Hey Pandas, What Would Your Ultimate Fantasy Concert Or Festival Line-Up Be? (Closed)

What bands would you love to see play together?
#1
David Bowie, Queen, The Stone Roses, Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Papa Roach, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Oasis, Blur, The Verve, Faithless, The Prodigy, Tupac, NWA, Eminem, The Cranberries, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Metallica, Chesney Hawkes, The Killers, Paramore, Silverchair, Tom Petty.
#2
First the fantasy part:
Queen
Nirvana
David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust
The Velvet Underground with Nico
Lou Reed solo
The Doors
Hole in the 1994 “Live Through This” line up
Ramones
The Clash
Talking Heads
And the only ones I really can see (because they’re all still alive AND touring)
Måneskin
Remi Wolf
#3
mcr
peirce the veil
sleeping with sirens
nirvana
queen
arctic monkeys
the smiths
big time rush
#slay
#4
Bands/artists in no particular order, chosen for my dream festival with a good balance between dancing and calming down
The Cure (of course)
Anne Clark
Bauhaus
Kite
Boyharsher
Lebanon Hanover
Goethes Erben/Oswald Henke
Minuit Machine
The Beauty of Gemina
Wolfsheim/Peter Heppner
Sylvaine
Covenant
Esben and the Witch
Suicide Commando
Black Nail Cabaret
Skinny Puppy
DAF
The Jesus and Mary Chain
IAMX
Tying Tiffany
…and since you said it’s fantasy, I can include bands that can’t or won’t be on stage anymore?
In this case I’d like to add Joy Division and R.E.M.
#5
Just to be boring and totally obscure, I’d have to say either:
An intimate pub gig with japanese gothic rock band Eleanor and absolute gothic rock gods The Eden House….
Absolute heaven!!! My 2 ultimate favorite singers in one place… I’d die happy!
Or:
Darkher, performing at Stonehenge, at midnight on Samhain….. ( And then raise an undead Lemmy for a full Motorhead set!!!)
#6
This will be weird…
Arctic monkeys
Polyphia
Imagine dragons
Hozier
Kaleo
Glass animals
Alt-J
Foals
Three Days Grace
The sheepdogs
Tokyo police club
Lumineers
Kongos
Years & Years
Blue Stones
Wilkinson
Of Monsters and Men
City & Colour
AFI
Darius Rucker
Rudimental
#7
70s versions only
VanHalen
AC/DC
Journey
Rush
REO Speedwagon
Eagles
Styx
Molly Hatchet
Ted Nugent
KISS
Foreigner
Eddie Money
Boston
Bad Company
Bob Seger
Triumph
Scorpions
Yes, I’m old
#8
Can’t decide which ones of my favourite bands to put here, there are too many! But since it’s fantasy, Type O Negative should be there – the guy died before I could see them live.
#9
Linkin Park, Sudden Lights, and Käärijä
#10
Palaye royale
Frank Carter and the rattlesnakes
In this moment
Motionless in white
Placebo
Rob zombie
#11
just my favorite bands:
-Hawthorne Heights (recently saw them actually)
-Blink-182
-MCR
-Good Charlotte
-The Offspring
-Green Day
-The All American Rejects
-Fall Out Boy
-Weezer
EMOS. ASEMBLE
#12
Opener: Kendrick Lamar
Main show: Tyler the creator, teezo touchdown and asap rocky
Closer: ur mom
#13
#14
#15
