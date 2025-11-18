“Yes, But”: 25 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Anton Gudim, the well-known artist behind the thought-provoking “Yes, But” comics, continues to captivate audiences with his unique take on the absurdities and contradictions of modern life. His work effortlessly balances humor and critique, offering a mirror to our everyday behaviors that we often overlook. With a sharp eye for detail and a knack for capturing the paradoxes of human nature, Anton’s comics resonate with anyone who has ever found themselves caught in the strange dualities of contemporary living.
His art is not just about the laughs; it’s about making us pause, think, and sometimes even cringe at how relatable his observations are. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer, Anton’s “Yes, But” series is a treasure trove of insights that will keep you hooked—and maybe even make you reconsider the world around you, even if just for a moment.
More info: vk.com | Instagram | x.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com
