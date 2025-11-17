30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

by

Most people like doing things by default. We often thrive in our comfort zone and rarely take a walk outside of it.

But every now and then, it’s fun to get into improv mode and be a little weird. Of course, we’re not recommending starving your brain of oxygen to come up with big ideas like Japanese inventor Yoshiro Nakamatsu. What we want you to do instead is to have an inspirational walk through this Reddit community named “Weird Way To Get Creative.”

Created in 2019, the subreddit is relatively new and invites people to share the most unusual ways to do things creatively. The result is hilariously entertaining!

#1 This Is A Very Weird Way To Get Creative

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: MemeOscar

#2 I Am A Cremation Artist. I Make Custom Art Pieces Using Pet And Human Cremation Ashes To Honor Those Who Have Passed. This Is A Galaxy Orb I Created

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: swimswima95

#3 Water Fountain Repair Guy Left This Tiny Water Fountain As His Business Card

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: badmotion

#4 Found On Nextf**kinglevel Thought It Belonged Here

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: poopyhead582

#5 Deep In The Forests Of Indonesia Sits An Abandoned Church Shaped Like A Chicken

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Poison-Ivey15

#6 Weird But Creative Way To Number Floors

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Jase426

#7 The Pattern Gave Him A Booty, So We Gave Him A Thong

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Weird Way To Groom A Dog

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#9 My Mashed Potatoes Were Dry So I Sculpted My Dad Sitting On The Sofa

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: thatsmesasha

#10 That’s A Weird Way To Bake Bread

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Hectate

#11 Weird Way To Take A Nap

My dad swears by his 15 minute power naps during the day, but he doesn’t like napping in bed or on the couch because it’s too comfortable and the sleep will “win.” During family functions he will suddenly lay down on the floor and wrap himself around the nearest piece of furniture to pass tf out for 15 minute increments. Nobody finds it unusual and we all just step over him. Then he gets up and joins us again.

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: ashlynnbuxton

#12 Big Brain Weird Way To Get Creative

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: MemeOscar

#13 Weird Way To Threaten People

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: NTurn427

#14 Interesting Puzzle Creation That Im Surprised Ive Never Seen

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: JimbuKow298

#15 Thanks, I Hate Beluga Whales

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: masalpuri4lyf

#16 Dinosaurs Emerging From Geode – New Keyrings I’ve Made!

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: WorldAroundEwe

#17 Weird Way To Express Emotion Through Art

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Forgot My Camera And Tripod At Home But Still Had To Get Some Family Pics

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: SteelToeStilettos

#19 Big Brain Design

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Read_It_Kill_Me_Pls

#20 Making A Real Minecraft Sword

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: isolatedbeans87

#21 Like… Why?

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: pnkindi, twitter.com

#22 Yea, Its Her Hair

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: PilotHielDeath

#23 Taking Photoshop To New Levels Or Something… I Have No Idea Anymore

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Fang_21

#24 I Appreciate The Creativity And The Cost Of Materials Might Make These Roller Skates Worth More Than $25

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: mrsvrblpollution

#25 When You Get Bored At Work… And Decide To Get Creative

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Ckirbys

#26 Guy On Letgo Turned 2 Expensive Kitchen Appliances Into Lamps

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: lickmyclit6969

#27 Thanks, I Hate Leather Pet Face-Hugger

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: Te_Quiero_Puta

#28 Best Way To Measure Snowfall Is In Ounces

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: xCUBUFFSx

#29 I Dont Know What To Put Here

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Breast Milk Jewelry

30 Weird Ways To Get Creative, As Shared On This Online Group

Image source: whoooooooooooooooa

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Draw A Bunny In Love Digitally (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How the Show “Hawaii Five-O” Has Lasted Nearly a Decade
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2019
Biggest Kitchen Fails (18 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
When This Barber Was Quoted £1000 For The New Shop Floor He Decided To Cover It With 70,000 Pennies Instead
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Pikachu Falls Over During Public Appearance and It’s Kinda Funny
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2018
50 Times People Spotted Something Magnificent In The Nature And Had To Share It Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.