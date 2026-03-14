6 Best Justin Theroux TV Roles

Having made his acting debut in 1995, Justin Theroux has quietly built one of Hollywood’s most compelling acting resumes. Although his father is a lawyer, Theroux comes from a family of creatives, with his mother, uncles, and cousins being writers, journalists, and documentary filmmakers. While often associated with film, Theroux has racked up several notable roles on the small screen.
From prestige dramas to limited series, Justin Theroux’s choices have always felt deliberate. Over the years, and across genres, Theroux consistently delivers layered performances. His television roles reveal a willingness to take creative risks. The list highlights the six best roles that have defined Justin Theroux’s TV career.
The District (2000–2001)
Justin Theroux made his television debut. Although he had guest-starred in several famous TV shows in the 1990s, Theroux’s first major television project was in the CBS police procedural crime drama The District. On the show, Theroux played Nick Pierce, appearing in the show’s early seasons. His character was introduced as the Director of Public Affairs for the fictional Washington D.C. police department. Although he began as part of the show’s main cast in season 1, his character returned in a recurring role in season 2 before his exit. The District aired for four seasons, from October 7, 2000, to May 1, 2004.
The Leftovers (2014–2017)
With a focus on the big screen, Justin Theroux spent the next decade starring in several movies and building a name for himself. On television, he guest-starred in Alias (2003), Six Feet Under (2003–2004), and Parks and Recreation (2010). However, his next major TV role was as Kevin Garvey in HBO’s supernatural drama The Leftovers. His character, the emotionally fractured police chief, is one of the people left behind after 2% of the world’s population disappeared. For television audiences that might have missed him in The District, as one of the series’ lead actors, The Leftovers probably introduced them to Theroux. The Leftovers aired for three seasons to critical acclaim.
Maniac (2018)
In Netflix’s 2018 miniseries Maniac, Justin Theroux returned as a disgraced pharmaceutical executive, Dr. James K. Mantleray. Maniac blended science fiction, comedy, and psychological drama.
Mantleray oversaw a failed experimental drug trial. Theroux portrayed him as narcissistic, manipulative, and emotionally stunted. The role allowed Theroux to explore dark comedy and absurdity. He leaned into insecurity masked by arrogance and control. Theroux co-starred alongside Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.
The Mosquito Coast (2021–2023)
In Apple TV+’s drama series The Mosquito Coast, Justin Theroux played Allie Fox. The dramatic Apple TV+ series was based on Theroux’s uncle’s (Paul Theroux) 1981 novel. In the show, Allie is a brilliant but stubborn inventor and radical idealist who becomes increasingly disillusioned with modern society’s consumerism and institutional power.
He uproots his family and takes them on the run from the U.S. government, seeking refuge and a life away from what he perceives as cultural and political corruption. Throughout the series, Theroux’s portrayal captures Allie’s charismatic perseverance, paternal devotion, and deeply held convictions, even as those traits drive his family into dangerous, unpredictable situations. While critical reviews were mixed, The Mosquito Coast was canceled after its second season.
White House Plumbers (2023)
Justin Theroux portrayed G. Gordon Liddy in the HBO satirical political drama White House Plumbers. Liddy was a key figure in the Watergate scandal. The HBO miniseries focused on political operatives behind the Nixon administration. Liddy was fanatical, theatrical, and deeply ideological. Theroux embraced the character’s extremism without softening it. His performance highlighted Liddy’s obsession with loyalty and authority. Theroux balanced satire with historical seriousness.
Fallout (2025)
Justin Theroux joined the cast of Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic drama series Fallout in its second season. He plays Robert Edwin House, the pre-Great War industrialist, scientist, and billionaire visionary who founded the robotics and technology company RobCo Industries. Although the character briefly appears in season one, Theroux replaces actor Rafi Silver, who played the character. Justin Theroux’s inclusion in the Emmy-nominated award show is proof of his talent and status in Hollywood.
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