Hey Pandas, Tell Me The Story Of Your Closest Call (Closed)

I’m back, after taking a break for a while. To celebrate my return, I’m posting this! I want you guys to tell me your closest call with any sort of trouble, and how you got yourself out of it. Stay cool, Pandas!
#1
I’ll try to keep this short as possible. Many many years ago, I had an accident while working on a bridge crane. My thigh was pulled between the crane and a support beam that was about 3 inches wide. Crushed my leg so much, my pants leg burst front and back. When I heard my pants rip, I was 100% sure that was what it sound like when your leg is ripped off. Fully expected to look down and see it on the floor, I was going to bleed out through my femoral artery and I was about to die in moments. No way anyone could get me down before that happened. BUT! Leg stayed on, just crushed to hell and internal damage. I still have visible scar tissue under my skin.
I wouldn’t change a thing about it happening either. Because of that accident, a cute chick I was interested in sent me a get well card, making me think she might be interested too. We’ve been married 22 years last September, so I think it was worth it.
#2
I once talked myself out of detention in middle school. My history teacher caught me with something inappropriate written on the Home Screen of my tablet, and she sent me to the counselor, who let me talk it out. I said that I forgot that it was inappropriate and would take it down immediately. The only sort of consequence I got that day was a 5-minute delay for lunch.
TL;DR: Person is caught with something inappropriate. Person talks themselves out of trouble
#3
Today i almost got runned over , so i guess that was close
#4
So I used to live in Modesto so there’s your first red flag. Growing up I fought a lot and there were a lot of gangs. I never was a part of them because I had grown up educated to never do that. (I moved away when I was 7) There were 3 separate occasions that I almost got kidnapped. One someone actually grabbed my arm and started running away with me. And the other two they just lunged for me. However, I had a best friend who saw it necessary to teach me to fight. So thanks to him I’m kind of you know- alive. Thanks Dominic B from first grade!
#5
I nearly ran over a stray cat. It was ok, just really pissed off. And then it scratched me.
That’s the story of how I met my grumpy cat.
#6
In middle school, kids would play games in class
I talked my way out of being punished like twenty-three times in one year
#7
I had slept over at my ex-boyfriend’s house after his dad remarried and moved out. We were asleep upstairs when his dad came in the front door. I had to hide in the bathroom (naked) until his dad finally left 30 long, agonizing minutes later. Looking back, I am sure his dad knew that I was there but he just wanted to torture us.
#8
in short, my friends and I went out but there was a crowd, a big crowd. I got lost, had a panic attack, fainted and when I woke up i was in the hospital. Liz told my she cried because she felt guilty for losing me in an environment where I don’t feel comfortable.
