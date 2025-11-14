13 Pictures I Took While Visiting One Of The Most Magical Places In Europe

The Lauterbrunnental Valley in Switzerland has been my photographic dream for years. It is surrounded by mighty peaks of the Bernese Alps: Eiger (3970 m), Mönch (4107 m) and Jungfrau (4158 m). It is one of the deepest valleys in the Alps and you can admire here amazing waterfalls. There are 72 of them!

No wonder that this place was the inspiration for the location of Rivendell in the film adaptation of The Lord of the Rings written by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The waterfall you can see in the pictures is called Staubbachfall. The water flows into the valley from almost 300 meters. The sound is incredible. For me, it’s one of the symbols of this magical place. Just like the white church in the center of the town.

Autumn evenings in Lauterbrunnen offer spectacular views. The most interesting viewpoints (including a spectacular panorama of the entire valley) are located in Wengen, which is located a bit higher.

There are two ways to get there from Lauterbrunnen. By foot, the walk is quite challenging because there are almost 500 meters of elevation, it takes over 1.5 hours to get to the wonderful viewpoints I mentioned earlier. Of course, you can be lazy and use the train (it goes up every 30 minutes). This place should be on your must-see list!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | perlikowski-foto.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

