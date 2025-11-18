30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Each of us has our own sources of inspiration, unique “places of power” where we draw energy for our creativity. A place where we collect various references for visual images we like. A place where we always return to find something that will inspire us to create something new.
And sometimes such collections of visual references actually develop into something more than one large online moodboard. Want a great example? Then here’s Dreamspaces – a dedicated Instagram account with tons of inspiring ideas for interior design and architecture.
#1 Shah Cheragh Mirror Mosque
#2 The Botanical Gardens In Mount Lofty, Australia Shot From Above By @tuberosamx
#3 Chateau Laurens In Agde, France Via @icantaffordthisbutmaybeshecan
#4 The Walstrom Residence By John Lautner, 1969 Via @oshsdesign
#5 La Fábrica, The Abandoned Cement Factory Turned Home Of Architect Ricardo Bofill In Sant Just Desvern, Spain, 1975 By @merit_la
#6 The Forest House, Designed By Peter Bohlin For His Parents In Connecticut, 1975 Photographs By @bohlincywinskijackson
#7 Casa Organica By Javier Senosiain, Completed In 1984 In The Naucalpan De Juárez Neighbourhood Outside Mexico City, Images By @piariverola
#8 Just A Swan And Her Duckies
#9 Entelechy I, 1964 By Architect John Portman. Cozy Cozy In Atlanta
#10 1960s Sheep Sculptures By François-Xavier & Claude Lalanne
#11 French Communist Party Headquarters In Paris, Designed By Oscar Niemeyer 1980. Alta Lounge Chairs & Coffee Table Designed By Niemeyer And His Daughter Anna Maria
#12 In Collaboration With @joemortell Hey Arnold’s Bedroom Reimagined Featuring A Retractable Ds – 600 De Sede Sofa, Yoshitomo Nara Painting, Gherpe Lamp By Superstudio And A De Sede-Inspired Bed
#13 House Muller, Belgium 1974. Designed By Ivan Van Mossevelde
#14 A. Quincy Jones’ Smalley Residence Updated By Studio Shamshiri @studioshamshiri
#15 Castellaras Estate In Mouans-Sartoux, France, Architect Jacques Couëlle Photographed By @christophecoenon
#16 A Classic 🏠 By David Shelley In Nottinghamshire
#17 Nissei Theater In Tokyo @kawaharatatsuya
#18 Francesco Risso’s, Marni Cd, Milan Apartment. Photos By @francescodolfophotography
#19 The Torres Blancas Building Designed By Francisco Javier Sáenz De Oiza, Completed In 1969
#20 Armand Pierre Fernandez, Parco Sempione, Milan, 1973 Via @steffan @somethingcurated
#21 Charles Harker’s Bloom House In Austin, Texas
#22 Paul Thoryk, Finished In 1974
#23 Winnipeg International Airport Baggage Claim
#24 Verner Panton Visiona 1970 The Designer That Sparked My Design Obsession Images Owned By @vernerpantonofficial
#25 An Elevated View Of Bette Midler’s Soho Loft In 1981, Designed By Alan Buchsbaum Photo By Susan Wood
#26 Marison Hermes In Tokyo By Renzo Piano
#27 Le Cocodoll Bed By Les Lalanne, 1964
#28 The Dome, Narrative Of A Temple Iv By @albadlfuente_
#29 Lenny Kravitz’s House In Miami, Designed By Architröpolis (1999), Scanned In By @y2kaesthetics
#30 My Favorite Project To Date : Palladium, A Club Concept Designed By @joemortell And __dreamspaces
