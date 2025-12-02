“She’s Trying To Become Ariana”: Cynthia Erivo’s New Magazine Cover Divides The Internet Amid ‘Wicked: For Good’ Success

Cynthia Erivo is once again at the middle of a social media debate.
Hot off the success of Wicked: For Good, the actress graced the cover photo of PAPER Magazine with a stylized portrait that saw her wearing a white dress while balancing what looks like a floral afro on her head.
Published last Monday (December 1) and featuring photography by David LaChapelle, the piece touched upon the challenges the actress faced in becoming the face of one of Disney’s biggest projects in recent years.
“This piece is going to be a part of my life for the rest of my life,” she said, acknowledging how the project has intensified the public attention surrounding her.
For some online, however, the spotlight shone on Erivo has grown tiresome, with a vocal minority claiming she’s being “forced” upon people.
Cynthia Erivo’s latest PAPER Magazine cover had some netizens saying she being “forced” on everybody
“Why does the shill media keep forcing her on us?” a user asked.
“No hate, but why is she on the cover of every magazine coming out?” another followed up.
A third comment captured the general fatigue: “Talk about over-saturation.”
Wicked’s commercial performance explains part of that attention. The first film became the most successful Broadway musical adaptation ever released on screen.
The sequel continued the momentum and dominated the box office during its opening week, earning about 150 million dollars in the United States and Canada and roughly 226 million dollars worldwide.
Image credits: Rambo2585790
According to critics, Erivo’s performance, alongside Ariana’s, was a major factor behind the film’s reach and their ability to draw both longtime fans of the stage musical and new audiences.
“[They] carry the emotional and redemptive weight of Wicked and Wicked: For Good entirely on their shoulders,” Forbes said.
Image credits: Jabz_CFC
Critics also responded strongly to her portrayal. Reviews highlighted the emotional depth she brought to Elphaba and described her interpretation as one of the most compelling elements of the adaptation.
With that combination of commercial success and critical approval, it becomes clear why Erivo suddenly, according to some netizens, seems to be everywhere in entertainment media.
Erivo’s magazine covers had led to similar debates in the past, mostly surrounding her appearance
Image credits: RealLifeFootage
This level of scrutiny is nothing new for Erivo. Last October, Bored Panda reported how the actress appearing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar provoked a segment of the internet to criticize her physical appearance.
“Harper’s Bizarre fits better,” one user wrote. “She looks like Nosferatu,” another added.
The 38-year-old Wicked star posed bare for the magazine’s November issue, wearing nothing but sheer black tights and heels.
Other looks included a white sheer gown with silver detailing, a plunging black dress, a dramatic ruffled ensemble, and finally, a gold bodysuit paired with a full-face mask.
Image credits: magikaar
Image credits: arianagrande
Even among those who value Erivo’s talent the reactions were negative.
“She has an incredible voice, her style on the red carpet has been faultless, but these pictures cheapen all that,” one reader said. “It’s unnecessary.”
“I don’t get these pictures. They do her no favors,” another replied.
Others were much harsher in their assessment, labeling Erivo as a “narcissistic mess,” and her defined by her shaved head and slim frame as unsettling rather than empowering.
“I won’t be buying this issue,” a reader stated. “She looks demonic. I would run if I saw her.”
Erivo’s fans celebrated the cover, praising its aesthetics and Erivo’s attitude
As opposed to her Harper’s cover, her PAPER one was much better received. Negative comments were outweighed by the positive ones, many of which celebrated Erivo’s talent and statuesque appearance.
“She’s an icon,” one said. “I love this cover!”
“Okay, the baby’s breath afro is absolute genius. This isn’t just a magazine cover, it’s museum-worthy art,” another added.
Image credits: TrulyyRaee
Some viewers believed the photo shoot was trying to pay homage to the outfit worn by singer Minnie Riperton in the videoclip for her song Loving You, released in 1975 as part of her album Perfect Angel.
Image credits: Dennyjohn48
In the interview, Erivo explained that the second film required her to approach Elphaba from a place of greater maturity.
“This second film is much more grown up. She is way more into her womanhood,” she said. She added that the project allowed her to reclaim parts of herself that she had previously kept separate from her work.
“It is like marrying Elphaba with me, finally, as opposed to just telling Elphaba’s story.”
Image credits: wickedmovie
Her styling for the press tour reflected that intention. She said she wanted her looks to feel more sensual, more textured, and more in line with the version of herself she is becoming.
“I wanted it to feel a little sexy, a little dangerous,” she explained, noting that she rarely gets to show that side publicly.
Image credits: wickedmovie
When asked if there was any part of Elphaba she was ready to leave behind, she paused to think. “I do not know if there is anything I want to let go of,” she said, admitting that the impact of Wicked will probably follow her for the rest of her life.
As for how she is coping with the nonstop attention, she said she’s come to rely on tea, hot showers, morning runs, and moments of total quiet.
“I like sound deprivation sometimes, just to sit and watch absolute nonsense TV,” she said.
“Gorgeous.” Comments praising the actress overshadowed those who were critical
Image credits: ladidaix
Image credits: dibert_aaron
Image credits: infoconnectnow
Image credits: Craftmonster3
Image credits: sarpnch1979
Image credits: katstyeye
Image credits: Wingedlight8415
Image credits: alphaworst1
Image credits: ElconRoss
