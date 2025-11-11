100 Ridiculous Reasons Why Kids Cry

Women and little kids have one thing in common – crying spontaneously for the weirdest reasons ever (no offense, ladies). Remember the time you first saw Barrack Obama? Crying. The time meeting Iron Man out of this costume? Sobbing. Having to eat a plate of veggies? Bawling your eyes out. These and many other reasons are absolutely reasonable to set a kid crying, and they have been documented in a website called ‘Reasons My Son Is Crying’ by Greg Pembroke. He collects photos of funny babies sent from parents around the world and posts them on his website. He’s even made a book on crying for no reason, which you can buy on Amazon!
So whenever you have a temper tantrum about the fact that you cannot fit all the crayons in one hand, remember that there’s probably a funny kid who also feels the same. Have more examples of why do babies cry? Add your picture and quote to our list below, and don’t forget to vote!
More info: reasonsmysoniscrying.com | Amazon
#1 He met Iron Man… out of costume
Image source: Heather Denno
#2 She met Barack Obama
Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying
#3 I told her Darth Vader was the bad guy
Image source: Lilly M.
#4 She found out that I have a name other than “Mum”
Image source: Vanessa N.
#5 He met Bill Murray
Image source: Reasons My Son Cry
#6 He doesn’t want to go (even though we’ve repeatedly told him we’re not going anywhere)
Image source: Kristen O.
#7 Someone ate all the muffins (it was him)
Image source: Christine P.
#8 Microwave ate his lunch
Image source: Jelena D.
#9 Miley was on TV
Image source: Will H.
#10 I wouldn’t let him eat the rest of the football
Image source: Sarah C.
#11 His dinner isn’t ready
Image source: Michelle C.
#12 I told her she can’t marry daddy (…or her brother)
Image source: Leanne G.
#13 I said “good morning”
Image source: Mimi Z.
#14 He couldn’t fit all the crayons in one hand
Image source: Judy P.
#15 The dog was in the way while he was trying to push the chair
Image source: Tiffany C.
#16 Her brother joined her for breakfast
Image source: Bryony K.
#17 I wouldn’t let him finish eating dirt
Image source: Krystle B.
#18 I wouldn’t let her wipe my butt
Image source: Samantha B.
#19 I told him he could not take his unwrapped tampon out to run errands
Image source: Jenn G.
#20 The muffins didn’t come out of the oven cold
Image source: Jennifer P.
#21 He Can’t Find His Rubber Ducky
Image source: Elizabeth
#22 He got stuck
Image source: Nicole E.
#23 We took her to a Justin Bieber concert
Image source: Megan B.
#24 I told him we couldn’t keep it as a pet
Image source: Lindsey R.
#25 He didn’t want to share his leg hole
Image source: Cheryl M
#26 I wanted to put his used nappy in the bin
Image source: Laura M.
#27 He thought that if he colored himself green he would grow into the incredible hulk
Image source: Melissa T.
#28 She keeps dropping her fork
Image source: Christina D.
#29 I can’t fix his cracker
Image source: Fiona C.
#30 I told him he couldn’t go trick or treating in March
Image source: Joanna L.
#31 She dropped a receipt we got from the gas station
Image source: Claire R.
#32 I won’t let her wash her face with the sponge that I use to clean the toilet
Image source: Effie
#33 He wasn’t allowed to electrocute himself
Image source: Emily
#34 He doesn’t want the banana he wasn’t offered
Image source: Nicole T.
#35 I Broke This Cheese In Half
Image source: Reasons My Son Cry
#36 He has a cereal bar in his left hand but he wants the cereal bar in his RIGHT hand
Image source: Theresa E.
#37 He discovered that his soup was homemade
Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying
#38 I wouldn’t let him lick the doormat
Image source: Karissa
#39 I wouldn’t give him beer
#40 I said he couldn’t take the store’s display wagon full of pink socks home
Image source: Dan
#41 I won’t let her wear dirty underwear as a hat
Image source: Tiffany
#42 She wouldn’t fit through the doggy door (note the open door right next to her)
Image source: Amy L.
#43 They received new hats
Image source: Katy L.
#44 Her ice cream cake was cold
Image source: Annette P.
