10 Things You Didn’t Know about Parker Stevenson

Parker Stevenson may have taken a step back from the public eye, but he is not ready to draw the curtains on his career. Born to an actress, Stevenson was exposed to life in front of cameras from an early age. However, he soon realized that even after doing hundreds of commercials and starring in an array of television series, being behind the camera was more fulfilling for him.
He can now proudly call himself an accomplished photographer, though he continues to balance photography with his acting career. Here is everything else you need to know about him.
1. He Is Humble
The moment most people get a taste of fame, they tend to view themselves as celebrities and have an air of arrogance around them. However, Stevenson hardly considers himself a star. In fact, he does not even think of himself as a teen idol, yet he spent years influencing teenagers through the series The Hardy Boys. In his opinion, he’s not popular because he’s a great actor. He believes that anyone else with the same level of publicity on the show, they too would have become famous.
2. Parker Stevenson Has A Passion For Photography
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and Stevenson believes in this age-old expression. When asked by Zoomer what he loves most about photography, Stevenson revealed that it is his way of expression. So, for anyone looking to know more about him, Stevenson suggests taking a look at his pictures because they’ll reveal more than any interview ever could. He has become such an expert photographer, and he even participates in conventions, and the images he displayed in PhotoNOLA sold out.
3. Parker Stevenson’s First Commercial Credit Was for Clearsil
At age fourteen, Stevenson was more on the adventurous side. So he could stay indoors all summer long doing nothing. As a result, his mother encouraged him to try out for a commercial in New York. However, getting the job wasn’t as easy as he had anticipated, but there is always hope at the end of the tunnel. During his last week of summer, right before he returned home, Stevenson was fortunate enough to land a Clearasil commercial, which earned him considerable money.
4. He Does Not Ever Want To Be A Wedding Photographer
Once bitten, twice shy, they say. Stevenson had a bad experience as a wedding photographer, and he has never wanted to do it again. His interest in photography developed during his adolescent years, but he hadn’t made any money from it. An opportunity presented itself when a neighbor asked him to take pictures for their wedding, and Stevenson agreed despite having no prior experience. In the end, he managed to capture beautiful images; however, the stress of having to constantly reload film and having batteries die mid-job was enough to deter him from ever wanting to take wedding pictures again.
5. He Studied Architecture
Stevenson attended Princeton University, where he studied architecture. However, he didn’t end up pursuing a career in the field, mostly because he was not ready to commit after graduating. Instead, he considered joining New York University to study business, but his newfound interest in acting got in the way. Still, he was able to make use of his architectural knowledge in photography, as he told Smashing Interviews Magazine.
6. Parker Stevenson Is Happy Being Single
At 67, Stevenson is not interested in dating, which makes you wonder how bad his stint as a married man was. The actor was married to deceased actress Kirstie Alley for 15 years but revealed that they were never on the same page. Though they got divorced in 1997, by 2013, it still seemed like the couple was not on good terms because Stevenson wouldn’t comment on their life together. That does not mean he does not enjoy being a father to the two children he had with Kirstie. It is evident that Stevenson loves them to the moon and back.
7. How Did He Got Into Full-Time Acting?
After graduation, the question that plagued Stevenson’s mind was, “What next?” At that point, his degree in architecture wasn’t giving him much satisfaction. However, Stevenson’s future suddenly opened up when he was offered an acting job for The Hardy Boys after the producers saw him in several other movies. Desperately in need of a job, he figured it wouldn’t hurt to give it a try, and, as it turned out, it was a life-changing decision.
8. His Favorite Show is Probe
It is hard for a mother to pick a favorite among her children. In the same vein, actors often find it difficult to pick out a favorite show or project they’ve worked on. However, knows his right off the bat. He stated that Probe is his clear favorite. In his interview with Classic Film & TV Café, the actor said that he did the series for ABC in 1988, and though it struggled with its ratings, he loved it because he could relate to it.
9. How He Has Managed To Be An Actor For So Long
There are many actors whose fame has fizzled down over time, but Stevenson is still landing major roles in shows. He always wanted a career that would allow him to meet new people and explore new opportunities. Much like Burt Reynolds, his secret to a successful career is to persist even when he knows there are many more handsome and talented actors. It’s this philosophy that has kept him in the industry.
10. He Keeps In Touch With His Co-Star Shaun Cassidy
Some co-stars cannot stand each other and are only in it for the paycheck. On the other hand, some develop lifelong friendships even after the cameras stop rolling. To point out a common on/off-screen “sismance”, to date, Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, have a remarkable bond. Another strong bond was created on the set of The Hardy Boys, as Shaun Cassidy and Stevenson still meet at least once a year.
READ NEXT: Remembering Kirstie Alley: Actress Dies at 71
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!