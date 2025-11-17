32 Interesting Facts About Spain You Must Read Before Planning Your Trip

¡Hola! ¿Cómo estás? Ready to learn some fun facts about Spain? Well then, you’re definitely in luck because we’ve compiled this not-too-long yet not-too-short list full of fun facts about Spain, and you’ll surely want to read them if you’re planning a trip there or are just curious about Spanish culture, traditions, and its plentiful quirks.
Circling back to quirks for a second here – when you start reading these interesting facts about Spain, you’ll see that every other one mentions something completely unique to this beautiful country. Indeed, Spain is probably one of those nations that has kept their absolutely one-of-a-kind traditions still intact to this day, which makes it all the more fun visiting there and even reading these tidbits about them. Of course, knowing things like the grape-eating tradition on New Year’s Eve or about the oldest fiesta in the world might not be the most useful piece of information while visiting Spain, however, it will surely help you understand their mindset and culture better. And nothing’s better than a truly immersive travel experience!
Our main travel advice here, though, would be this – once in Spain, soak in all the glorious sun, do an olive oil tasting, allow yourself to experience Siesta, and join the locals in their evening traditions. Dinner at 11 in the evening, anyone? Of course, for more cool facts about Spain, you’ll have to check out the article itself since you’re already here! So, scroll down below, read the facts that we’ve gathered, and give your vote to the ones that surprised you the most! ¡Olé!
#1 The Country Produces A Lot Of Olive Oil
Spain produces more than twice as much olive oil as Italy, at about 44% of global production.
Image source: oec.world
#2 Spain Is The Only European Country To Have A Land Border With An African Country
Spain has a land border, not a maritime one, with an African nation. This nation is Morocco. Spain still retains a little outpost named Ceuta on the continent of Africa. Since the first century BC, this city has been strategically significant and changed ownership numerous times before coming under Spanish control in 1668.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#3 Spain Has The Most Bars In Europe
Spain has the most bars in Europe (176 thousand as of January 2022), which should not be surprising as Spaniards enjoy a casual drink. But, the night doesn’t really start going until later, so avoid starting your night before everyone else does.
Image source: statista.com
#4 Madrid Is Home To The Oldest Restaurant In The World
Don’t skip Botin restaurant the next time you’re in the city, it’s been serving hungry patrons food since 1725.
Image source: botin.es
#5 Spanish People Traditionally Have Two Surnames
The fact that Spanish people typically have two surnames—one from each parent—is one of the strange things about Spain. Despite the waning practice, some people still support it.
Image source: history.denverlibrary.org
#6 The Country Uses A Lot Of Green Energy
With the broad adoption of solar and wind energy, more than 15% of the nation’s electricity is now produced by wind energy, placing Spain at the forefront of implementing green energies in Europe.
On windy days, wind turbines located in Spain can produce up to 70% of the power the Iberian peninsula uses.
Image source: sistemaelectrico-ree.es/
#7 Spanish Is The World’s Second-Most Spoken Native Language
There are approximately 670 million Spanish speakers in the world! Spanish is one of the official languages in Spain, the majority of Latin American nations, and Equatorial Guinea. Spanish is a daily language in 21 different countries.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#8 Spain Is One Of The Biggest LGBTQ+ Allies
Spain is the largest advocate and supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. In reality, Spain became the world’s third nation to legalize same-sex unions in 2005. The same year, same-sex adoption became authorized. In addition, many pride parades and extremely entertaining LGBTQ+ events are held in Spanish cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Malaga to promote love and equality.
Image source: equaldex.com
#9 It Has A National Anthem With No Words
There are many peculiar things about Spain, but one of them is that its national anthem is wordless. The Marcha Real is one of just four national anthems in the world to have no lyrics. It used to have lyrics assigned to the tune, but nobody uses them anymore. Besides all that, Marcha Real is also one of the oldest anthems!
Image source: worldatlas.com
#10 Spain Has The 5th Largest Number Of Unesco Sites In The World
Spain is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and magnificent landmarks, but did you know it also contains 49 UNESCO World Heritage Sites?
One of the most well-known facts about Spain is that it has many UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Alhambra and the medieval center of Cordoba. You shouldn’t leave these off your itinerary if you plan to visit Spain.
Image source: Jebulon, wikipedia.org
#11 Spain Produces A Lot Of Wine
There is no scarcity of wine in the nation, thus, it may not be surprising that more than 1 million hectares of the country are dedicated to wine production. The most well-known regions of Spain are Rueda, Priorat, and Rioja.
Spain also happens to be the world’s second-largest wine producer.
Image source: worldpopulationreview.com
#12 Don Quixote, The World’s First Modern Novel, Is Spanish
Don Quixote will turn 418 years old in 2023. Miguel de Cervantes, a Spanish author, wrote it back in 1605. Don Quixote is one of the finest novels of all time and is regarded as the model for the modern novel. It is the eighth most translated book in the world and has been translated into 140 different languages.
Image source: theconversation.com
#13 Home To The World’s Biggest Tomato Fight
La Tomatina started when a young guy started hurling tomatoes at his pals in a fit of passion in 1945, more people followed and a custom was established.
Officials outlawed the celebrations in the 1950s but were reinstated in 1957 after locals performed a pretend burial, placing a tomato in a coffin, to grieve the loss of their beloved festival. Since then, the business has been booming.
Image source: Graham McLellan, latomatina.info
#14 Spain Means The Land Of The Rabbits
The name Spain has Roman antecedents. The name Spain derives from the Carthaginian word Ispania, which meant “the land of the rabbits,” and was turned into the Roman name Hispania.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#15 It Has Over 8,000 Kilometres Of Coastline
Although everyone knows that Spain has many beaches, not many know that it has more than 8,000 kilometers of coastline and more than 8,000 beaches. Places like Mojacar on the Costa de Almeria to the breathtaking beaches in Menorca. No wonder there are so many beaches with a blue flag!
