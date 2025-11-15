Hey Pandas, What Did You Do On Valentine’s Day? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
I was spending my time cleaning a basement, and a lonely piece of trash… I’ll never find someone…
#2
Celebrate being single
#3
I ate Ramen and played video games with my younger sister!
#4
Stuffed myself on homemade brownies, conversed with my multi-legged roommate who has built her web in the corner, and ignored the world in general. All in all, an enjoyable day.
#5
Argued with a girl about a movie
#6
i was in my bedroom, making no noise and pretending I didn’t exist.
#7
Laid in bed listening to music and binge watching netflix while eating cheetos
#8
I sat in my room, also didn’t receive a text from my guy best friend. Because he was texting someone else all day. 🥲
#9
Look at the blinding snow
#10
Watched Love & Mercy with a friend.
#11
I played volleyball…….all day………..o-o 😐😐😐😐😐😐😢😭😐😢😐😭😐😢😐😭
#12
went to my friends zoom birthday party and told a girl i liked her. Like LIKE liked her. Also had a swordfight. I lost pretty bad.
