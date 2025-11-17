30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

by

While it’s not for everyone, driving can be a blast, with your favorite tunes on the stereo, the sensation of speed and freedom. Then that dreaded shift, as something begins to whine or crunch. Like an unhappy patient, a car finds its way to communicate that it absolutely is in need of some repair. And most car owners might already be feeling that secondhand dread of popping the hood and seeing just how bad it is.

The “just rolled into the shop” online group documents the silliness that mechanics sometimes have to deal with. Preventative maintenance is not often in the vocabulary of most car owners, so the vehicles they encounter can range from “How does it even drive?” to “We need a priest, not a mechanic.” So upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own stories below. 

#1 Getting Real Tired Of These

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: MakeEyeContact-

#2 It’s A Bit Cold Out This Morning

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Throway1194

#3 C/S Thanks For Understanding, Nerds

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: ArtisanGerard

#4 You Had One Job

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: defastdecurious69

#5 I’ve Never Seen A Car That Failed A Home Inspection Before

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: waffle911

#6 Customer States Replace Drivers Rear Seat Belt Buckle, Technician States Go F**k Yourself

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Stayhigh420–

#7 When A Carpenter Does His Own Repairs…

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Odd-Variation941

#8 It’s Raining For The First Time In A While In Los Angeles. This Is The Trash Can Outside Autozone

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: ToldYouTrumpSucked

#9 Local Shop – 40+ Year Old Phones And All

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: jeffreyd00

#10 Didn’t Want To Wait For A Tow So Had His Buddy Drag It To Us 4 Miles

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: dave281971

#11 Shop Dog? How About A Shop Chicken?

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: LooseWolf99

#12 Kachow

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Pad43

#13 First Time Seeing Hello Kitty Exhaust Tips

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Specialist-Car-2423

#14 Just Got My Christmas Present

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: NitroBike

#15 The Insurance Companies Love This Maneuver

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: gmmech

#16 Whoever Did This Alignment Pls Let Me Buy U A Drink

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: 2DMAX04

#17 Customer States : Heard A Loud Noise And Lost All Gears

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Ageniminsempiternum

#18 I’ve Been Maintaining This Thing From Around 150k Miles. Definitely The Highest Mileage Customer I Have

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Br0keGee

#19 Hell Hath No Fury

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: NectarRoyal

#20 So How’s Your Morning Going?

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Twisted_Wrench

#21 Just Rolled In: My New Tool Box After 5 Years Of Window Shopping. Feels Good When You Do It By Yourself. Cheers!

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: OilBurninAudi

#22 Coolant Light Is Still On After Customer Topped It Up

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: Wicked4wesome

#23 In For A Key Cut And Program. Bet I Know Where The Lost One Is

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: kzthree

#24 Had To Pull The Rear Seats Out Of A 2012 F250 For Some Bodywork, And Found A Second Gen iPhone Solidly Wedged Behind It! Wonder How Long It’s Been There

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: wauna_b5

#25 Reminder: You Share A Road With These People

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: GeneralREE69

#26 So My Pads Have How Much Life Left? Uh… Yes

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: crazeejoker810

#27 Can’t Believe They Haven’t Been Forced To Do A Total Recall

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: roll_hog

#28 Customer Came Back After We Did An Oil Change On A Subaru, Stating It Had Problems, New Guy Drained The Transmission

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: LesbianMechanic97

#29 Yes I’m The Tech Who Didn’t Take The Seltzer

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: dylans_nut

#30 3rd One We Have Had This Happen Too!

30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Image source: JW78710

#31 Still Happens Even In 2023

#32 Servicing A Very Low Mile Immaculate 15′ Huracan. Find It Signed By The One And Only Valentino Balboni. Neat!

#33 He Said He Just Bought The Car And Feels A Little Rumble In Low Speed

#34 Is This An Acceptable Tip For New 35’s With Alignment?

#35 For An Oil Change…

#36 Stripping Down My Dad’s Supra To Get It Resprayed And I Found This 10mm That Was Under The Carpet That The Car Has Been Eating For Who Knows How Long

#37 “Do You Guys Do Oil Changes?”

#38 Previous Mechanic Welded The Socket To The Oil Drain Bolt. Lol Genius Or Idiot?

#39 We Found This Young Lady Hiding Above The Rock Guard On A Subaru. Her Name Is Chassis And She Is Our New Parts Department Security Guard

#40 Still Happens Even In 2023

#41 A Home Depot Special On This Vw

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mike Flanagan’s “Midnight Mass” To Debut On Netflix This Fall
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2021
Will There Be a Wayne Season 2 on Amazon?
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2021
This Woman Is Told She’s No Longer A Bridesmaid And Has To Take Pictures Instead, So She Just Leaves The Wedding
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It’s Borderline Ridiculous (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman Considers Recreating Wedding Photos Because The Originals Are So Bad
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
Meet The Cast Of “Hard Cell”
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.