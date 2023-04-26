The Night Agent’s Cast & Characters – Where You Know The Actors From

The Night Agent is the 2023 sleeper hit of the year and the series’ cast are sure to become household names. The show debuted on Netflix on March 23, 2023, and The Night Agent quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. The political thriller follows a frustrated FBI Agent and the disgraced former CEO of a cybersecurity company. They run from a pair of hitmen and try to figure out who is behind a domestic terror plot.
The Night Agent quickly gained viewers’ attention, which helped it garner a positive review. The series was meant to only last for one season, but the positive reception led to Netflix’s decision to announce The Night Agent season 2 is in the works. Here is everyone in The Night Agent, the characters they portray, and where you already know them from.
Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland
FBI Agent Peter Sutherland stopped a bomb from killing hundreds on a train by evacuating the train just in time, but many believed him to be behind the bombing. Gabriel Bass is Sutherland, the young agent working overnight in the basement of the White House just in case the Night Agent’s phone rings. When it does ring for him, the woman on the other line changes his life forever.
Gabriel Basso spent three years starring in the CW hit The Big C. Basso also starred in Super 8, and Hillbilly Elegy. Basso made guest appearances on shows such as iCarly and The Middle when he was younger.
Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin
Luciane Buchanan is Rose Larkin, the young woman who escaped before her aunt and uncle were brutally murdered. She’s running for her life alongside Peter Sutherland and must find the truth. Luciana Buchanan has starred in shows such as Filthy Rich, The New Legends of Monkey, and The Blue Rose.
Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington
Fola Evans-Akingbola is Secret Service Agent Chelsea Arrington, who oversees the Vice President’s daughter’s detail. The character is driven, ambitious, and unwilling to let anything stop her from fulfilling her dreams. Evans-Akingbola does voice work for the video game series Assassin’s Creed. Fola also appeared in shows such as Game of Thrones and Black Mirror.
Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield
Sara Desjardins plays Maddie Redfield, the Vice President’s college student daughter. Desjardins is familiar to viewers for several reasons. Number one, she starred in the show Riverdale. Desjardins also appeared in the first season of Van Helsing, and she appears in the Showtime television show Yellowjackets.
Eve Harlow as Ellen
Eve Harlow is Ellen. Ellen is one-half of the professional hitman duo hired by Wicks to take out anyone and everyone he deems unnecessary. Harlow starred in The 100 and Agents of SHIELD. Harlow is slated to portray a main character named Linda in the upcoming television show The Edge of Sleep.
Phoenix Raei as Dale
Raei plays Dale. Dale is a hitman who never misses the mark, and he works with a woman he brought in to join his team a few years before. Phoenix Raei is recognizable because of his 2021 role in the Netflix movie Clickbait.
Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora
Enrique Murciana plays Ben Almora, the director of the Secret Service. From the start, no one ever knows whether he’s one of the good guys or not, and Murciano plays the character well. Enrique Murciano is so familiar to viewers because he played FBI Agent Danny Taylor on the hit show Without A Trace from 2002 until 2009.
D.B. Woodside as Erik Monks
D.B. Woodside plays Erik Monks in The Night Agent. Monks is a Secret Service Agent who jumped in front of a bullet to save the life of the former President of the United States. Monks battled opioid addiction following the shooting, and he’s given a chance to rejoin the Secret Service by being assigned the least desirable detail around – the Vice President’s daughter.
D.B. Woodside is easily one of the most recognizable faces in the cast of The Night Agent. He’s starred in shows such as 24, Parenthood, and Lucifer. Woodside has been acting since 1996. He’s starred in a dozen movies and even more television shows since starting in the industry.
Hong Chau as Diane Farr
Hong Chau plays the role of Diane Farr, President Travers’ Chief of Staff, to perfection. Farr is no-nonsense, and she toes the line at work while making it abundantly clear she will never, ever let anything happen to the president. Chau is easily recognized as Liz, a nurse in the 2022 movie The Whale. This role earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. It was assumed Chau would earn her first Oscar nomination in 2017 for her role in Downsizing, but she was on the list of Academy snubs that year.
Christopher Shyer as President Redfield
Shyer is Vice President Redfield. Redfield is first in line to take over as President of the United States if anything should happen to the President. Shyer’s career is filled with numerous guest appearances on well-known shows. He’s appeared in shows such as Smallville, CSI, The Practice, and many more.
Ben Cotton as Wick
Turn Lake Industries is a government contractor run by Wick. Cotton plays Wick, the man with a duo of assassins on his payroll hired to kill Sutherland and Larkin. Ben Cotton is familiar to viewers because he’s been acting since 1999. Some of his most notable roles are in shows such as Stargate Atlantis, Battlestar: Galactic: Blood and Chrome, and Harper’s Island.
Kari Matchett as President Travers
Matchett plays President Travers, a tough but fair president with no idea her life is on the line. She’s a well-known actress who has played roles in many famous television shows. Some of Kari Matchett’s most famous roles were in shows such as ER, Heartland, Invasion, Leverage, and Covert Affairs. Matchett’s character will likely return for The Night Agent season 2.
