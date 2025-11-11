100 Ridiculous Reasons Why Kids Cry

by

Women and little kids have one thing in common – crying spontaneously for the weirdest reasons ever (no offense, ladies). Remember the time you first saw Barrack Obama? Crying. The time meeting Iron Man out of this costume? Sobbing. Having to eat a plate of veggies? Bawling your eyes out. These and many other reasons are absolutely reasonable to set a kid crying, and they have been documented in a website called ‘Reasons My Son Is Crying’ by Greg Pembroke. He collects photos of funny babies sent from parents around the world and posts them on his website. He’s even made a book on crying for no reason, which you can buy on Amazon!

So whenever you have a temper tantrum about the fact that you cannot fit all the crayons in one hand, remember that there’s probably a funny kid who also feels the same. Have more examples of why do babies cry? Add your picture and quote to our list below, and don’t forget to vote!

More info: reasonsmysoniscrying.com | Amazon

#1 He met Iron Man… out of costume

Image source: Heather Denno

#2 She met Barack Obama

Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying

#3 I told her Darth Vader was the bad guy

Image source: Lilly M.

#4 She found out that I have a name other than “Mum”

Image source: Vanessa N.

#5 He met Bill Murray

Image source: Reasons My Son Cry

#6 He doesn’t want to go (even though we’ve repeatedly told him we’re not going anywhere)

Image source: Kristen O.

#7 Someone ate all the muffins (it was him)

Image source: Christine P.

#8 Microwave ate his lunch

Image source: Jelena D.

#9 Miley was on TV

Image source: Will H.

#10 I wouldn’t let him eat the rest of the football

Image source: Sarah C.

#11 His dinner isn’t ready

Image source: Michelle C.

#12 I told her she can’t marry daddy (…or her brother)

Image source: Leanne G.

#13 I said “good morning”

Image source: Mimi Z.

#14 He couldn’t fit all the crayons in one hand

Image source: Judy P.

#15 The dog was in the way while he was trying to push the chair

Image source: Tiffany C.

#16 Her brother joined her for breakfast

Image source: Bryony K.

#17 I wouldn’t let him finish eating dirt

Image source: Krystle B.

#18 I wouldn’t let her wipe my butt

Image source: Samantha B.

#19 I told him he could not take his unwrapped tampon out to run errands

Image source: Jenn G.

#20 The muffins didn’t come out of the oven cold

Image source: Jennifer P.

#21 He Can’t Find His Rubber Ducky

Image source: Elizabeth

#22 He got stuck

Image source: Nicole E.

#23 We took her to a Justin Bieber concert

Image source: Megan B.

#24 I told him we couldn’t keep it as a pet

Image source: Lindsey R.

#25 He didn’t want to share his leg hole

Image source: Cheryl M

#26 I wanted to put his used nappy in the bin

Image source: Laura M.

#27 He thought that if he colored himself green he would grow into the incredible hulk

Image source: Melissa T.

#28 She keeps dropping her fork

Image source: Christina D.

#29 I can’t fix his cracker

Image source: Fiona C.

#30 I told him he couldn’t go trick or treating in March

Image source: Joanna L.

#31 She dropped a receipt we got from the gas station

Image source: Claire R.

#32 I won’t let her wash her face with the sponge that I use to clean the toilet

Image source: Effie

#33 He wasn’t allowed to electrocute himself

Image source: Emily

#34 He doesn’t want the banana he wasn’t offered

Image source: Nicole T.

#35 I Broke This Cheese In Half

Image source: Reasons My Son Cry

#36 He has a cereal bar in his left hand but he wants the cereal bar in his RIGHT hand

Image source: Theresa E.

#37 He discovered that his soup was homemade

Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying

#38 I wouldn’t let him lick the doormat

Image source: Karissa

#39 I wouldn’t give him beer

#40 I said he couldn’t take the store’s display wagon full of pink socks home

Image source: Dan

#41 I won’t let her wear dirty underwear as a hat

Image source: Tiffany

#42 She wouldn’t fit through the doggy door (note the open door right next to her)

Image source: Amy L.

#43 They received new hats

Image source: Katy L.