#45 We said she couldn’t have more bacon
Image source: Lisa
#46 I said that her sweater looked so soft and comfy
Image source: Kara F.
#47 The goat ate the goat food from his hand
Image source: William
#48 I told him he was too young to watch Breaking Bad
Image source: Corinne A.
#49 The neighbor’s dog isn’t outside
Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying
#50 There are only “ugly” outfits left in her drawers
Image source: Claire
#51 I picked up the cat poop off the floor without her
Image source: Jill C.
#52 She walked in on me changing
Image source: Joyce K.
#53 She got inside the locker and couldn’t figure out how to get back out
Image source: Krysia V.
#54 She had to brush her teeth
Image source: Ann-Marie H
#55 I would not open the string cheese for her. It was a tampon
Image source: Ariel A.
#56 I wouldn’t walk across “the bridge”
Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying
#57 T-Rex’s jaw is not big enough to bite this Lego-man’s head
Image source: Reed J.
#58 I told him he doesn’t need sunscreen when it’s raining
Image source: Tiina V.
#59 I threw out his dirty band-aid… a month ago
Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying
#60 Anna Kendrick’s “Cups” song is on the radio, and I didn’t have a cup to give her
Image source: Soraya T.
#61 There was a hotdog hidden in his cornbread
Image source: Sarah S.
#62 He can’t reach the pennies. They’re too far away
Image source: Whitney L.
#63 He can’t get down
Image source: Amy
#64 His brother is also on a swing
#65 She doesn’t want to come out
Image source: Ayat A.
#66 I wouldn’t let him get a tattoo
Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying
#67 I’m cooking her eggs instead of feeding them to her raw
Image source: Lara M.
#68 He wasn’t allowed to pee on the rocks
Image source: Strollering Europe
#69 He asked when he could be a baby again. I told him “never”
Image source: Jessica M.
#70 He put himself in timeout… For no reason
Image source: Kim
#71 He could not hold the railing and his cereal in the same hand at the same time
Image source: Elizabeth G.
#72 I refused to let him continue to play in his own vomit
Image source: Kate C.
#73 She Wanted To Travel Inside The Suitcase
#74 He cut his own hair
Image source: Kourtney K.
#75 She can’t hold all three drinks at once
Image source: Jessica
#76 He got stuck under the barstool
Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying
#77 She wasn’t allowed in the mosh pit
Image source: Jennifer G.
#78 I won’t let him spray the trees with sunscreen
Image source: Carrie R.
#79 I wouldn’t let him get me a beer
Image source: Nicole H.
#80 I told my 5 year old that the (18-24M) lobster costume might be too small on him
Image source: Tricia D.
#81 I washed the dirt and sand off his pear
Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying
#82 I threw away the gum he was chewing… that he found on the side of a trashcan in Old Navy
Image source: Nanette P.
#83 He couldn’t open this bag of cereal with a fork
Image source: Brad K.
#84 The goldfish came from the wrong place in the pantry
Image source: Kristy G.
#85 The Easter Bunny brought her an Easter basket
Image source: Sophie G.
#86 I stirred his “fruit on the bottom” yogurt
Image source: Andrew T.
#87 I asked him how he was doing
Image source: Holly M.
#88 I Wouldn’t Let Her Eat The Maxi Pad
#89 I turned off the TV because it was time to leave for Walt Disney World
Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying
#90 I’m not in the pool with him
Image source: Alane
#91 The Tacos Weren’t Ready.
#92 I told him not to eat the power cord to my breast pump
Image source: Alissa P.
#93 I told her to stop playing with the trash
Image source: Cathy R.
#94 We took the core out of his apple
Image source: Reasons My Son Is Crying
#95 I wouldn’t let him use the toothbrush he had just dropped in the toilet
Image source: Jennifer R.
#96 He can’t drink the Easter egg dye
Image source: Ashley
#97 I wrapped his Hannukah present
Image source: Sara W.
#98 I wouldn’t let her eat Sriracha
Image source: Jessica K.
#99 The Wrapper Had A Weird Taste ( She Had No Idea What Chocolate Was )
#100 She Couldn’t Go To The Potty With Her Brother
Follow Us