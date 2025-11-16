30 Tiny Beds, Sofas, And More Furniture Made Just For Cats, Shared In This Online Group

Why is it that everyone grabs their phones and starts recording when their pets start doing “human” things? It just feels like it’s universally funny and cute when a pet looks like they’re watching TV, sitting just like a person would.
It’s even cuter when they’ve got their own pet-sized furniture when they’re doing it.
Cat lovers – you’re in luck, because this post is all about a community of people sharing kitties using furniture designed specifically for them!
More info: Reddit
#1 I Crocheted And Made This Heated Cat Couch, And I’m Working On A 2nd To Have A Matching Set. Hi! Meet Ripley :)
Image source: Illustrious-Monk-482
#2 My Dad Built My Sister’s Cats Bunk Beds. And They Actually Use Them
Image source: tisgogt
#3 The Most Interesting Cat In The World
Image source: DrZazz95
#4 Cozeee Kitty
Image source: m33gs
#5 My Cat’s Living Room Is Nicer Than Mine
Image source: jodellemicahferland
#6 Bryan Davies Set The Bar Pretty High When It Comes To Spoiling Their Cat
Image source: Juoreg
#7 Bought The Cats A Tent. Probably The Best Thing About 2020
Image source: DrZazz95
#8 I Was Told My Tiny Friend Belongs Here
Image source: whateverdeedeewants
#9 I Heard Y’all Might Like My Tiny Living Room
Image source: moosypooper
#10 This May Be One Of My Favorite Things I Have Ever Made. Ms. Boo Bears On Her Couch
Image source: Arialene
#11 I Made My Cat A Home Office
Image source: the_pizzacat
#12 Just Found This Sub. Here Is My Son In His Living Room. ☺️
Image source: TheFreakingPrincess
#13 Someone Is Very Pleased With Their Own Living Room!
Image source: DrZazz95
#14 The Ultimate Bunk Bed Set Up For Turkish Military Kitties!
Image source: DrZazz95
#15 My Cats Have Their Own Tiny Apartment (:
Image source: jodellemicahferland
#16 Smol Sofa
Image source: Other-Cantaloupe4765
#17 Arale Is Not Sure How To Use Her Bed Properly
Image source: TMiguelT
#18 Oh, To Be A Kitten On A Tiny Couch
Image source: catmanslim
#19 My Cat Has A Lil Chair To! Say Hi To Fred
Image source: milf0rd
#20 Kedi Is Shocked At Having His Own Couch
Image source: TMiguelT
#21 The Queen Does Not Like Being Disturbed!
Image source: MistThePerfume
#22 I Was Told To Post This Here. Taco’s Squatting In Barbie’s Bed
Image source: nadajoe
#23 Hi I’m Beanie, This Is My Cat Corner. All Items Found At Garage Sales. 🐱
Image source: kenziealizabeth
#24 A Perfectly Reasonable Cat Bedroom
Image source: m33gs
#25 Couch I Made Specifically For My Xl Sized Cat. Most Cat Furniture Is Too Small For Him, So I Made It Complete With Pillows, Blanket, Eye Mask And A Nightcap! Please Enjoy!
Image source: maurmo
#26 My Handsome Boy Bastian On His Wicker Throne
Image source: Grey0wl92
#27 Finally A Place To Show Off Laurie’s Couch
Image source: Shelvis
#28 Kumquat And His New Sofa
Image source: katkaylausy
#29 Floofy Boi (And Girl, Swipe) On Their New Couch
Image source: SpectacularLlama
#30 Very Happy On Her Throne
Image source: Puppybrother
Follow Us