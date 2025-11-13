Funny Dogs Who Took Being Weird To A Whole Another Dimension

No other animal but a dog is known to be called man’s best friend, and not without reason. Since the domestication of the canine around 15.000 years ago, the descendant of the wolves has been of great help to our ancestors – they were there when a hunt commenced, they were there to guard and even to keep the children warm in harsh winters. Their loyalty and intelligence have won a spot in every human’s heart.
As smart and competent as the cute dogs might seem, things took an unexpected turn in the long line of evolution with some of these specimens. If a dog used to help in hunting for food, then now some smartass pooch might get in the habit of eating drywall, and if our ordinary mutt’s ancestors were relentless guardians, some cute puppy would rather turn into a couch potato when danger ensues. We here at Bored Panda have collected such units, and you wouldn’t believe how weird dogs can be. From napping with a pack of sausages to getting stuck in a chair, we are sure that their wolf forefather wouldn’t be too happy with these silly dogs.
Sure, you can write off this weird behavior to a momentary loss of judgment on the funny dog’s part, but we do believe that these pooches did their acts on purpose just to make us laugh. After all, if they don’t have to earn their spot by hunting, they can at least make us happy with their silliness, right? Scroll down to check the funny pictures of hilariously stupid dogs and don’t forget to vote for your favorite mutt!
#1 No Stick Will Ever Be Big Enough For Goose
Image source: CheefJeef
#2 I Was Trying To Enjoy A Nice Bath, But This Happened
Image source: casootocase
#3 She Loves Watching Puppies On TV. She Even Wanted To Show The Other Puppies Her Stuffed Pup
Image source: ___statik
#4 Nice Job
Image source: smunozmo
#5 I Was Creeping My Next Door Neighbors Facebook And Stumbled Upon This Photo Of My Dog
Image source: physicallyuncomfort
#6 “I’ll Just Sleep Right Here So Nobody Steals My Food”
#7 I Lost My Dachshund For A Bit. I Just Found Her
Image source: tippytoesnmonkeyjoes
#8 If She Goes Outside We Shut The Door And She Hates It. So She Keeps Her Butt Inside To Prevent This While She Birdwatches. Meet Sofie
Image source: GardenerInAWar
#9 She Never Ate The Sausages – Didn’t Even Puncture The Package. She Just Napped With Them
Image source: KleinVogeltje
#10 Whenever I Take A Shower
Image source: I_So_Tired
#11 While I Was Out Of Town, My Sister Sent Me An Update On Our Dog
Image source: mynameisnotkamron
#12 Anywhere. You Could Sit Anywhere
Image source: mgray4011
#13 My Dog Was Sitting Like This While Being Fed With A Fork By Her Grandpa
Image source: pilarstol
#14 My Sister’s Dog Isn’t Allowed To Bring His Toys Inside, So He Found The World’s Tiniest Stick To Entice Me Into Playing Fetch
Image source: KezzBee
#15 My Boyfriend Went Inside A Store Without Him. He Stared At Me Like This The Whole Time. 4 Minutes. He Didn’t Blink Much. For 4 Minutes
Image source: SaltMineForeman
#16 When Your Blind Dog Begs For Food
Image source: jmd2
#17 Hmm
Image source: xrax200
#18 We Stopped Asking Questions A Long Time Ago
Image source: norcalgirl1822
#19 He Breathed In While Licking His Nose And His Tongue Got Sucked Into His Nostrils A Little Bit
Image source: isiik
#20 My Neighbor’s Dog Always Brings Me An Apple Whenever I Walk By
Image source: gfxprotege
#21 Morphball Acquired
Image source: Uranius7
#22 My Dog Frank Sits Like This For Long Periods
Image source: smilson
#23 My Dog Being Very Proud Of His Talent
Image source: Receiverstud
#24 Brought My Puppy To The Beach. Took Him About 2 Minutes To Eat Enough Sand To Learn He Isn’t Supposed To Eat Sand
Image source: emaN_A_esoohC
#25 Been Working Too Much, Wife Mockingly Made A Pillow To Replace Me. Apparently My Dog Can’t Tell The Difference
Image source: found_a_penny
#26 Doesn’t Really Need A Title
Image source: jomangojo
#27 Haven’t Pooped Alone Since I Got Her
Image source: BoboDaKlown
#28 My Dog Is Slowly Sinking Into The Couch Abyss
Image source: Jrbolander
#29 He Really Liked This Stick
Image source: RacerRovr
#30 My Dog Wanted To See What The Cats Are Up To Downstairs
Image source: xXMaGGoXx
#31 Well It Was A Nice Lake Day Until My Dog Nearly Drowned My Sister
Image source: holly_monson
#32 She Has An Addiction, It’s Like She Sniffs Them Out! She Has A Collection At Home That’s She Has Found Out And About
Image source: RhunaRose
#33 Neighbor Doggo Stuck Again
Image source: onemorecupof
#34 There Wasn’t Even Bait In The Rabbit Trap. Caught A Corgi
Image source: butternut-munchkin
#35 My Dog Is Trying To Bury Her Bone In My Bath Mat
Image source: momo871
#36 This Is How She Sleeps
Image source: omgpeachsnapple
#37 My Boyfriend Caught Our Dog Trying To Eat Butter Off A Napkin
Image source: JustShutUpMeg
#38 The Way She Sits In The Sunny Corner Of The Room
Image source: techno_for_answers
#39 Umm. So My Dog Winks. He’s A Service Dog, And Always Looks Like He’s Flirting
Image source: abbyistired
#40 He Thought He Heard Something And Stayed Like This For 2 Minutes
Image source: Yogurt-Ninja
#41 Learning How To Hammock, It’s A Steep Learning Curve
Image source: oShockwave
#42 Let My Dog Out Into The Garden, Two Minutes Later I Hear Her Barking And Go Outside To See This
Image source: Nolanus
#43 Watched My Coworkers Dog For An Afternoon And Now He Won’t Stop Staring At Me
Image source: pizzamonsterrr
#44 My Dog Has A Weird Thing For Curtains
Image source: Boomerang87
#45 “No, That’s Where Our Toys Sleep Dumb Dumb.”
