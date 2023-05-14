6 Things You Didn’t Know About The Night Agent’s Luciane Buchanan

Luciane Buchanan did not know her costars or even the show creator when she was cast as Rose Larkin in Netflix’s The Night Agent. However, that did not stop Buchanan from forming a close bond with her costars and bringing their character’s stories to life. Though Luciane Buchanan’s career in the entertainment industry is relatively new, she’s clarifying that she’s in this for the long haul.
The Night Agent follows Buchanan’s character, ex-CEO Rose Larkin, as she’s nearly murdered by the man and woman who killed her aunt and uncle. She follows their last wishes and calls a number that connects her to Peter Sutherland and The Night Agent hotline, and Larkin’s life changes forever. Her successful portrayal of Rose Larkin in The Night Agent season 1 has viewers curious to learn more about Luciana Buchanan.
1. Luciane Buchanan Studied Drama At College
Luciane Buchanan was born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand, and she didn’t stray too far from home for college. Buchanan was a student at the University of Auckland, and she graduated with her degree in 2017. While in college, Buchanan focused on two areas of study.
Her first area of study was drama. Buchanan’s second area of study is psychology. She graduated from the University of Auckland with a bachelor’s degree in drama and psychology, though she focused her career on drama rather than psychology.
2. Luciane Buchanan Found It Easy to Work With Gabriel Basso
Working with Gabriel Basso was not a challenge for Luciane Buchanan. It’s important because they spend much time alone on screen together in The Night Agent season 1, escaping murderers and hiding from people they aren’t sure they can trust. Their chemistry is fantastic.
Because they were working on The Night Agent during the pandemic times, Basso and Buchanan spent a lot of time together and not with others. They were able to talk about their characters, their roles, and the show on a regular basis. This allowed them to work together in a way that benefited the characters and the show.
3. Buchanan Has Never Seen Any Of Shawn Ryan’s Work Before The Night Agent
Before she was cast in The Night Agent, Luciane Buchanan had not seen a Shawn Ryan project before. Though he is famous for creating and working on many well-known television shows such as S.W.A.T. and The Shield, Buchanan hadn’t seen even one of his shows. Network television doesn’t air in New Zealand, and Ryan’s work is network.
4. The Night Agent Is Buchanan’s First North American Role
Luciane Buchanan’s acting career is relatively young, but she has had several roles before The Night Agent. However, The Night Agent was a role slightly different from other roles that Buchanan has played in her relatively short career. Playing Rose Larkin in The Night Agent was Buchanan’s First role in an American project.
5. Luciane Buchanan’s Biggest Challenge Playing Rose Larkin
Playing the role of Rose Larkin in The Night Agent, a technology genius whose life is thrown into turmoil, is challenging enough. However, for Luciane Buchanan, it wasn’t the physical aspect of the job that was a challenge. It was the accent. Being from New Zealand, Buchanan does not have an American accent, and she spent months working with a dialect coach to perfect hers.
It’s not uncommon for an actor to work with a dialect coach when playing a character from a different country. Luciane Buchanan might not speak with an American accent in her everyday life, but Buchanan did master the art for The Night Agent season 1. Many viewers were unfamiliar with Buchanan before The Night Agent season 1 and didn’t realize Buchanan was from New Zealand after the work she put into her dialect lessons.
6. Buchanan Had Some Freedom And Power During The Night Agent
While working on The Night Agent, Luciane Buchanan was excited to find out she had some power. Being from New Zealand, she was asked if she knew anyone specifically she’d like to have cast as her aunt in the show. She could not think of anyone off the top of her head, though.
Simone Kessell was eventually cast in the role of Aunt Emma in The Night Agent season 1. Aunt Emma is a night agent who lives a very secret life alongside her husband, also a night agent. Their niece, Buchanan’s character, stays with them following her CEO firm’s demise. Kessell is also from New Zealand, but she was living in Australia when Buchanan was asked about other New Zealand actresses she might like to see in the role, and that’s why she didn’t think of Kessell for The Night Agent.
