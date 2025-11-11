Fairytales Come To Life In New Papercut Light Boxes by Hari & Deepti

Deepti Nair and Harikrishnan Panicker, two Colorado-based artists who create stunning works of illuminated fairytale paper art, are back with a new wondrous series of images, fittingly named “Oh, The Places You Will Go!”
The artist-couple’s work (which we wrote about previously) inspires images of ancient legends or of enterprising, futurist explorers, which makes sense, because they were initially inspired by Balinese shadow puppets.
They achieve their extraordinary atmospheric effect by backlighting their framed paper artwork with strips of colored LED lights. The layers of paper grow darker and darker as they grow further and further from the light, giving them their strikingly dark and layered appearance.
More info: blackbookgallery.com | Facebook | Instagram (h/t: colossal)
