach generally makes a show more engaging, and Death Valley is no different. It shares similarities with series like Cops and Reno 911, as it places viewers in the heart of law enforcement action. However, there’s a twist: they don’t just enforce the law; they also hunt the undead. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime.
Z Nation (2014-2018)
Z Nation centers around a group of ordinary heroes entrusted to transport a survivor of a deadly plague across the country. The show takes place three years after the outbreak of a zombie virus. It combines humor and suspense in a post-apocalyptic setting. While it doesn’t take itself too seriously, Z Nation provides an entertaining experience for fans of the zombie genre. Despite occasional narrative confusion and frustrating characters, the show’s ability to deliver thrilling scares keeps viewers engaged. Its success led to the creation of a prequel series called Black Summer, available on Netflix.
Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2019)
Santa Clarita Diet presents an unmatched comedic duo with Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. Together, they navigate the world of suburban undead. This Netflix gem follows the seemingly mundane married couple, Joel and Sheila Hammond. Altogether, their lives take an unexpected twist when Sheila develops a peculiar craving for human flesh.
As they embark on a quest for a remedy, they must contend with meddling neighbors and relentless law enforcement. They do all this while juggling their real estate endeavors. While the question of whether Santa Clarita Diet falls squarely into the zombie-themed category remains open for discussion, one thing is certain. It revels in gore and the dismembered remnants of human bodies. The show cleverly incorporates elements typically associated with zombies yet manages to carve out its own unique space in the genre. You can stream this Zombie TV show on Netflix and other platforms.
Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2019-2021)
In a fictional medieval-inspired world inspired by the Joseon period, the South Korean thriller Kingdom: Ashin of the North unfolds. This enthralling story revolves around a determined crown prince who embarks on an investigation. As a deadly plague ravages the land, the prince’s quest unveils dark secrets and chilling mysteries. Kingdom: Ashin of the North stands out for its expert storytelling, seamlessly blending advanced digital effects and impeccable practical craftsmanship. The exceptional performances by Korean actors contribute to its reputation as one of the top-rated K-dramas. It’s currently available to stream on Netflix.
The Walking Dead (2010-2022)
The Walking Dead is undeniably one of the most dominant forces in recent television history. As the highest-rated cable drama, this AMC series has not only revitalized the zombie genre. But it has also sparked a cultural frenzy. At its core, The Walking Dead introduces viewers to the beloved character of Rick Grimes, a sheriff who emerges as a leader of a group of human survivors.
The show boasts a talented ensemble cast, led by the remarkable Andrew Lincoln as Grimes, alongside Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Danai Gurira, and numerous others. The overwhelming success of The Walking Dead has given rise to a vast universe of companion shows and forthcoming films. With its unforgettable walkers, formidable adversaries, and compelling characters, the show has undeniably earned its place as one of the greatest zombie shows of all time.
Fear The Walking Dead (2015-2023)
From 2015 to 2023, Fear The Walking Dead captivated viewers as the first spin-off series of The Walking Dead franchise. This show follows a unique group of characters as they navigate the post-apocalyptic world across the United States. Starting in Los Angeles and traveling through Mexico and more, the series keeps things fresh by introducing new characters each season. It’s currently available to stream on Hulu.
The Last of Us (2023)
The Last of Us is an HBO series that has hooked audiences with its careful and respectful adaptation of the source material. This epic show stands as one of the network’s finest productions. Set in a post-apocalyptic United States plagued by zombies, the story revolves around Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenager to safety. HBO’s casting choice and the visually stunning cinematography contribute to the show’s cinematic appeal. Despite the daunting task of adapting a highly acclaimed video game, HBO effortlessly delivers one of the greatest Zombie TV shows to date, solidifying its position as a must-watch series.