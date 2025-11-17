Worker Takes Boss’s Personal Visit While On Sick Leave As A Personal Space Violation, Reports Him

Chances are, many of you have probably had to deal with a boss from hell at some point or another!
You know, one that loves to micromanage, throw passive-aggressive remarks, manipulate, neglect their subordinates, bully, or, for instance, show up unannounced to hand-deliver a letter to a car wreck victim to inform him that his sick pay will soon run out as a weird intimidation tactic.
Man gets into a car wreck and is granted 3 months of paid sick leave
Image credits: Monstera Production (not the actual photo)
He maintains regular contact with his workplace and recently emailed them his new sick note
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)
Image source: u/BigJhed
“Supervisor turned up at my house while [I was] on sick leave” – this web user took to one of Reddit’s most popular communities dedicated to work-related struggles to tell its members a tale of how his supervisor pulled a surprise visit to hand-deliver him a letter about his sick pay running out. The post managed to garner over 7K upvotes as well as 457 comments discussing the situation.
Everybody and their grandma knows how vital it is for personal space to be respected! Just think about it; we all deal with different things on a day-to-day basis, and more often than not, the bulk of it is very overstimulating, so the last thing you want is to have some zany character be in your face after a long and tiring 9-5 shift.
Alas, no wonder it’s said that human beings are selfish, as it seems like some individuals are simply incapable of reading the room.
Now ask yourself, where can you find the largest gathering of inconsiderate folk? If you said Walmart or any other supermarket chain, you are right – however, the answer that I’m looking for is “at work.”
Having someone stand too close, give unwanted physical contact, lean over your desk or stare for no reason, ask intrusive questions, bait you into discussing overly personal things, eavesdrop, or take your personal belongings without permission – most, if not all of us, know exactly what it’s like to have a certain someone at your job whose mere demeanor is enough to leave you gasping for air.
Still, it’s half the trouble when it’s just a coworker who you can potentially ignore, but when it turns out to be your superior – may the universe be in your favor!
Days later, the supervisor shows up unannounced with a letter about the OP’s expiring sick pay
Image credits: August de Richelieu (not the actual photo)
The author of today’s story, u/BigJhed, got into a car wreck a few months ago and has been on paid sick leave since.
The guy maintained regular contact with his workplace; in fact, he recently emailed his manager his new sick note to cover his absence – however, for some mind-boggling reason, the supervisor felt the need to pay the poor man a surprise visit.
Here’s the thing; it’s not unusual (though very annoying) to have your sick leave questioned by your higher-up – but the OP had previously tried to return to work post-crash and even managed to work for a week before he realized that his rather physical career was only making his back worse. So, it seems like there shouldn’t be any doubts about whether he’s actually chilling in the Bahamas or dealing with his herniated disc in the company of his wife and their baby.
But, bosses, eh?
Anywho, the man turns up unannounced, waking the Redditor’s kid, to hand-deliver a letter informing him about his sick pay running out soon. Luckily, the man couldn’t answer the door, but he did dub the supervisor’s antic as an “intimidation tactic” and revealed that he already has a new job lined up.
What do you reckon, Pandas? Do you think the supervisor was indeed out of line?
Fellow online community members shared their thoughts and opinions
