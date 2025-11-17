30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Most people like doing things by default. We often thrive in our comfort zone and rarely take a walk outside of it.
But every now and then, it’s fun to get into improv mode and be a little weird. Of course, we’re not recommending starving your brain of oxygen to come up with big ideas like Japanese inventor Yoshiro Nakamatsu. What we want you to do instead is to have an inspirational walk through this Reddit community named “Weird Way To Get Creative.”
Created in 2019, the subreddit is relatively new and invites people to share the most unusual ways to do things creatively. The result is hilariously entertaining!
#1 This Is A Very Weird Way To Get Creative
Image source: MemeOscar
#2 I Am A Cremation Artist. I Make Custom Art Pieces Using Pet And Human Cremation Ashes To Honor Those Who Have Passed. This Is A Galaxy Orb I Created
Image source: swimswima95
#3 Water Fountain Repair Guy Left This Tiny Water Fountain As His Business Card
Image source: badmotion
#4 Found On Nextf**kinglevel Thought It Belonged Here
Image source: poopyhead582
#5 Deep In The Forests Of Indonesia Sits An Abandoned Church Shaped Like A Chicken
Image source: Poison-Ivey15
#6 Weird But Creative Way To Number Floors
Image source: Jase426
#7 The Pattern Gave Him A Booty, So We Gave Him A Thong
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Weird Way To Groom A Dog
Image source: reddit.com
#9 My Mashed Potatoes Were Dry So I Sculpted My Dad Sitting On The Sofa
Image source: thatsmesasha
#10 That’s A Weird Way To Bake Bread
Image source: Hectate
#11 Weird Way To Take A Nap
My dad swears by his 15 minute power naps during the day, but he doesn’t like napping in bed or on the couch because it’s too comfortable and the sleep will “win.” During family functions he will suddenly lay down on the floor and wrap himself around the nearest piece of furniture to pass tf out for 15 minute increments. Nobody finds it unusual and we all just step over him. Then he gets up and joins us again.
Image source: ashlynnbuxton
#12 Big Brain Weird Way To Get Creative
Image source: MemeOscar
#13 Weird Way To Threaten People
Image source: NTurn427
#14 Interesting Puzzle Creation That Im Surprised Ive Never Seen
Image source: JimbuKow298
#15 Thanks, I Hate Beluga Whales
Image source: masalpuri4lyf
#16 Dinosaurs Emerging From Geode – New Keyrings I’ve Made!
Image source: WorldAroundEwe
#17 Weird Way To Express Emotion Through Art
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Forgot My Camera And Tripod At Home But Still Had To Get Some Family Pics
Image source: SteelToeStilettos
#19 Big Brain Design
Image source: Read_It_Kill_Me_Pls
#20 Making A Real Minecraft Sword
Image source: isolatedbeans87
#21 Like… Why?
Image source: pnkindi, twitter.com
#22 Yea, Its Her Hair
Image source: PilotHielDeath
#23 Taking Photoshop To New Levels Or Something… I Have No Idea Anymore
Image source: Fang_21
#24 I Appreciate The Creativity And The Cost Of Materials Might Make These Roller Skates Worth More Than $25
Image source: mrsvrblpollution
#25 When You Get Bored At Work… And Decide To Get Creative
Image source: Ckirbys
#26 Guy On Letgo Turned 2 Expensive Kitchen Appliances Into Lamps
Image source: lickmyclit6969
#27 Thanks, I Hate Leather Pet Face-Hugger
Image source: Te_Quiero_Puta
#28 Best Way To Measure Snowfall Is In Ounces
Image source: xCUBUFFSx
#29 I Dont Know What To Put Here
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Breast Milk Jewelry
Image source: whoooooooooooooooa
