Hey Pandas, What Are Some Things That Should Be Invented? (Closed)

Some things in this world just should exist in reality. Tell me some things that should be invented! We all need things to make our lives easier!
#1
Proper male birthcontrol
#2
Turn signals for BMWs
#3
A home machine that converts single-use, disposable plastic items such as flatware, bottles and packaging into filament for 3D printing.
#4
The Babel Fish implant! Eliminate the language barrier between every human! Talking to and getting to know everyone else becomes possible, realizing like-minded people are all around us moves to the foreground, MANY things get solved quickly.
#5
Windscreen Wipers for glasses. Rain is an utter pain 😂
#6
Resealable bags for cereal bags! I mean, we’ve got them for everything else but.
#7
A way to turn on the compassion of every human being.
#8
A genuine, functioning lie detector.
#9
A way of instantly being able to verify claims made online and identify their origin, and to identify decisions and statements influenced by lobbyists (as well as which ones).
#10
-A reverse flashlight. I wanna send someone to the void.
-A way to watch our dreams on recording later on.
-A way to be invisible. Honestly, the way I see it, if we could just figure out how to bend light waves around us, it could be possible.
#11
Hearing aids that are waterproof. Currently I don’t believe there are any on the market that you can wear in water, and that’s kind of a problem if lifeguards need to get your attention
#12
Pockets
#13
A working fusion reactor would be nice
#14
A worldwide system of measurement.
#15
Phones with slap buttons. An hand can spring from the phone and slap whoever offended you on the other end.
#16
some sort of artificial genie *this is a thinly veiled disguise to say that i just want a everything-fixer.
#17
Shrink and enlargement rays to be used specifically on cars. Parking is a war where I come from.
#18
More love, abolish hate!
#19
A functioning, Star Trek-style replicator.
#20
I’d love it if some genius scientist could breed a snail that ate only weeds.
#21
Car alarms …instead of the car beeping or honking, have the device on your keychain alert you to something amiss with your vehicle.
#22
A Time Machine where I could go back and see what really happened historically. I’d want to be invisible though, as to not change history (though I may be tempted!). What was this Jesus person really like? How did the pyramids get built? I’d also like the fast forward option to get through the boring stuff.
#23
Wheelchairs that can go everywhere (without being the size of a tank)
#24
I want a butler program running on a house computer with enough processing power to filter the internet. I don’t want my refrigerator telling the cloud that my milk is expired, I want it telling the butler program. Program could screen calls and texts and run anti-virus software. Our homes need to be defended, not open to cyberspace. “I’m terribly sorry, my employer is indisposed.”
#25
A brain to brain USB transfer, for selected information
#26
A way to know in advance if my attempt to connect with someone I encounter will result in wading through a seemingly inescapable barrage of uninvited platitudes, disguised self-gaslights masquerading as affirmations, emotional fakery, or inanery.
#27
Quantum Commuting. Think of the time savings!
#28
A brain implant that increases sleep efficiency. So I sleep for, let’s say, 5 hours but I feel like and get the effect of sleeping 8. This is so I can sleep for 8 hours and feel like I slept 11 or so :D
#29
Peace
#30
Seedless strawberries.
#31
A system of active camouflage using micro cameras and optical fibres/leds.
Cameras pickup light that is transmitted 180 degrees to light emitting optical fibres/leds. Basically showing the background at the front of the object/ person.
We already have the ability and the technology to do it.
#32
No stereotypes ever. It is annoying hearing everything about America when it comes to guns even if it is true everyone seems to automatically assume it is America no matter what.
#33
A machine where you either stand up or lay down. There’s a scan that goes through you and can tell what it wrong with you on different levels, then if activated, another scan that repairs whatever you said yes to. Could be for bleeding, lesions, poison ivy, and more serious damages like a bullet, cancer, etc.
#34
Some kind of tool to get your sleeve straightened out/unbunched from under your jacket if anyone knows what I’m talking about
#35
An IRL CTRL+Z function.
#36
Some way to use that little sliver of soap after the bar is used up. (My dreams are small…)
#37
When someone stops their vehicle on the crosswalk at a red light, a sonic beam hits their window and says, “you’re blocking the crosswalk you entitled jerk”. The sonic beam will produce a sound that is irritating, sets their teeth on edge, drowns out their sound systems and continues until their either unblock the crosswalk or the light is no longer red.
#38
A painless way to shave hair!
I hate having to look for other options to try to get rid of my hair- so far I haven’t found any options.
#39
Easy pitch tent! I always struggle 💀
#40
easy way to find the start of tape/toilet paper
#41
faster updating time…
my computer takes forever and gets hotter than the sun while doing so
#42
Maybe a way to make bullets smell or color the fingers. There would be exceptions of course and it must be non-alarming to animals. This would allow persons to know that recent bullet handling has happened and that there is the probability of a loaded weapon nearby.
#43
Using nuclear energy to incinerate plastics and garbage instead of weaponry.
Follow Us