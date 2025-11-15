Guy Shares His Grandpa’s Celebrity Style Recreations, Gets 1 Million Instagram Followers (11 Pics)

Remember Günther Krabbenhöft? Well, this man could be either his best friend or his biggest rival. Or both.
He’s 75 years old, was born and raised in Slovenia, Europe, and goes online by the nickname Gramps. But people also call him The Most Stylish Grandpa on the Internet. And they have a good reason for it.
Gramps loves streetwear. In fact, his passion for it is so strong, Gramps also enjoys recreating celebrity outfits. And he’s nailing it! But the best part is that his grandkid, photographer Jannik Diefenbach, captures these recreations and posts them on his social media for all of us to see.
More info: jaadiee.com | Instagram
This 75-year-old grandad has a deep passion for streetwear
And his celebrity outfit recreations are absolutely spot-on
