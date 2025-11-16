30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

by

It’s not just cat pics that have caught people’s attention—the internet is also in love with frogs. ‘Frogspotting’ is an active online community that invites people to share photos of frogs, toads, amphibians, and reptiles that they come across in their daily lives. All for each other’s amusement.

We are huge fans of frog content on social media, and we hope you’ll give us a chance to convince you how awesome it is. So we’ve collected some of the most interesting pics, as shared on the Facebook group, to brighten your day, dear Pandas. Hop and scroll your way down, and don’t forget to upvote your faves!

#1 This Is Fergus. This Old Boy Is Turning 21 This Year

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Kasey Ebbs

#2 This Cute Tiny Frog

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Earth Viral Moments

#3 Vietnamese Tree Frog

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Trista Coberley

#4 Curious Frog. Football In Brazil, Frog Likes It

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Valéria Singularity

#5 I Left My Window Open While It Stormed Earlier And Just Found This Tiny Little Intruder In My Closet. Surprise Closet Frogs Are The Best

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Ashley Tottleben

#6 I Disturbed Him, Clearly

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Gigi Abonce

#7 Went To A Frog Festival In My State, And Held This Monster Of A Boi. His Name Is Jacques

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Adam Matthews

#8 Big Mama Marge Is Always Watching. She Stalks Me And Waits For Me To Stick My Hand In There

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: frogspotting

#9 Ollie In His Favourite Spot Contemplating The Upcoming Winter Hibernation

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Jim Greenstein

#10 I Found This Grumpy Guy Burrowing In My Zinnia Sprouts!

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Catherine O’Kelly

#11 My Albino African Clawed Frog Edward Scissor Hands

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Desiray Eleanor

#12 Froggo At Chester Zoo

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Sillyjelly23

#13 We Made Fergus A Hat. He Was Not Impressed

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Kasey Ebbs

#14 This Is Froakie, The Grey Tree Frog Who Lived In My House This Winter After Hiding Until It Was Well Past Freezing In My Plant Shelf

Clever frog got free range of the house, but always hung out in the same 4’ area of the kitchen with the house plants (and I’m assuming where all the bugs also hung out). He survived winter and is now living back outside on the deck with his friends.

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Krista Rose

#15 Frog

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Jacob Aiden

#16 Pink Sided Treefrogs

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Mel A N IE

#17 So We Just Spotted This Little Guy In Our Door. Wants To Come In

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Molnár Bettina

#18 Bumblebee Dart

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: D.j. Brown

#19 I Love Nothing More Than A Big Fat Green Tree Frog. Honestly My Favourite Animal!

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Beaugar Trinity

#20 He Came Right Over To Pose For Me

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Angela Houston Creech

#21 “So, Are You Like Going To Feed Us Or..?”

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Lillian Fox

#22 Saw This Guy While Gardening And Thought A Flower Hat Would Be Perfect For A Photo Op

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Cynthia Michelle

#23 Frog

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Jennifer Vogel

#24 Fred And Beans Waiting For Their Big Room To Be Cleaned. My Daughter’s Whites Tree Frogs. They Are Wildly Entertaining

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: facebook.com

#25 Himb Is Hidden U Cannot See

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Hattie Mecalis

#26 Hanging Out Lakeside

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Patrick Swartz

#27 Almost Ready For Release. Not So Common, Common Frog. (Yorkshire)

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Shean Keenan

#28 I Got Told He Is A Cuban And Highly Invasive But He’s So Cute!

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Lashley Milligan

#29 Rad White’s Tree Frog Morph

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Juanita Whisenant

#30 Boobie Junior Everyone

30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

Image source: Cristy Saunders

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Donkey Smiles From Ear To Ear After Being Rescued From Flood In Ireland
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Capture The Street Scenes From Seoul, South Korea
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
New Animaniacs Episodes Coming to Hulu with Spielberg Returning
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2018
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Ashland Craft
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2017
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Weird Things That Have Happened To You At Your School Or Workplace? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Dutch Visual Artist Collaborated With Doll Makers To Create Surreal Art
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.