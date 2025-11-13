Funny Dogs Who Took Being Weird To A Whole Another Dimension

No other animal but a dog is known to be called man’s best friend, and not without reason. Since the domestication of the canine around 15.000 years ago, the descendant of the wolves has been of great help to our ancestors – they were there when a hunt commenced, they were there to guard and even to keep the children warm in harsh winters. Their loyalty and intelligence have won a spot in every human’s heart.

As smart and competent as the cute dogs might seem, things took an unexpected turn in the long line of evolution with some of these specimens. If a dog used to help in hunting for food, then now some smartass pooch might get in the habit of eating drywall, and if our ordinary mutt’s ancestors were relentless guardians, some cute puppy would rather turn into a couch potato when danger ensues. We here at Bored Panda have collected such units, and you wouldn’t believe how weird dogs can be. From napping with a pack of sausages to getting stuck in a chair, we are sure that their wolf forefather wouldn’t be too happy with these silly dogs.

Sure, you can write off this weird behavior to a momentary loss of judgment on the funny dog’s part, but we do believe that these pooches did their acts on purpose just to make us laugh. After all, if they don’t have to earn their spot by hunting, they can at least make us happy with their silliness, right? Scroll down to check the funny pictures of hilariously stupid dogs and don’t forget to vote for your favorite mutt!

#1 No Stick Will Ever Be Big Enough For Goose

Image source: CheefJeef

#2 I Was Trying To Enjoy A Nice Bath, But This Happened

Image source: casootocase

#3 She Loves Watching Puppies On TV. She Even Wanted To Show The Other Puppies Her Stuffed Pup

Image source: ___statik

#4 Nice Job

Image source: smunozmo

#5 I Was Creeping My Next Door Neighbors Facebook And Stumbled Upon This Photo Of My Dog

Image source: physicallyuncomfort

#6 “I’ll Just Sleep Right Here So Nobody Steals My Food”

#7 I Lost My Dachshund For A Bit. I Just Found Her

Image source: tippytoesnmonkeyjoes

#8 If She Goes Outside We Shut The Door And She Hates It. So She Keeps Her Butt Inside To Prevent This While She Birdwatches. Meet Sofie

Image source: GardenerInAWar

#9 She Never Ate The Sausages – Didn’t Even Puncture The Package. She Just Napped With Them

Image source: KleinVogeltje

#10 Whenever I Take A Shower

Image source: I_So_Tired

#11 While I Was Out Of Town, My Sister Sent Me An Update On Our Dog

Image source: mynameisnotkamron

#12 Anywhere. You Could Sit Anywhere

Image source: mgray4011

#13 My Dog Was Sitting Like This While Being Fed With A Fork By Her Grandpa

Image source: pilarstol

#14 My Sister’s Dog Isn’t Allowed To Bring His Toys Inside, So He Found The World’s Tiniest Stick To Entice Me Into Playing Fetch

Image source: KezzBee

#15 My Boyfriend Went Inside A Store Without Him. He Stared At Me Like This The Whole Time. 4 Minutes. He Didn’t Blink Much. For 4 Minutes

Image source: SaltMineForeman

#16 When Your Blind Dog Begs For Food

Image source: jmd2

#17 Hmm

Image source: xrax200

#18 We Stopped Asking Questions A Long Time Ago

Image source: norcalgirl1822

#19 He Breathed In While Licking His Nose And His Tongue Got Sucked Into His Nostrils A Little Bit

Image source: isiik

#20 My Neighbor’s Dog Always Brings Me An Apple Whenever I Walk By

Image source: gfxprotege

#21 Morphball Acquired

Image source: Uranius7

#22 My Dog Frank Sits Like This For Long Periods

Image source: smilson

#23 My Dog Being Very Proud Of His Talent

Image source: Receiverstud

#24 Brought My Puppy To The Beach. Took Him About 2 Minutes To Eat Enough Sand To Learn He Isn’t Supposed To Eat Sand

Image source: emaN_A_esoohC

#25 Been Working Too Much, Wife Mockingly Made A Pillow To Replace Me. Apparently My Dog Can’t Tell The Difference

Image source: found_a_penny

#26 Doesn’t Really Need A Title

Image source: jomangojo

#27 Haven’t Pooped Alone Since I Got Her

Image source: BoboDaKlown

#28 My Dog Is Slowly Sinking Into The Couch Abyss

Image source: Jrbolander

#29 He Really Liked This Stick

Image source: RacerRovr

#30 My Dog Wanted To See What The Cats Are Up To Downstairs

Image source: xXMaGGoXx

#31 Well It Was A Nice Lake Day Until My Dog Nearly Drowned My Sister

Image source: holly_monson

#32 She Has An Addiction, It’s Like She Sniffs Them Out! She Has A Collection At Home That’s She Has Found Out And About

Image source: RhunaRose

#33 Neighbor Doggo Stuck Again

Image source: onemorecupof

#34 There Wasn’t Even Bait In The Rabbit Trap. Caught A Corgi

Image source: butternut-munchkin

#35 My Dog Is Trying To Bury Her Bone In My Bath Mat

Image source: momo871

#36 This Is How She Sleeps

Image source: omgpeachsnapple

#37 My Boyfriend Caught Our Dog Trying To Eat Butter Off A Napkin

Image source: JustShutUpMeg

#38 The Way She Sits In The Sunny Corner Of The Room

Image source: techno_for_answers

#39 Umm. So My Dog Winks. He’s A Service Dog, And Always Looks Like He’s Flirting

Image source: abbyistired

#40 He Thought He Heard Something And Stayed Like This For 2 Minutes

Image source: Yogurt-Ninja

#41 Learning How To Hammock, It’s A Steep Learning Curve

Image source: oShockwave

#42 Let My Dog Out Into The Garden, Two Minutes Later I Hear Her Barking And Go Outside To See This

Image source: Nolanus

#43 Watched My Coworkers Dog For An Afternoon And Now He Won’t Stop Staring At Me

Image source: pizzamonsterrr

#44 My Dog Has A Weird Thing For Curtains

Image source: Boomerang87

#45 “No, That’s Where Our Toys Sleep Dumb Dumb.”

