7 Most Watched TV Shows On Netflix In The First Half Of 2023

From action and psychological thrillers to comedy dramas, supernatural mysteries, historical romances, and period dramas, the most-watched shows on Netflix in the first half of 2023 spread across various genres. As part of its commitment to give creators insight into what resonates with viewers, Netflix undertakes the publication of a bi-yearly report titled What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report. In addition to its weekly Top 10 and Most Popular list, the new report aims to provide a detailed account of what people streamed on the platform every six months.
The first of the bi-yearly report was published on December 12, 2023. Covering over 18,000 titles, which amounts to 99% of all viewing on the platform, the report revealed that people spent almost 100 billion hours watching television shows and films on Netflix. The most-watched movies include Niki Caro’s The Mother, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Extraction 2, Kenya Barris’ You People, and Jeremy Garelick’s Murder Mystery 2. Unsurprisingly, people spent more time watching series than films. And non-English stories make up 30% of all viewing. The following are the top 7 most-watched shows within the timeframe reviewed.
1. Ginny & Georgia
The comedy-drama created by Sarah Lampert is the most-watched show on Netflix in the first six months of 2023. Released on February 24, 2021, Season 1 pulled 302.1 million watch hours between January and June 2023. With a January 5, 2023 release date, Ginny & Georgia Season 2 garnered 665.1 million watch hours. Combined, the series amassed 967.2 million watch hours within the timeframe the Netflix report covered.
The dramedy revolves around a free-spirited mother of two, Georgia Miller, and her precocious teenage daughter, Ginny Miller. It stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry alongside Diesel La Torraca, Sara Waisglass, and Felix Mallard, among others. The comedy-drama has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4; the third season is expected to premiere in early 2025.
2. The Night Agent
The action thriller created by Shawn Ryan stars American actor Gabriel Basso in the title role alongside New Zealand actress Luciane Buchanan and Fola Evans-Akingbola. Based on Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same title, the series revolves around a low-ranking FBI agent working at the White House as a Night Action telephone operator. He watches over a phone that never rings, but the night it does drags him into a conspiracy way above his pay grade and straight up to the top level of the United States government. The Night Agent premiered on March 23, 2023, and had accumulated 812.1 million watch hours by the end of June 2023. The series has been renewed for season 2, anticipated to premiere in late 2024.
3. You
You Season 1 premiered on Lifetime in September 2018. Following its renewal for season 2, the psychological thriller based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel series of the same title moved to Netflix. The positive ratings and acclaim of season 2 upon its release in December 2019 earned the series another season. Season 3 was released in October 2021 before season 4 arrived in 2023.
Released in two parts on February 9 and March 9, 2023, You season 4 garnered 440.6 million watch hours within the timeframe reviewed, helping the series become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. In addition to the watch hours of previous seasons, You managed a total of 766.3 million watch hours between January and June 2023. The series has been renewed for a final season, which will be released sometime in 2024.
4. The Glory
The South Korean web series directed by Ahn Gil-ho ranks among the most-watched show on Netflix in the first half of 2023. Starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, and Lim Ji-yeon, the psychological thriller follows a woman out to get the ultimate revenge against the bullies who ruined her life. Divided into two parts, The Glory Part 1 premiered on December 30, 2022, while Part 2 was released on March 10, 2023. From January to June 2023, the series accumulated 622.8 million watch hours.
5. La Reina del Sur
Though La Reina del Sur is not the only non-English language show on our list, it is the only show among the top 10 on the platform not available globally for streaming. The Spanish-language series based on Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s novel of the same title premiered its first season on February 28, 2011. It was later released on Netflix in September of that same year.
Season 2 premiered on April 22, 2019, and arrived on Netflix on August 16, 2019. Over three years later, La Reina del Sur season 3 was released on Netflix in December 2022. From January to June 2023, it had amassed 429.6 million watch hours, pushing the telenovela starring Kate del Castillo up the list of the top shows on Netflix. With previous seasons taken into consideration, the show accumulated 616.8 million watch hours in the first half of 2023 to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.
6. Wednesday
The coming-of-age supernatural comedy created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar stars Jenna Ortega alongside Emma Myers and Hunter Doohan. The series revolves around Charles Addams’ character Wednesday Addams. Released to positive reviews on November 23, 2022, Wednesday pulled 507.7 million watch hours in the first half of 2023 to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Given the enormous critical acclaim of the series, it’s only proper it has been renewed for a second season. Wednesday season 2 has no release date but is expected sometime in 2025, as production will begin in April 2024.
7. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
A prequel spin-off to Chris Van Dusen’s Bridgerton, the historical drama series created by Shonda Rhimes racked up 503 million watch hours to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix in the first six months of 2023. The limited series loosely based on Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, the wife of King George III, stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest alongside Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, and Golda Rosheuvel, among others. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has a double plotting that revolves around the Queen’s quest to have her children produce a royal heir and her marriage to King George alongside his struggle with mental health.
