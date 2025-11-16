Hey Pandas, What Is A Song That You Suddenly Relate To? (Closed)

I would like to know which song you suddenly felt like you relate to. 

#1

I feel like everyone relates to this one now, but Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots

#2

A s**t ton of cavetown songs, specifically better, guilty, dear, heart attack, and pigeon. If I had to choose one it’d definitely be better. Very relatable for me unfortunately

#3

Waiting on a Miracle from Encanto

#4

Happy Face by Jagwar Twin

#5

Not suddenly, but there’s one line from the song You’re On Your Own, Kid by Taylor Swift “I hosted parties and starved my body like I’d be saved by a perfect kiss” that hits close to home. Also as of recently the song “Despair” by leo is relating to me

#6

my ordinary life by the living tombstone

#7

“A Million Tears” by Trees of Eternity….. For context, please read my answer to previous “Talk about Music” question…..

#8

So many songs by NF. I really feel like It’s my talking in Returns, or WHY, or Leave Me Alone, but generally all of them speak to me Everytime I hear them. It’s why I like him as an artist a lot.

For a relationship between me and someone: Remember The Time by Michael Jackson makes me feel as though I was watched when I hung out with the dude lol. Even though we never really got together- we were good friends .-.

#9

“osu are you ok” on youtube, I forgot who posted it, but it now represents the amount of energy I have throughout the day rated by how loud the music gets.

#10

Amydgala’s Rag Doll, by Ghost and Pals. It captures my energy, kinda chaotic.

#11

With the death of Technoblade, the song Everything Goes On by Porter Robinson really resonates with me

#12

Autotheist by baby bugs :D

#13

This Is Me Trying by Taylor Swift. Which isn’t great

#14

Numb little bug by Em behold

#15

Well, suddenly? Yesterday to be precise!!
“Outsider” by Saint Agnes…
(usually hate the term ” anthem” but..)
This song is a true outsider anthem,the ultimate rallying cry to freaks everywhere, to anyone who feels alone cause they don’t quite fit in….. Heavy, dark and angry but so fkn uplifting!!
( if I could send one song back in time to myself, I would send it back to my lonely, depressed 19 year old self… Would have helped so much…)

#16

On my boyfriend’s behalf, Angel by Shaggy. He send it to me. Love him so much.

#17

Eat the Elephant – A Perfect Circle
Feeling paralyzed by the pressure of life itself, and yet being reminded that all you have to do is take that first step. I feel that.

#18

That Part, by lauren spencer smith

#19

I love “Loki” from The Bifrost Incident bu The Mechanisms.

#20

For others; ‘In the Middle’ and for me; ‘Diggy Diggy Hole’.

