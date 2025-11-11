Animal Shelter Gets Robbed, And 14 Hours Later It Looks Like This

by

On Sunday morning, the unimaginable happened at the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire. The rescue staff found their community food pantry empty. About 65 bags worth $700 of donated cat and dog food were missing. It was meant to be distributed among the elderly people and families with financial problems who can’t afford pet food.

Katie Schelzel, Director of Communications and Community Affairs of Animal Rescue League of NH told Bored Panda that “While entering the building Sunday morning, staff noticed that the food pantry had been broken into and the food was gone. Although we have surveillance footage of the thief, we do not know his identity, and the Bedford Police Department is still investigating. “

Luckily, this wasn’t the end of the story. Soon after the incident, the shelter’s press release about the theft went viral and locals flooded the rescue home with food supplies. “[We] never imagined that the outpouring of support would be as immense as it has been,” Schelzel added. “It was very emotional; people were in tears as they placed their donations in the piles of dog and cat food, and staff and volunteers were equally moved. There were few dry eyes in the building!” Even if the thief hasn’t been found yet, the shelter has 15 times more food supplies than it had before the incident. Most importantly,  many animals got adopted, too! And the supplies keep coming.

More info: Facebook

“While entering the building Sunday morning, staff noticed that the food pantry had been broken into and the food was gone,” Katie Schelzel told Bored Panda

About 65 bags worth $700 of donated cat and dog food were missing

“[We] never imagined that the outpouring of support would be as immense as it has been”

“It was very emotional; people were in tears as they placed their donations in the piles of dog and cat food, and staff and volunteers were equally moved”

“There were few dry eyes in the building!”

The shelter has 15 times more food supplies than it had before the incident and many animals got adopted!

Thank you, Katie Schelzel, for talking to Bored Panda about this wonderful story!