#44 Her ice cream cake was cold

Image source: Annette P.

#45 We said she couldn’t have more bacon

Image source: Lisa

#46 I said that her sweater looked so soft and comfy

Image source:  Kara F.

#47 The goat ate the goat food from his hand

Image source: William

#48 I told him he was too young to watch Breaking Bad

Image source: Corinne A.

#49 The neighbor’s dog isn’t outside

Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying

#50 There are only “ugly” outfits left in her drawers

Image source: Claire

#51 I picked up the cat poop off the floor without her

Image source: Jill C.

#52 She walked in on me changing

Image source: Joyce K.

#53 She got inside the locker and couldn’t figure out how to get back out

Image source:  Krysia V.

#54 She had to brush her teeth

Image source: Ann-Marie H

#55 I would not open the string cheese for her. It was a tampon

Image source: Ariel A.

#56 I wouldn’t walk across “the bridge”

Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying

#57 T-Rex’s jaw is not big enough to bite this Lego-man’s head

Image source: Reed J.

#58 I told him he doesn’t need sunscreen when it’s raining

Image source: Tiina V.

#59 I threw out his dirty band-aid… a month ago

Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying

#60 Anna Kendrick’s “Cups” song is on the radio, and I didn’t have a cup to give her

Image source: Soraya T.

#61 There was a hotdog hidden in his cornbread

Image source: Sarah S.

#62 He can’t reach the pennies. They’re too far away

Image source: Whitney L.

#63 He can’t get down

Image source: Amy

#64 His brother is also on a swing

#65 She doesn’t want to come out

Image source: Ayat A.

#66 I wouldn’t let him get a tattoo

Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying

#67 I’m cooking her eggs instead of feeding them to her raw

Image source: Lara M.

#68 He wasn’t allowed to pee on the rocks

Image source: Strollering Europe

#69 He asked when he could be a baby again. I told him “never”

Image source: Jessica M.

#70 He put himself in timeout… For no reason

Image source: Kim

#71 He could not hold the railing and his cereal in the same hand at the same time

Image source: Elizabeth G.

#72 I refused to let him continue to play in his own vomit

Image source: Kate C.

#73 She Wanted To Travel Inside The Suitcase

#74 He cut his own hair

Image source: Kourtney K.

#75 She can’t hold all three drinks at once

Image source: Jessica

#76 He got stuck under the barstool

Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying

#77 She wasn’t allowed in the mosh pit

Image source: Jennifer G.

#78 I won’t let him spray the trees with sunscreen

Image source: Carrie R.

#79 I wouldn’t let him get me a beer

Image source: Nicole H.

#80 I told my 5 year old that the (18-24M) lobster costume might be too small on him

Image source: Tricia D.

#81 I washed the dirt and sand off his pear

Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying

#82 I threw away the gum he was chewing… that he found on the side of a trashcan in Old Navy

Image source: Nanette P.

#83 He couldn’t open this bag of cereal with a fork

Image source: Brad K.

#84 The goldfish came from the wrong place in the pantry

Image source: Kristy G.

#85 The Easter Bunny brought her an Easter basket

Image source: Sophie G.

#86 I stirred his “fruit on the bottom” yogurt

Image source: Andrew T.

#87 I asked him how he was doing

Image source: Holly M.

#88 I Wouldn’t Let Her Eat The Maxi Pad

#89 I turned off the TV because it was time to leave for Walt Disney World

Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying

#90 I’m not in the pool with him

Image source: Alane

#91 The Tacos Weren’t Ready.

#92 I told him not to eat the power cord to my breast pump

Image source: Alissa P.

#93 I told her to stop playing with the trash

Image source: Cathy R.

#94 We took the core out of his apple

Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying

#95 I wouldn’t let him use the toothbrush he had just dropped in the toilet

Image source: Jennifer R.

#96 He can’t drink the Easter egg dye

Image source: Ashley

#97 I wrapped his Hannukah present

Image source: Sara W.

#98 I wouldn’t let her eat Sriracha

Image source: Jessica K.

#99 The Wrapper Had A Weird Taste ( She Had No Idea What Chocolate Was )

#100 She Couldn’t Go To The Potty With Her Brother