Image source: gl21133

#46 Guess Who Didn’t Care About Making The Bed

Image source: ATX_Stig

#47 My Dog Steals Bananas From The Counter All The Time. Only The Bananas, Never Eats Them Though

Image source: EVDESIGN

#48 She Will Literally Rest Her Head On Anything

Image source: emericee

#49 Self-Portrait. 2018. Mixed Media, Chewed Rug On Wood Floor

Image source: suspectdevice87

#50 From A Few Years Ago When He Got Stuck In A Table, Had To Unscrew It To Get Him Out

Image source: UpInYourBusiness

#51 My Dog Sits Next To Me When I’m On The Couch And Looks At Me Like We Need To Have “The Talk”

Image source: KrautHonkyCracker

#52 She Helped

Image source: iwantapickle

#53 I Walked In On My Doggo In Deep Thought This Morning

Image source: roybelzer

#54 There Are Two Spots To Sit Next To Me. What Is Wrong With My Dogs?

Image source: CapitanBarbaRoja

#55 My Dog Doesn’t Poop Like Normal Dogs

Image source: donuthorse

#56 I Do A Still. Hooman No See Me

Image source: TheGodOfTurtles

#57 Sometimes He Just Puts Himself In Timeout For No Reason

Image source: mrgreatwhope

#58 I Mean It’s Not Quite How We Drew It Up But Whatever Works

Image source: bekind_itsnothard

#59 We Were Told He Was A Mix, But Didn’t Know They Meant With A Frog

Image source: bakelies

#60 Am Not Dog, Just Big Cat! See? I Loaf!

Image source: aceparote

#61 Trapped Himself In The Shower At Some Point During The Night. Woke Up To Scared Whining

Image source: macthebearded

#62 Laying On 3 Pieces Of Furniture While He Watches TV

Image source: Redbeard821

#63 My Friend’s Puppy Regularly Sleeps With His Ear In His Water Bowl

Image source: Succotashwish

#64 Beau On His Chair

Image source: time2makethed0nutz

#65 Look Over And He’s Got A Tampon Dangling Out His Mouth. He Got It Out Of The Wrapper And Everything By Himself

Image source: schis_89

#66 I Think I’m In The Wrong Neighborhood

Image source: Scooter_Mcgavin587

#67 This Is How My Dog Greets Me At The Door

Image source: dirtyfacedkid

#68 What’s Wrong With My Dog?

Image source: Sussszz

#69 Showing Remorse After Swallowing Mom’s Engagement Ring

Image source: DrXylazine

#70 I Guess We’ll Just Be Hot Then

Image source: C_Aveman

#71 I’m Taking A Bath And This Dumbo Decides He Wants To Play Fetch So He Gave Me A Toy To Throw

Image source: tylerthepup

#72 He Melts Sometimes

Image source: SwankeyDankey

#73 My Idiot Husky Decided To Eat The Soap

Image source: babs0627

#74 One Time I Pulled Her Ball Out Of This Vase

Image source: Abbrakababbra

#75 When You Tell The One With No Concept Of Personal Space To Sit

Image source: chaostunes

#76 She Doesn’t Like To Be Left Alone In Unfamiliar Places

Image source: Boss_Os

#77 A Little Too Excited, But Still A Good Boy

Image source: dass-geist

#78 I Wuth Jutht Snithin Awoun Da Futhin Buthes When Deeth Beeth

Image source: jaykirsch

#79 I Turned My Back For Five Minutes

Image source: cucumber02

#80 My Dog Collects Treasures Any Chance He Gets

Image source: breaksbrake

#81 Our Lab Puppy Got Into The Food Bag Last Night. $250 Later, I Have This Keepsake Of His Gluttony. No Organs – Just Kibble

Image source: tinhousecrook

#82 My Dog Has Started Sleeping In Laundry Baskets Over The Last Couple Of Weeks

Image source: Pappy_Smith

#83 She Has Been In The Couch Like This For An Hour

Image source: lbrockma

#84 This Is How Legs Work

Image source: mansinoodle

#85 Put Pants On Her Head To Mess With Her, She Laid Down And Went To Sleep

Image source: Niffer13

#86 Who Knows How Long She Was Like This

Image source: 23poppies

#87 We Bought Her A Big, Fluffy Bed Just So That She Could Do This

Image source: Kittehhh

#88 He Has Learned To Retrieve Coconuts. Despite The Damage To His Jaw, He Persists. He Sleeps With Them, Too

Image source: LianaLiana

#89 He’s So Proud Of His “Second Doggie Door”

Image source: RevMills

#90 Opened The Window During Automatic Carwash

Image source: reddit.com

#91 This Is My Boofhead. This Is How She Stands, All The Time

Image source: OtherwiseFortunate

#92 Dog Machine Broke

Image source: WaxiestPie16968

#93 My Dog Ate The Wall

Image source: wonderfulraspberry

#94 He Will Only Eat His Treats If You Hold Them So He Can Slowly Nibble The End Until It’s Gone

Image source: jacquelinedruezkie

#95 He Was Mad He Couldn’t Sit On Our Laps During A Long Drive So He Sat On His Bag

Image source: CripplingSerotonin

#96 Been Sitting Like This For 10 Minutes. Wat U Want Dugg

Image source: jiggyhal

#97 Lily Doing A Morning Dew Taste Test

Image source: powertripp82

