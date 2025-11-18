Woman Adores Her Engagement Ring, Changes Her Mind After Finding Out How Much It Cost

Proposing to the love of your life can be both thrilling and nerve-wracking. People often spend days if not months into finding the perfect ring to symbolize their future together. And while it’s great to find “the one,” sometimes mistakes happen.
For instance, a woman shared her frustration online after her boyfriend proposed with a cheap engagement ring from Temu, leaving her questioning whether he was testing her or simply being cheap. Keep reading to uncover the details of this proposal fail, Pandas.
Finding the perfect ring for a proposal can be quite the challenge
Image credits: Ngakan eka/Pexels (not the actual photo)
One woman shared her concerns online after her boyfriend proposed with a $38 Temu ring
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: znxncb
The author also shared insights into their relationship, revealing more details about her boyfriend and the dynamic between them
Finding the right ring for your partner can be quite expensive
Image credits: PhotoMIX Company/Pexels (not the actual photo)
When you’re ready to take your relationship to the next level, planning that unforgettable proposal is a big deal. To make the moment truly special, picking out the perfect engagement ring is a must.
However, splurging on a dazzling diamond can be a major expense. According to The Knot’s 2023 Jewelry and Engagement Study, the average cost of an engagement ring hovers around $5,500.
But that doesn’t mean you need to break the bank to find something that’s both beautiful and meaningful. Nearly half of those surveyed spend between $1,000 and $4,000 on their rings, and a surprising 9% manage to find lovely options for under $1,000.
Whether you’re dreaming of a simple band or a sparkling rock, the key is to set a budget that fits your financial situation. Shannon Delany-Ron, CMO for online diamond retailer James Allen, advises establishing a budget first. “This will guide all your decisions moving forward. It’s important to know how much you’re willing to spend,” she says.
“From there, think about your priorities. Are you aiming for a high-quality diamond? Will you sacrifice some quality for a larger stone? Are you opting for a minimalist band or something more elaborate?”
Understanding the 4Cs —cut, color, clarity, and carat of a diamond —can also help you make smart choices. For instance, the cut of a diamond can impact its sparkle, while the color grade, ranging from D (colorless) to Z, affects its value.
If a person puts in the effort, they can find the perfect ring without breaking the bank
Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)
If you are on a tight budget, you could consider alternatives. For instance, lab-grown diamonds are trending in 2024. They offer a more affordable option, typically 50% to 70% less than natural diamonds. Moissanite, another lab-created gem that sparkles brilliantly, is also a good option when you can’t spend big bucks.
Ultimately, the goal is to find a ring that symbolizes your love and commitment. In this particular incident, the author’s boyfriend chose a ring that seemed less than thoughtful. Additionally, he didn’t even bother to address her concerns. Would you accept such a ring, or would you have reservations? Share your thoughts on this proposal dilemma.
A few felt the author was being unfair for disliking the ring only after finding out its price
The woman also expressed her concerns about the ring’s quality to her boyfriend
Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The author eventually tried to de-escalate the situation, only to become more frustrated with her boyfriend’s attitude
Follow Us