Hey Pandas, Post Miniature Versions Of Normal-Sized Things (Closed)

by

Tiny things are adorable (I think we can all agree on that), especially miniature versions of things that are normally normal sized. Tiny food, tiny furniture, tiny clothes… It could be a miniature or model, or it could be something intended to be used by tiny children.

#1 My 1 Month Old Runt Of The Litter, 1 Inch Screwdriver Bits For Scale

#2 Banana For Scale: Tiny Claw Machine That Works!

#3 Banana For Scale: Finger Trampoline. It Even Came With Purple Finger Warmers And An Exercise Guidebook

#4 Mini Hot Wheel Finger For Size Comparison

#5 Look At The Size Of This Chair! (Women’s Us Size 9 Doc Marten For Scale. Sorry I Didn’t Have Any Bananas)

#6 Banana For Scale: Shopping Cart With Sold Separately Groceries

#7 Miniature Arc De Triomphe And 2 Notre Dames I Got At Goodwill (Quarter For Scale)

#8 Cacti, Apple For Scale

#9 Banana For Scale: Really Tiny Ninja Turtles Action Figure, Mint Condition Box Lol

#10 Banana For Scale: Tiny Mushroom I Painted At Petroglyph!

#11 Banana For Scale: Too-Big-For-The-Cart Meat Pie

#12 Banana For Scale: Mini Xylophone

#13 Unlock The Banana!

Image source: source

#14 Banana For Scale: *really* Small Us Coins!! 1 Dime, 1 Penny, 1 Nickel, 3 Quarters

#15 Banana For Scale: Jar From Dollar Tree And Creamy Alfredo Jar

#16 Banana For Scale: Miniature Backpack. Came With A Notebook But I Lost It. Last Entry!

#17 This Tiny Cell Incubator And Cell Processing Station Model. The Real Dimensions Are Room-Size. My Hands As Scale Bar

#18 Miniature Version Of A Famous Hungarian Spirit

#19 Tiny Pant Set Signed And Given To Me By Awesome Painter Bob Timberlake

#20 Banana For Scale: Party Hats From My Mini Themed Birthday Party

#21 Banana For Scale: Miniature Uno Card Game! Has More Cards In Box

#22 Banana For Scale: Mini Composition Book. Name Censored

#23 Banana For Scale: Lincoln Logs, Not Assembled Because I Had No Time

#24 Banana For Scale: Miniature Slinky, But Regular Length I Think

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
