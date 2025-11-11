This Angelic Halo Protects Blind Dogs From Bumping Into Things

Muffin the blind, 13.5-year-old toy poodle and his ingenious owner Silvie Bordeaux have come up with an amazing way to help blind dogs navigate the world easily and confidently. The Muffin’s Halo is a halo-like ring suspended above a blind dog’s head that warns him when he’s about to bump into an obstacle.
Since the prototype was developed for muffin himself, it has been adopted for dogs of different sizes and in different colors as well. Silvie hopes to see the product in shelters across the nation, where it would give blind dogs a better chance at being adopted.
More info: muffinshalo.com | Instagram (h/t: dailymail, aplus)
This is Muffin, a 13.5-year-old toy poodle who went blind two years ago
He inspired owner Silvie Bordeaux to create Muffin’s Halo, an ingenious device that allows blind dogs to walk with confidence
The wire ring around this dog’s head lets him feel what he’s bumped into before he bumps his head
The light-weight copper wire is attached with a comfortable harness that also features angel wings!
If angel wings aren’t your thing, there are other designs to choose from, too
Inventor Silvie Bordeaux created the device when she saw Muffins bump into walls and fall down the stairs
It’s worked wonders – Bordeaux calls it Muffin’s “little Superman outfit”
Bordeaux hopes to see the device in dog shelters, where it will help blind dogs get adopted
In kill shelters, blind dogs are often the first to go because people avoid adopting dogs with health issues
