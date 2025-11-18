“Flushable Wipes”: 50 Things That Need To Be Renamed

You might have heard the phrase “What’s in a name?” But when it comes to everyday things, names can play a surprisingly significant role in shaping our perceptions. Can you imagine picking up a product only to discover that its name has led you completely astray? For instance, take “head cheese.” You might think it’s some gourmet delicacy, but it’s a meat jelly made from the head of a pig.
So, when someone online asked, “What’s something that has a dangerously misleading name?” People quickly chimed in with some intriguing examples. Keep reading to discover more surprising names that might just leave you scratching your head, Pandas!
#1
Pro-life. Should just be called pro-birth, they don’t care what happens after.
#2
Flushable wipes
Ask elbow-deep-in-sewage fixing-the-pump self how I know they aren’t flushable…
#3
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
#4
Air fryer.
Not a fryer. Has no oil.
It is a convection oven.
#5
I recently learned by speaking with my 5-YO nephew that it can be incredibly distressing to little kids that we use the same phrase (“put to sleep”) for both “human general anesthesia” and “family pet euthanasia.” Buddy boy only knew the dog context and then someone mentioned the doctors would “put grandma to sleep so she wouldn’t feel them cutting her for surgery.” 💀💀💀.
#6
Trickle down economics.
#7
Ringworm. It’s actually a fungus.
#8
Barenaked Ladies were a huge letdown for teenage me.
#9
Long Island Iced Tea does not contain any tea at all. And can be very dangerous as it is very easy to drink.
#10
Mothers for Liberty.
#11
Waterboarding in Guantanamo Bay sounds like a fun time!!
#12
A water moccasin isn’t a comfortable aquatic shoe.
#13
Bear spray. I worked in the tourist industry and every year we hear stories of some idiot who think it’s like mosquito spray and spray it on their children and selves.
#14
Sweetbread is not a pastry.
#15
“Right to Work” is one. “Pro-life” is another one.
#16
Inflammable does not mean not flammable. It means it is flammable.
#17
Friendly-Fire.
#18
I’ve been waiting for a question like this!! My answer: the phrase “the jury was hung” meaning they all couldn’t decide on one verdict together. The first thing my mind goes to is “wow! They hung the whole jury by their necks!!”
EDIT: YES I’m aware the correct terminology is HANGED I live down the street from Salem where the witches got HANGED I just immediately think HUNG when people say HUNG JURY I know it’s incorrect it’s just what comes to mind thanks reddit folk.
#19
Truth Social.
#20
The Patriot Act.
#21
Perusing Door Dash earlier, trying to figure out what I wanted. Came across a place called Hello Cake. Thinking we had a new bakery in town, I clicked. They do not, in fact, sell cake. They sell butt plugs and other assorted sex toys. 😐.
#22
Greenland.
#23
Ectopic pregnancy. Tissue growing outside the uterus in an almost malignant fashion that has no chance of viability and will probably k*ll the afflicted person is not in any sense a “pregnancy”. The name needs to be changed to reflect the medical condition that it is.
#24
**Rocky Mountain Oysters**—they’re not oysters at all! They’re actually bull testicles, and the name can really throw people off.
#25
Citizens United.
#26
I once met a girl named, I kid you not, Sweet Princess Smith (last name changed for privacy). She was a huge b***h. Nothing sweet or princess-like about her.
#27
Golytely
If you’ve had a colonoscopy, you know.
#28
Nutty Putty Cave sounds like such a joyous good time.
#29
Vitamin Water.
#30
Suffrage.
#31
Dyson Ball Cleaner.
#32
The English Horn:
Not English.
Not a horn.
#33
Red delicious apples.
#34
Poop deck.
#35
Yellowcake.
#36
Sex wax sounds like something used to make certain body parts slippery. In reality, it is used to make a surfboard not so slippery.
#37
Butterflies are not actually made of butter and you SHOULD NOT COOK WITH THEM.
#38
Literally ANY bill being introduced in American politics.
#39
Cornhole.
#40
The opposite, but SUPERVISION sounds so much cooler than it actually is.
#41
“Unloosen” , as in shoe laces – means the exact same thing as “loosen”. Grammatically correct but logically ridiculous. Absurd even. I might write a letter to my senator.
#42
Full self driving.
#43
The Incredibly Deadly Viper.
#44
Spinach artichoke dip SOUNDS healthy. It’s got two vegetables right there in the name, but it ain’t healthy at all.
#45
Euthanasia is not the young people of Asia.
#46
Misleading name? Salsa dancing.
#47
Airsoft is one, suprised I forgot about that
#48
Warhammer 40k
I have yet to see all 40,000 warhammers.
#49
Baby aspirin.
#50
Mineral spirits is not healthy liquor.
