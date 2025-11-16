30 Times People Had A Funny Or Wholesome Encounter With A Frog In Real Life And Just Had To Share The Pic In This FB Group

It’s not just cat pics that have caught people’s attention—the internet is also in love with frogs. ‘Frogspotting’ is an active online community that invites people to share photos of frogs, toads, amphibians, and reptiles that they come across in their daily lives. All for each other’s amusement.
We are huge fans of frog content on social media, and we hope you’ll give us a chance to convince you how awesome it is. So we’ve collected some of the most interesting pics, as shared on the Facebook group, to brighten your day, dear Pandas. Hop and scroll your way down, and don’t forget to upvote your faves!
#1 This Is Fergus. This Old Boy Is Turning 21 This Year
Image source: Kasey Ebbs
#2 This Cute Tiny Frog
Image source: Earth Viral Moments
#3 Vietnamese Tree Frog
Image source: Trista Coberley
#4 Curious Frog. Football In Brazil, Frog Likes It
Image source: Valéria Singularity
#5 I Left My Window Open While It Stormed Earlier And Just Found This Tiny Little Intruder In My Closet. Surprise Closet Frogs Are The Best
Image source: Ashley Tottleben
#6 I Disturbed Him, Clearly
Image source: Gigi Abonce
#7 Went To A Frog Festival In My State, And Held This Monster Of A Boi. His Name Is Jacques
Image source: Adam Matthews
#8 Big Mama Marge Is Always Watching. She Stalks Me And Waits For Me To Stick My Hand In There
Image source: frogspotting
#9 Ollie In His Favourite Spot Contemplating The Upcoming Winter Hibernation
Image source: Jim Greenstein
#10 I Found This Grumpy Guy Burrowing In My Zinnia Sprouts!
Image source: Catherine O’Kelly
#11 My Albino African Clawed Frog Edward Scissor Hands
Image source: Desiray Eleanor
#12 Froggo At Chester Zoo
Image source: Sillyjelly23
#13 We Made Fergus A Hat. He Was Not Impressed
Image source: Kasey Ebbs
#14 This Is Froakie, The Grey Tree Frog Who Lived In My House This Winter After Hiding Until It Was Well Past Freezing In My Plant Shelf
Clever frog got free range of the house, but always hung out in the same 4’ area of the kitchen with the house plants (and I’m assuming where all the bugs also hung out). He survived winter and is now living back outside on the deck with his friends.
Image source: Krista Rose
#15 Frog
Image source: Jacob Aiden
#16 Pink Sided Treefrogs
Image source: Mel A N IE
#17 So We Just Spotted This Little Guy In Our Door. Wants To Come In
Image source: Molnár Bettina
#18 Bumblebee Dart
Image source: D.j. Brown
#19 I Love Nothing More Than A Big Fat Green Tree Frog. Honestly My Favourite Animal!
Image source: Beaugar Trinity
#20 He Came Right Over To Pose For Me
Image source: Angela Houston Creech
#21 “So, Are You Like Going To Feed Us Or..?”
Image source: Lillian Fox
#22 Saw This Guy While Gardening And Thought A Flower Hat Would Be Perfect For A Photo Op
Image source: Cynthia Michelle
#23 Frog
Image source: Jennifer Vogel
#24 Fred And Beans Waiting For Their Big Room To Be Cleaned. My Daughter’s Whites Tree Frogs. They Are Wildly Entertaining
Image source: facebook.com
#25 Himb Is Hidden U Cannot See
Image source: Hattie Mecalis
#26 Hanging Out Lakeside
Image source: Patrick Swartz
#27 Almost Ready For Release. Not So Common, Common Frog. (Yorkshire)
Image source: Shean Keenan
#28 I Got Told He Is A Cuban And Highly Invasive But He’s So Cute!
Image source: Lashley Milligan
#29 Rad White’s Tree Frog Morph
Image source: Juanita Whisenant
#30 Boobie Junior Everyone
Image source: Cristy Saunders
Follow Us