You Season 4 Fan Theories and More

Hello, you.
Are you curious about the show that managed to make our hearts race, and captivate us with its dark and twisted tale for 3 seasons? What kind of thrill will season 4 bring?
In the promo teaser, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) tells us about his new persona, Professor Jonathan Moore. He’s clearly lost touch with the loveable bookstore manager in New York, the shop clerk in LA, and the doting husband in suburbia that lived inside of him.
Who is Joe Goldberg in season 4?
Living in London has allowed him to get a clean slate, as a professor. So will Professor Moore keep his typical extracurricular activities strictly professional as he promises? Will he find his true love and have a happily ever after, or will he fixate on some poor and clueless woman until she becomes his next victim? I think we all know the answer to this question, we’ll just have to see what they have in store for us.
Let’s not forget the knowledge they left us with from season 3. Did he follow Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) to Paris, and if he did, what exactly happened in the City of Lights?
Fan theories or predictions?
In the last episode of season 3, we all saw that flashback scene where we learn that Joe has a younger half-brother named Jacob. Some fans have theories that Theo from season 3 might be Joe’s brother, which is why he spared his life when he could have easily killed him. Not sure if Theo being the half-brother is just a stretch, but we will probably see and learn more about Goldberg and his half-sibling.
Another popular theory is that Love Quinn is actually not dead. People think this might be true because this was Joe’s first time using Wolf’s bane and he wasn’t an expert at it, so he might not have given her the right dosage. Besides he never checked that she was actually dead and we never saw the body decompose or anything. Did Love escape the fire just like Joe did and is she coming back for vengeance? Is this the case? Or could it be too much to have Love in the mix with Marienne and a new character?
Remember Ellie from season 2? Fans are convinced she might be studying abroad and meet up with Joe. Her role really stuck with us in the 2nd season. If they meet up, will she get out of their encounter safely and sound? Will she reveal what happened to her sister?
And last but not least, will there be another cage, and who will be its resident? Knowing Joe, there most definitely will be another cage, just in case somebody doesn’t play their role right with him.
What are your thoughts on these theories? And what do you think we should expect?
Cast of season 4 and where you might have seen them
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg. Aside from his marvelous acting performance in You, he’s also famous for his role as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, where he actually turned out to be the Gossip Girl. It’s a known fact that Gossip Girl produces the best serial killers, so on a scale from 1 to 10 where does he stand?
Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy. She plays the character Prudence in the show Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Her character Marienne is Joe’s main focus. In the previous season, under the instruction of Love, she fled to Paris with her daughter in order to escape Joe’s dangerous tendencies. This isn’t ending well, is it?
Lukas Gage as Adam. Gage is famous for his roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria. In season 4 of You, he will play a rich kid with a gambling addiction and a taste for partying. Which basically makes him Joe’s nemesis.
Charlotte Ritchie as Kate. She is known for Repeat, and being the Slytherin Girl in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Her character Kate will be Joe’s newest obsession.
Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe. Keeper is famous for playing Louise Mitchell in EastEnders. Her character Lady Phoebe will be Charlotte’s best friend.
Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia. You might have seen her in Ackley Bridge, Safe, and EastEnders. In You, she will play Nadia, the literature student.
Ed Speleers as Rhys. Speleers’ most recognizable work is in Outlander. In You, his character Rhys is an eccentric author and politician.
Here’s what we know about the release date.
This season of YOU will be spilled into two parts.
The first part airs only 4 days before Valentine’s Day, on February 10, 2023. And the second part, a month later, on March 10, 2023. So quick! Save those dates.
On March 22, 2022, the official Instagram account of the show posted this picture of a clapperboard and announced that YOU Season 4 is finally in production. The clapperboard is bloody, so how much blood will be spilled for Professor Moore to have a bloody good time in London?
Here’s what the new director told Entertainment Tonight: “The tone is similar, but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. We’re using a different format. It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works.”
Where to watch
All seasons of this thrilling show YOU are available to stream on Netflix.