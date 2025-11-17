Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Thing You’ve Seen On Social Media? (Closed)

Have you ever been scrolling through your favorite social media platform only to see something dumb or stupid that made you facepalm right then and there? If so, feel free to share it here!
#1
All these dumb tiktok challenges and pranks, like the perfume challenges, cinnamon challenge, condom snorting, Nyquil, ect. They are dangerous and lead kids to do dangerous or illegal things for clout.
#2
Once saw a post where a twitter user posted a picture of their new debit card then had to get a new one after it got compromised
#3
“God is vegan and Jesus is too, if you want to get to heaven then you should be one too!” from the vegan teacher
#4
I saw on YouTube someone reacting to how other reactors were reacting to a creator. My head hurt just watching it and I swear I lost about hundred brain cells each second it was on…
#5
Probably someone trying to interview women (girls, really, they were like 16) to see if they liked Andrew Tate but they kept interrupting them and asking them questions really slowly to make them seem dumb. And the comment section was filled with people who thought the women were dumb and they kept either sexualizing them or talking down to them.
#6
Not even on social media, on a news channel.
Conservatives in rural Oregon who vote Republican are getting outvoted by the Democrats who live in the big cities, because there are more people in the 2-3 cities than in rural Oregon. They don’t understand that just because they take up more space doesn’t mean that they still can’t be outvoted by more people living in a smaller space.
Their solution is to redraw the border so Oregon is smaller and they become Idahoans instead.
#7
All of it.
Follow Us