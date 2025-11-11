Anti-Paparazzi Scarf That Ruins Photos And Makes Flash Photography Impossible

by

You know what it’s like. You’re super famous. Everybody recognizes you. You can’t even open your front door without stepping into a frenzy of flash photography. We’ve all been there (…). But thanks to this paparazzi-proof privacy scarf, it won’t be easy anymore.

The scarf, called the Ishu, is made from a reflective fabric that emphasizes the camera’s flash so much that everything else in the picture becomes pitch black. The man behind the dazzling concept is Saif Siddiqui, who came up with the idea back in 2009 when one of his photographs was ruined by a bike reflector. 6 years and a bunch of research later he has a mass-production ready model. The cheapest will cost you $268, which is a small price to pay…if you’re a celebrity…

More info: ishu.com (deMilked)

The Ishu anti-paparazzi scarf has become very popular with celebrities such as Paris Hilton

Anti-Paparazzi Scarf That Ruins Photos And Makes Flash Photography Impossible

The highly reflective fabric turns everything else black when flash photography is used

Anti-Paparazzi Scarf That Ruins Photos And Makes Flash Photography Impossible

Rapper DMX also has one

Anti-Paparazzi Scarf That Ruins Photos And Makes Flash Photography Impossible

They’re perfect for people who want a little privacy from the cameras

Anti-Paparazzi Scarf That Ruins Photos And Makes Flash Photography Impossible

The fabric also tricks video cameras

Anti-Paparazzi Scarf That Ruins Photos And Makes Flash Photography Impossible

