People Are Applauding This Mom For Teaching Her Daughters That Virginity Doesn’t Exist

Recently, TikTok mom-fluencer Nevada Shareef asked parents something that resonated with many. “Name something about the way you raised your kids that people think is weird but you think is healthy,” she announced in a clip, excited to hear different parenting styles.
And one mom named Cayce LaCorte saw it as a perfect moment to share her illuminating message. In a video that has been watched over 2.2 million times, Cayce debunked the virginity myth, explaining how she has raised her five daughters to believe there’s no such thing.
“It is a patriarchal concept used to control women and serves no purpose,” she stated. Cayce’s message immediately sparked a conversation among parents online, with many realizing the importance of what she has said.
So let’s see Cayce’s TikTok video right below and let us know whether you agree with the mom of 5 in the comment section.
Cayce LaCorte, the mom of 5 daughters, has recently gone viral for debunking the virginity myth in her TikTok video
Image credits: Cayce LaCorte
Cayce’s clip has been watched 2.2 million times already
Initially, another TikToker, Nevada Shareef, asked people to share their parenting styles that may look odd to others but are in fact good for their kids
Image credits: book_mama
And Cayce replied with a strong statement
Image credits: book_mama
Bored Panda reached out to Cayce Lacorte, the incredible mom of five daughters who range in age from 7 to 16. The way she debunked the virginity myth in a viral TikTok clip resonated with many people and Cayce said she received so many comments from both women and men saying that they had “’never thought about it’ and how as soon as I brought it up, they whole-heartedly agreed.”
“It’s such an ingrained part of our society that most people don’t even register it anymore but the minute you bring it up, they’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s bullshit,'” Cayce told us.
Image credits: book_mama
Image credits: book_mama
The mom and social media influencer better known by her username @book_mama on TikTok said that “There is still so much pressure placed on young men and women surrounding virginity that if we remove that thinking, it opens up a whole other avenue of thought and healthy conversation.”
When asked whether she received negative reaction for her parenting style, Cayce said that fortunately, the majority of the comments are “supportive and amazing.” However, “there are a handful of people who think I’m going to wreak havoc on their way of life, and to be honest I think a little havoc could be good for them.”
Cayce explained that these are primarily very religious people who think she’s “going against the Bible” or that she is “attacking their parenting style.”
Image credits: book_mama
Image credits: book_mama
For all the parents out there who struggle to touch sensitive topics with their kids, Cayce suggested to tell your kids that you’re uncomfortable because “brutal honesty works wonders.”
“It could be something as simple as, ‘I’m not super comfortable talking about this, but those are my issues, not yours. I want you to know you can come to me so just be patient and we’ll get through this together.’”
Image credits: book_mama
Image credits: book_mama
The woman also believes that there’s no crime in admitting your faults to your kids. “It actually can help them see you as a pestrson, not just a parent, and trust you more. I tell my girls that I’m sorry all the time. If I lose my temper, I’m fir to stop and admit I’m stressed about something else, it’s not fair to take it out on them, I’m sorry, and I’ll try and do better next time.”
Image credits: book_mama
Image credits: book_mama
Cayce believes that “the sooner we stop trying to prove to our kids that we’re perfect, the sooner they’ll accept and love their own flaws.”
Cayce also said that she gets criticism for her views
Image credits: book_mama
Image credits: book_mama
In her piece “Going Viral” written shortly after Cayce’s TikTok was all over the news lately, she described the experience as “a scary thing.”
She told Bored Panda that as a fiction writer, she has always dreamed of her “big break.” “In all of those fantasy scenarios, I get an agent, a publishing deal, and have plenty of time to market and promote my book, then eventually (hopefully) success.”
Image credits: book_mama
Her strong message sparked questions, but Cayce was happy to elaborate on it further in another video
Image credits: book_mama
But, “this recognition came out of nowhere. While I appreciate all the love and support I’ve gotten, it just snuck up on me. I have a hard time accepting a compliment, much less the raging validation that’s happening right now.”
Image credits: book_mama
Image credits: book_mama
At this point, Cayce said that she’s afraid she likes it too much. “I’ll get a big head and full of myself; if I don’t accept the attention and opportunities it brings, I’ll be missing out on something wonderful.”
Image credits: book_mama
Image credits: book_mama
“We all have our own hang-ups, and I guess mine is loving the support/validation but being terrified I’m not good enough to deserve it,” Cayce, who’s also a smashing writer and is currently working on her parenting book, concluded.
Image credits: book_mama
Image credits: book_mama
Image credits: book_mama
Image credits: book_mama
Image credits: book_mama
Cayce also makes sure her kids get technical names for the parts of their bodies, and that they understand it’s “OK to cause a scene if they feel threatened or even just scared.”
Another person asked how to discuss “whether it’s the right time” with your kids and this is what Cayce had to say about it
Image credits: Cayce LaCorte
Many people praised Cayce for opening such an important conversation
