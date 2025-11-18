30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

by

Each of us has our own sources of inspiration, unique “places of power” where we draw energy for our creativity. A place where we collect various references for visual images we like. A place where we always return to find something that will inspire us to create something new.

And sometimes such collections of visual references actually develop into something more than one large online moodboard. Want a great example? Then here’s Dreamspaces – a dedicated Instagram account with tons of inspiring ideas for interior design and architecture.

More info: Instagram

#1 Shah Cheragh Mirror Mosque

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#2 The Botanical Gardens In Mount Lofty, Australia Shot From Above By @tuberosamx

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#3 Chateau Laurens In Agde, France Via @icantaffordthisbutmaybeshecan

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#4 The Walstrom Residence By John Lautner, 1969 Via @oshsdesign

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#5 La Fábrica, The Abandoned Cement Factory Turned Home Of Architect Ricardo Bofill In Sant Just Desvern, Spain, 1975 By @merit_la

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#6 The Forest House, Designed By Peter Bohlin For His Parents In Connecticut, 1975 Photographs By @bohlincywinskijackson

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#7 Casa Organica By Javier Senosiain, Completed In 1984 In The Naucalpan De Juárez Neighbourhood Outside Mexico City, Images By @piariverola

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#8 Just A Swan And Her Duckies

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#9 Entelechy I, 1964 By Architect John Portman. Cozy Cozy In Atlanta

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#10 1960s Sheep Sculptures By François-Xavier & Claude Lalanne

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#11 French Communist Party Headquarters In Paris, Designed By Oscar Niemeyer 1980. Alta Lounge Chairs & Coffee Table Designed By Niemeyer And His Daughter Anna Maria

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#12 In Collaboration With @joemortell Hey Arnold’s Bedroom Reimagined Featuring A Retractable Ds – 600 De Sede Sofa, Yoshitomo Nara Painting, Gherpe Lamp By Superstudio And A De Sede-Inspired Bed

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#13 House Muller, Belgium 1974. Designed By Ivan Van Mossevelde

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#14 A. Quincy Jones’ Smalley Residence Updated By Studio Shamshiri @studioshamshiri

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#15 Castellaras Estate In Mouans-Sartoux, France, Architect Jacques Couëlle Photographed By @christophecoenon

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#16 A Classic 🏠 By David Shelley In Nottinghamshire

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#17 Nissei Theater In Tokyo @kawaharatatsuya

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#18 Francesco Risso’s, Marni Cd, Milan Apartment. Photos By @francescodolfophotography

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#19 The Torres Blancas Building Designed By Francisco Javier Sáenz De Oiza, Completed In 1969

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#20 Armand Pierre Fernandez, Parco Sempione, Milan, 1973 Via @steffan @somethingcurated

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#21 Charles Harker’s Bloom House In Austin, Texas

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#22 Paul Thoryk, Finished In 1974

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#23 Winnipeg International Airport Baggage Claim

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#24 Verner Panton Visiona 1970 The Designer That Sparked My Design Obsession Images Owned By @vernerpantonofficial

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#25 An Elevated View Of Bette Midler’s Soho Loft In 1981, Designed By Alan Buchsbaum Photo By Susan Wood

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#26 Marison Hermes In Tokyo By Renzo Piano

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#27 Le Cocodoll Bed By Les Lalanne, 1964

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#28 The Dome, Narrative Of A Temple Iv By @albadlfuente_

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#29 Lenny Kravitz’s House In Miami, Designed By Architröpolis (1999), Scanned In By @y2kaesthetics

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

#30 My Favorite Project To Date : Palladium, A Club Concept Designed By @joemortell And __dreamspaces

30 Examples Of Beautiful Interior Design Collected By This Dedicated Instagram Account

Image source: __dreamspaces

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Vets Save Man’s Dog From Cancer, He Thanks Them With A $6M Super Bowl Ad
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Meet The Cast Of “Black Bird”
3 min read
May, 11, 2022
If You’re Feeling Down, These 50 Wholesome Posts Might Lift You Up (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
game of thrones emilia clarke
Here’s What Drogon did with Daenerys’ Body on Game of Thrones
3 min read
Dec, 4, 2019
These 2 Wolves Went Viral For Being So Lazy That They Howl While Lying Down
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Nashville
Nashville Sneak Peek: Can Juliette and Glenn Mend Fences?
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.