Image source: ign.es
#16 The Catalans Are Still Fighting For Independence
The Spanish government has struggled with Catalonia’s yearning for independence since the 19th century.
They attained autonomy during the Spanish Civil War (1936–1939), but after General Franco’s triumph, their hopes were destroyed once more.
Image source: europapress.es
#17 It’s Not Illegal To Be Naked In Public
It’s not against the law to be nude in public.
Although you have the legal freedom to walk down the street naked, most people only do so on the beaches due to social norms of decency.
There are also many nudist beaches, but you have every right to disrobe on a non-nudist beach as well.
Image source: naturismo.org
#18 The Moors Conquered Over Half Of The Country In The 8th Century
Large portions of Spain were occupied by Moorish armies in the eighth century.
The Moors left their mark on the nation, from the magnificent palaces of the Alhambra to Cordoba’s Mezquita and Malaga’s Alcazaba. At the same time, Spanish soldiers gradually recaptured various districts throughout the ensuing centuries.
Image source: Public Domain, spanish-fiestas.com
#19 The Spanish Love Of Siesta
Siesta is everything in Spain! It is thought that this centuries-old custom began as a means of defense against the ferocious midday heat before developing into a ritual that is still practiced today.
Siesta time used to be between 2 and 3 pm and 6 or 7 pm, but nowadays, it tends to be sooner, with the most popular time being between 1 and 4 pm.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#20 It’s Really Huge
Spain is the second-largest country in the European Union, with a land area of more than 500,000 km2. The only bigger country in the EU is France.
Image source: european-union.europa.eu
#21 It Wasn’t Always Called Spain
Spain was not given that name until the latter half of the fourteenth century. Prior to then, people referred to all of their lands in the Iberian Peninsula and beyond by the plural suffix The Spains.
As Isabella II unified the kingdoms of Castile and Aragon, that situation changed.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#22 Spain Still Has A King
King Felipe VI is the current head of the constitutional monarchy of Spain.
Although the monarchy went defunct during General Franco’s rule, it was reinstated in 1975 when Juan Carlos I of Spain became king.
Image source: Fernanda LeMarie, wikipedia.org
#23 Spain Hosts The World’s Oldest Fiesta
The Romeria de Nuestra Seora de la Cabeza in the Sierra Morena, which has continued for more than 800 years, is the oldest festival in the world and is held in Spain.
Pilgrims travel to the sanctuary to sing and dance in front of it during the annual celebrations; it is located on top of the tallest mountain in the Sierras.
Image source: Miguel Angel, juntadeandalucia.es
#24 Spain Is Full Of Quirky Traditions
According to custom, you should have 12 grapes when the new year arrives. The goal is to eat a grape at the stroke of each hour of the clock; if you succeed, the new year will be lucky for you.
Image source: wikipedia.org
#25 It Used To Have The Lowest Marrying Age In Europe
Spain had the lowest average marriage age in Europe up until 2016. Before the law was changed, boys and girls may get married at 14 and 16 (with parental consent). Nowadays, the legal age is 16 with parental approval and 18 by default.
Image source: girlsnotbrides.org
#26 There’s More Than One Official Language
Despite the fact that we frequently refer to Spanish as the official language, this is not the case since the regional tongues of the nation have their own official status. Although Spanish is the official language, regional languages like Galician in Galicia, Basque in the Basque Country, and Catalan in Catalonia all have official status as well.
Image source: Fernando Ramallo
#27 Life Expectancy In Spain Is Really High
Spanish people have the seventh-longest life expectancy in the world, with average ages of 81.27 for males and 86.68 for women.
Image source: worldometers.info
#28 Madrid Is In The Centre Of The Country
Madrid’s famed Puerta del Sol, a significant location in the city that you should include on your Madrid itinerary, is where you can find the exact geographic center of Spain.
Image source: Jorge Franganillo, polired.upm.es
#29 Each Of The 17 Regions Have A Unique Identity And Culture Of Their Own
The 17 autonomous regions of Spain each have a distinct identity that comes from their former status as several independent kingdoms.
The union of Ferdinand of Aragon and Isabella of Castile in 1469 marked the beginning of unification. There has been a lot of agitation for independence from Spain in several regions, most notably Catalonia.
Image source: lamoncloa.gob.es
#30 Spanish Children Don’t Believe In The Tooth Fairy
Ratoncito Pérez is a mouse who exchanges gifts for children’s teeth placed beneath pillows rather than the Tooth Fairy.
The mouse initially made an appearance in novels by the Spanish author Fernán Caballero, but it really gained popularity when author Luis Coloma featured it in one of his tales, which was written for the 8-year-old Alfonso XIII.
Image source: oakborofamilydentistry.com
#31 It Hosts An Annual Lottery With The Biggest Payout In The World
El Gordo, a Spanish Christmas lottery, has the highest payment in the world. The total prize money for winners is a staggering €2,240,000,000.
Image source: rtve.es
#32 The Monarchy Is Not Popular With Many People… But There Are Some Who Love It
There were 5 million people could not stand the Spanish monarchy since only 18% of people approved of King Felipe VI, the institution’s top representative.
But some people are royally enamored. For example, 9.6 million people saw his 2004 wedding to Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano (now Queen Letizia), and 46% of Spaniards supported keeping him as head of state.
Image source: Presidencia de la República Mexicana, electomania.es
