30 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By The Condition Of A Customer’s Car, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

While it’s not for everyone, driving can be a blast, with your favorite tunes on the stereo, the sensation of speed and freedom. Then that dreaded shift, as something begins to whine or crunch. Like an unhappy patient, a car finds its way to communicate that it absolutely is in need of some repair. And most car owners might already be feeling that secondhand dread of popping the hood and seeing just how bad it is.
The “just rolled into the shop” online group documents the silliness that mechanics sometimes have to deal with. Preventative maintenance is not often in the vocabulary of most car owners, so the vehicles they encounter can range from “How does it even drive?” to “We need a priest, not a mechanic.” So upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own stories below.
#1 Getting Real Tired Of These
Image source: MakeEyeContact-
#2 It’s A Bit Cold Out This Morning
Image source: Throway1194
#3 C/S Thanks For Understanding, Nerds
Image source: ArtisanGerard
#4 You Had One Job
Image source: defastdecurious69
#5 I’ve Never Seen A Car That Failed A Home Inspection Before
Image source: waffle911
#6 Customer States Replace Drivers Rear Seat Belt Buckle, Technician States Go F**k Yourself
Image source: Stayhigh420–
#7 When A Carpenter Does His Own Repairs…
Image source: Odd-Variation941
#8 It’s Raining For The First Time In A While In Los Angeles. This Is The Trash Can Outside Autozone
Image source: ToldYouTrumpSucked
#9 Local Shop – 40+ Year Old Phones And All
Image source: jeffreyd00
#10 Didn’t Want To Wait For A Tow So Had His Buddy Drag It To Us 4 Miles
Image source: dave281971
#11 Shop Dog? How About A Shop Chicken?
Image source: LooseWolf99
#12 Kachow
Image source: Pad43
#13 First Time Seeing Hello Kitty Exhaust Tips
Image source: Specialist-Car-2423
#14 Just Got My Christmas Present
Image source: NitroBike
#15 The Insurance Companies Love This Maneuver
Image source: gmmech
#16 Whoever Did This Alignment Pls Let Me Buy U A Drink
Image source: 2DMAX04
#17 Customer States : Heard A Loud Noise And Lost All Gears
Image source: Ageniminsempiternum
#18 I’ve Been Maintaining This Thing From Around 150k Miles. Definitely The Highest Mileage Customer I Have
Image source: Br0keGee
#19 Hell Hath No Fury
Image source: NectarRoyal
#20 So How’s Your Morning Going?
Image source: Twisted_Wrench
#21 Just Rolled In: My New Tool Box After 5 Years Of Window Shopping. Feels Good When You Do It By Yourself. Cheers!
Image source: OilBurninAudi
#22 Coolant Light Is Still On After Customer Topped It Up
Image source: Wicked4wesome
#23 In For A Key Cut And Program. Bet I Know Where The Lost One Is
Image source: kzthree
#24 Had To Pull The Rear Seats Out Of A 2012 F250 For Some Bodywork, And Found A Second Gen iPhone Solidly Wedged Behind It! Wonder How Long It’s Been There
Image source: wauna_b5
#25 Reminder: You Share A Road With These People
Image source: GeneralREE69
#26 So My Pads Have How Much Life Left? Uh… Yes
Image source: crazeejoker810
#27 Can’t Believe They Haven’t Been Forced To Do A Total Recall
Image source: roll_hog
#28 Customer Came Back After We Did An Oil Change On A Subaru, Stating It Had Problems, New Guy Drained The Transmission
Image source: LesbianMechanic97
#29 Yes I’m The Tech Who Didn’t Take The Seltzer
Image source: dylans_nut
#30 3rd One We Have Had This Happen Too!
Image source: JW78710
#31 Still Happens Even In 2023
#32 Servicing A Very Low Mile Immaculate 15′ Huracan. Find It Signed By The One And Only Valentino Balboni. Neat!
#33 He Said He Just Bought The Car And Feels A Little Rumble In Low Speed
#34 Is This An Acceptable Tip For New 35’s With Alignment?
#35 For An Oil Change…
#36 Stripping Down My Dad’s Supra To Get It Resprayed And I Found This 10mm That Was Under The Carpet That The Car Has Been Eating For Who Knows How Long
#37 “Do You Guys Do Oil Changes?”
#38 Previous Mechanic Welded The Socket To The Oil Drain Bolt. Lol Genius Or Idiot?
#39 We Found This Young Lady Hiding Above The Rock Guard On A Subaru. Her Name Is Chassis And She Is Our New Parts Department Security Guard
#41 A Home Depot Special On This Vw