Image source: gl21133
#46 Guess Who Didn’t Care About Making The Bed
Image source: ATX_Stig
#47 My Dog Steals Bananas From The Counter All The Time. Only The Bananas, Never Eats Them Though
Image source: EVDESIGN
#48 She Will Literally Rest Her Head On Anything
Image source: emericee
#49 Self-Portrait. 2018. Mixed Media, Chewed Rug On Wood Floor
Image source: suspectdevice87
#50 From A Few Years Ago When He Got Stuck In A Table, Had To Unscrew It To Get Him Out
Image source: UpInYourBusiness
#51 My Dog Sits Next To Me When I’m On The Couch And Looks At Me Like We Need To Have “The Talk”
Image source: KrautHonkyCracker
#52 She Helped
Image source: iwantapickle
#53 I Walked In On My Doggo In Deep Thought This Morning
Image source: roybelzer
#54 There Are Two Spots To Sit Next To Me. What Is Wrong With My Dogs?
Image source: CapitanBarbaRoja
#55 My Dog Doesn’t Poop Like Normal Dogs
Image source: donuthorse
#56 I Do A Still. Hooman No See Me
Image source: TheGodOfTurtles
#57 Sometimes He Just Puts Himself In Timeout For No Reason
Image source: mrgreatwhope
#58 I Mean It’s Not Quite How We Drew It Up But Whatever Works
Image source: bekind_itsnothard
#59 We Were Told He Was A Mix, But Didn’t Know They Meant With A Frog
Image source: bakelies
#60 Am Not Dog, Just Big Cat! See? I Loaf!
Image source: aceparote
#61 Trapped Himself In The Shower At Some Point During The Night. Woke Up To Scared Whining
Image source: macthebearded
#62 Laying On 3 Pieces Of Furniture While He Watches TV
Image source: Redbeard821
#63 My Friend’s Puppy Regularly Sleeps With His Ear In His Water Bowl
Image source: Succotashwish
#64 Beau On His Chair
Image source: time2makethed0nutz
#65 Look Over And He’s Got A Tampon Dangling Out His Mouth. He Got It Out Of The Wrapper And Everything By Himself
Image source: schis_89
#66 I Think I’m In The Wrong Neighborhood
Image source: Scooter_Mcgavin587
#67 This Is How My Dog Greets Me At The Door
Image source: dirtyfacedkid
#68 What’s Wrong With My Dog?
Image source: Sussszz
#69 Showing Remorse After Swallowing Mom’s Engagement Ring
Image source: DrXylazine
#70 I Guess We’ll Just Be Hot Then
Image source: C_Aveman
#71 I’m Taking A Bath And This Dumbo Decides He Wants To Play Fetch So He Gave Me A Toy To Throw
Image source: tylerthepup
#72 He Melts Sometimes
Image source: SwankeyDankey
#73 My Idiot Husky Decided To Eat The Soap
Image source: babs0627
#74 One Time I Pulled Her Ball Out Of This Vase
Image source: Abbrakababbra
#75 When You Tell The One With No Concept Of Personal Space To Sit
Image source: chaostunes
#76 She Doesn’t Like To Be Left Alone In Unfamiliar Places
Image source: Boss_Os
#77 A Little Too Excited, But Still A Good Boy
Image source: dass-geist
#78 I Wuth Jutht Snithin Awoun Da Futhin Buthes When Deeth Beeth
Image source: jaykirsch
#79 I Turned My Back For Five Minutes
Image source: cucumber02
#80 My Dog Collects Treasures Any Chance He Gets
Image source: breaksbrake
#81 Our Lab Puppy Got Into The Food Bag Last Night. $250 Later, I Have This Keepsake Of His Gluttony. No Organs – Just Kibble
Image source: tinhousecrook
#82 My Dog Has Started Sleeping In Laundry Baskets Over The Last Couple Of Weeks
Image source: Pappy_Smith
#83 She Has Been In The Couch Like This For An Hour
Image source: lbrockma
#84 This Is How Legs Work
Image source: mansinoodle
#85 Put Pants On Her Head To Mess With Her, She Laid Down And Went To Sleep
Image source: Niffer13
#86 Who Knows How Long She Was Like This
Image source: 23poppies
#87 We Bought Her A Big, Fluffy Bed Just So That She Could Do This
Image source: Kittehhh
#88 He Has Learned To Retrieve Coconuts. Despite The Damage To His Jaw, He Persists. He Sleeps With Them, Too
Image source: LianaLiana
#89 He’s So Proud Of His “Second Doggie Door”
Image source: RevMills
#90 Opened The Window During Automatic Carwash
Image source: reddit.com
#91 This Is My Boofhead. This Is How She Stands, All The Time
Image source: OtherwiseFortunate
#92 Dog Machine Broke
Image source: WaxiestPie16968
#93 My Dog Ate The Wall
Image source: wonderfulraspberry
#94 He Will Only Eat His Treats If You Hold Them So He Can Slowly Nibble The End Until It’s Gone
Image source: jacquelinedruezkie
#95 He Was Mad He Couldn’t Sit On Our Laps During A Long Drive So He Sat On His Bag
Image source: CripplingSerotonin
#96 Been Sitting Like This For 10 Minutes. Wat U Want Dugg
Image source: jiggyhal
#97 Lily Doing A Morning Dew Taste Test
Image source: powertripp82
