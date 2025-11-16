Bride Cancels Photographer For $3200 Because She Found Someone For $50, Regrets Her Decision And Asks Them To Do A Photoshoot For Free

Time and again we hear stories about choosing beggars, the kind of people who feel entitled to getting things for free. This story about one such person comes from a professional photographer, which doesn’t come as surprise, having in mind how many weird and often delusional requests photographers receive on a daily basis.
“The client booked me for a wedding at $3200 – this is a full package,” the Redditor u/cricoff shared a screenshot of a story on the Choosing Beggars subreddit. The post said that the bride then found someone else who was only charging $50 for wedding photos, so she ended up canceling the professional and losing her deposit.
Understandably, the bride was less than happy with the result of the $50 photoshoot. But the only person she blamed for the poor result was the professional whom she canceled prior.
If that doesn’t make much sense, it’s fine, because it kind of doesn’t. Scroll down to see how the story ended below, and let us know what you think of the incident in the comments.
Image credits: Natilyn Hicks (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Benita Elizabeth Vivin (not the actual photo)
And this is how people reacted to the whole situation
