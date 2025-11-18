“Flushable Wipes”: 50 Things That Need To Be Renamed

You might have heard the phrase “What’s in a name?” But when it comes to everyday things, names can play a surprisingly significant role in shaping our perceptions. Can you imagine picking up a product only to discover that its name has led you completely astray? For instance, take “head cheese.” You might think it’s some gourmet delicacy, but it’s a meat jelly made from the head of a pig.

So, when someone online asked, “What’s something that has a dangerously misleading name?” People quickly chimed in with some intriguing examples. Keep reading to discover more surprising names that might just leave you scratching your head, Pandas!

#1

Pro-life. Should just be called pro-birth, they don’t care what happens after.

Image source: Richardson_Easy, Volodymyr Hryshchenko/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#2

Flushable wipes

Ask elbow-deep-in-sewage fixing-the-pump self how I know they aren’t flushable…

Image source: lowcrawler, Cottonelle/Youtube (not the actual photo)

#3

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Image source: LittlestSlipper55, Roman Harak/Flickr

#4

Air fryer.

Not a fryer. Has no oil.

It is a convection oven.

Image source: FightMilk55, HS You/Flickr

#5

I recently learned by speaking with my 5-YO nephew that it can be incredibly distressing to little kids that we use the same phrase (“put to sleep”) for both “human general anesthesia” and “family pet euthanasia.” Buddy boy only knew the dog context and then someone mentioned the doctors would “put grandma to sleep so she wouldn’t feel them cutting her for surgery.” 💀💀💀.

Image source: 666ironmaiden666, Cheryl Cox/Flickr (not the actual photo)

#6

Trickle down economics.

Image source: don0tpanic, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)

#7

Ringworm. It’s actually a fungus.

Image source: No_Possible4469, StiahailoAnastasiia/Envato

#8

Barenaked Ladies were a huge letdown for teenage me.

Image source: MIDalDri, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Youtube

#9

Long Island Iced Tea does not contain any tea at all. And can be very dangerous as it is very easy to drink.

Image source: Dvc_California, Melvin Loi/Flickr (not the actual photo)

#10

Mothers for Liberty.

Image source: RangerDapper4253, Hub JACQUE/Pexels (not the actual photo)

#11

Waterboarding in Guantanamo Bay sounds like a fun time!!

Image source: realcanadianguy21, William John Gauthier/Flickr (not the actual photo)

#12

A water moccasin isn’t a comfortable aquatic shoe.

Image source: FaberGrad, Michael McCarthy/Flickr

#13

Bear spray. I worked in the tourist industry and every year we hear stories of some idiot who think it’s like mosquito spray and spray it on their children and selves.

Image source: kiathelesbian, PABLO GÓMEZ/Pexels

#14

Sweetbread is not a pastry.

Image source: Foxien, stu_spivack/Flickr

#15

“Right to Work” is one. “Pro-life” is another one.

Image source: cheddarpants, Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)

#16

Inflammable does not mean not flammable. It means it is flammable.

Image source: mezasu123, Colin Knowles/Flickr (not the actual photo)

#17

Friendly-Fire.

Image source: Solid_Deer594, United States Government

#18

I’ve been waiting for a question like this!! My answer: the phrase “the jury was hung” meaning they all couldn’t decide on one verdict together. The first thing my mind goes to is “wow! They hung the whole jury by their necks!!”

EDIT: YES I’m aware the correct terminology is HANGED I live down the street from Salem where the witches got HANGED I just immediately think HUNG when people say HUNG JURY I know it’s incorrect it’s just what comes to mind thanks reddit folk.

Image source: Originallyanybody, Kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo)

#19

Truth Social.

Image source: djlaw919, Trump Media & Technology Group

#20

The Patriot Act.

Image source: InsertScreenNameHere, Aaron Kittredge/Pexels (not the actual photo)

#21

Perusing Door Dash earlier, trying to figure out what I wanted. Came across a place called Hello Cake. Thinking we had a new bakery in town, I clicked. They do not, in fact, sell cake. They sell butt plugs and other assorted sex toys. 😐.

Image source: Bowie-Lover, doordash

#22

Greenland.

Image source: Ill_Refrigerator_593, David Stanley/Flickr

#23

Ectopic pregnancy. Tissue growing outside the uterus in an almost malignant fashion that has no chance of viability and will probably k*ll the afflicted person is not in any sense a “pregnancy”. The name needs to be changed to reflect the medical condition that it is.

Image source: FeetPics_or_Pizza, ROCKETMANN TEAM/Pexels (not the actual photo)

#24

**Rocky Mountain Oysters**—they’re not oysters at all! They’re actually bull testicles, and the name can really throw people off.

Image source: LeonZhugh, Vincent Diamante/Flick (not the actual photo)

#25

Citizens United.

Image source: schaefer, historica

#26

I once met a girl named, I kid you not, Sweet Princess Smith (last name changed for privacy). She was a huge b***h. Nothing sweet or princess-like about her.

Image source: Tough_Stretch, Михаил Крамор/Pexels (not the actual photo)

#27

Golytely

If you’ve had a colonoscopy, you know.

Image source: Previous-Recording18, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)

#28

Nutty Putty Cave sounds like such a joyous good time.

Image source: KarmicPotato, ABSTRACT/Youtube

#29

Vitamin Water.

Image source: RBFxJMH, kobakou/Flickr

#30

Suffrage.

Image source: Psychological_Tower1, secstate-wa/Flickr (not the actual photo)

#31

Dyson Ball Cleaner.

Image source: avadocmomm, Tony Alter/Flickr (not the actual photo)

#32

The English Horn:

Not English.

Not a horn.

Image source: Obvious-Bag73, Vivien Kong/Youtube

#33

Red delicious apples.

Image source: 1tacoshort

#34

Poop deck.

Image source: Otis_NYGiants

#35

Yellowcake.

Image source: BathshebaJones, Tungsten

#36

Sex wax sounds like something used to make certain body parts slippery. In reality, it is used to make a surfboard not so slippery.

Image source: catkm24

#37

Butterflies are not actually made of butter and you SHOULD NOT COOK WITH THEM.

Image source: Lootboxboy, Aka Hige

#38

Literally ANY bill being introduced in American politics.

Image source: JoeSchmo_Laxbro

#39

Cornhole.

Image source: Fun-Background-3394

#40

The opposite, but SUPERVISION sounds so much cooler than it actually is.

Image source: timisstupid, Urban Gyllström/Pexels (not the actual photo)

#41

“Unloosen” , as in shoe laces – means the exact same thing as “loosen”. Grammatically correct but logically ridiculous. Absurd even. I might write a letter to my senator.

Image source: mrsqueaksworld

#42

Full self driving.

Image source: derpyninja

#43

The Incredibly Deadly Viper.

Image source: Mrrandom314159, ConnieBlackwood (not the actual photo)

#44

Spinach artichoke dip SOUNDS healthy. It’s got two vegetables right there in the name, but it ain’t healthy at all.

Image source: TheRealOcsiban, Heather Kennedy/Flickr

#45

Euthanasia is not the young people of Asia.

Image source: OldMastodon5363, Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)

#46

Misleading name? Salsa dancing.

Image source: alvinathequeena

#47

Airsoft is one, suprised I forgot about that

Image source: Different-Citron-984, Dana Loyzaga/Flickr (not the actual photo)

#48

Warhammer 40k

I have yet to see all 40,000 warhammers.

Image source: anon, Fox Wu/Flickr (not the actual photo)

#49

Baby aspirin.

Image source: casspant

#50

Mineral spirits is not healthy liquor.

Image source: Grouchy-Post

