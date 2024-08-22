Who Played Knight Titus in the ‘Fallout’ TV Show?

The Knight Titus character was a minor character in Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout TV show. While originally introduced as a guest character, it became a central character after being impersonated by squire Maximus. The Fallout TV series was based on Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky’s role-playing video game franchise.
Released on April 10, 2024, the 8-episode post-apocalyptic sci-fi Western series quickly became one of Prime Video’s top-rated shows. Disguised as Knight Titus, Maximum assists the show’s protagonist, Lucy MacLean, on her journey to find her father. If the original Knight Titus looked familiar, here’s everything to know about the actor who played the character in Fallout.
Knight Titus’ Role in the Fallout TV Show
Knight Titus makes his debut on Prime Video’s Fallout series in the premiere episode (“The End”). The character is first seen after it arrives on the Prydwen. Although first assigned Dane as his squire, Maximus replaced Dane after an incident left him injured. As part of the rights of passage, Knight Titus was present at Maximus’ promotion ceremony and branded Maximus with his initial “T.” With Maximus as his new squire, Knight Titus is deployed to capture Enclave scientist and defector Siggi Wilzig.
While Maximus seemed excited to serve, Knight Titus was less enthused about the mission. As better described in his Fallout description, Knight Titus was “A gruff, no-nonsense Knight of the Brotherhood of Steel, Knight Titus has an itchy trigger finger and sees trips to the Wasteland as an opportunity to dish out heaping servings of violence from his suit of T-60 power armor.” Bored and with an appetite to shoot at something, Knight Titus orders the vertibird pilot to land. However, trouble started after he ordered Maximus into Yao Guai’s cave. The visibly irritated Yao Guai attacked Knight Titus from behind.
After disarming and damaging Knight Titus’ assault rifle, a frightened Knight Titus runs away, only to trip and slam his head on a rock, knocking him unconscious. After he awakes and with Yao Guai on top of him, he screams at a stunned Maximus to shoot the mutated bear. As Maximus searches for a stimpak in his bag, a pissed-off Knight Titus berates and insults him. As Knight Titus continues to blame, insult, and threaten Maximus with a torturous death, Maximus deems Knight Titus unworthy of the armor suit and being a part of the Brotherhood of Steel. Maximus sat silently, withholding the stimpak, and watched Knight Titus succumb to his injuries. After his death, Maximus takes on Knight Titus’ jumpsuit and T-60 armor and begins impersonating Knight Titus.
Who Played Knight Titus in the Fallout TV show?
American actor and comedian Michael Rapaport played Knight Titus in Prime Video’s Fallout TV show. Rapaport joins the list of guest stars who appeared in the series. Michael Rapaport is an accomplished film and television actor, video game voice actor, and published author. The New York City-born actor moved to Los Angeles in 1989 at age 19 to pursue his dream of being a stand-up comic.
Rapaport’s interest in comedy was spurred on by his stepfather, Mark Lonow, who co-owned the famous comedy club The Improv with the late Budd Friedman. With support from his stepfather, Michael Rapaport, he worked as a stand-up comic in Los Angeles for about three years. However, he made his acting debut a year after he moved to Los Angeles in a 1990 episode (“One Small Step”) of China Beach.
Where You Know Michael Rapaport From
With a career spanning over three decades, Michael Rapaport is known for several generations of film and television audiences. One of his earliest notable and recognizable roles on the big screen was playing Dick Ritchie in 1993 True Romance. In his first decade on television, Rapaport guest-starred in several popular TV shows, including Fresh Prince of Bel Air (1993), NYPD Blue (1993), E.R. (1998), and Friends (1999). He played Paul Kirkwood in Beautiful Girls (1996) and Tom Scoggins in the 1999 science fiction horror Deep Blue Sea.
Rapaport began the 2000s by starring in The 6th Day as Hank Morgan. He joined Boston Public in season 2 as Danny Hanson. From 2005 to 2007, Michael Rapaport played the patriarch of the Gold family, David “Dave” Gold, on the Fox sitcom The War at Home. In 2007, he joined the My Name Is Earl cast in a recurring role as Frank Stump in season 3. He’s also known for playing Agent Donald “Don” Self in Fox’s Prison Break, joining in season 4.
While he continued to appear in several other TV shows, Michael Rapaport is most recently known for playing Doug Gardner in Atypical (2017–2021). He also voiced Mike Wegman in The Simpsons (2019–2023) and played Detective Kreps in Only Murders in the Building (2022). With Michael Rapaport playing the original Knight Titus in Fallout TV show, here’s more about Aaron Moten, who played Maximus, Knight Titus’ impersonator.
Follow Us