Hey Pandas, What Did You Do On Valentine’s Day? (Closed)

by

Share down below!

#1

I was spending my time cleaning a basement, and a lonely piece of trash… I’ll never find someone…

#2

Celebrate being single

#3

I ate Ramen and played video games with my younger sister!

#4

Stuffed myself on homemade brownies, conversed with my multi-legged roommate who has built her web in the corner, and ignored the world in general. All in all, an enjoyable day.

#5

Argued with a girl about a movie

#6

i was in my bedroom, making no noise and pretending I didn’t exist.

#7

Laid in bed listening to music and binge watching netflix while eating cheetos

#8

I sat in my room, also didn’t receive a text from my guy best friend. Because he was texting someone else all day. 🥲

#9

Look at the blinding snow

#10

Watched Love & Mercy with a friend.

#11

I played volleyball…….all day………..o-o 😐😐😐😐😐😐😢😭😐😢😐😭😐😢😐😭

#12

went to my friends zoom birthday party and told a girl i liked her. Like LIKE liked her. Also had a swordfight. I lost pretty bad.

