“The Ickiest Ick”: 30 Male Behaviors That Instantly Ruin Their Chances At Romance

Everyone has their own set of dating standards. There are specific traits and behaviors that we classify as major turn-ons. On the flip side, we have a list of “ick” factors that instantly incinerate the slightest chance of a budding romance.
Today, we’re focusing on the women and the actions men showed that they were immediately repulsed by. While most of these are shallow, laughable, and bordered on downright weird, some were valid enough and worthy of online attention.
These are responses we’ve collected from a recent TikTok post. Ladies, feel free to share your experiences in the comments below!
#1
he voted for trump 💔💔💔
Image source: mako!, Rosemary Ketchum/pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
He said “that’s not how my mom does it”, when I was simply cutting up a bell pepper. GO GET YOUR MOMMY TO CUT IT UP THEN 🤯
Image source: Jewell, cookie_studio
#3
saying he didn’t like black people
Image source: claire🦞, Karolina Grabowska
#4
he told me I couldn’t use tampons because it was like I was cheating
Image source: magical fairy bitch 🆘🇺🇸🆘, gpointstudio/freepik (not the actual photo)
#5
ate an apple at 11 pm and he said “you’re still eating???” Blocked him the next day
Image source: mat
#6
he still sleeps in same bed with his mom.HE IS 30
Image source: ninilaay, Đào Việt Hoàng
#7
he told me being on my period was gross and would ignore me or say “don’t talk to me until you’re done bleeding”
Image source: K
#8
he seriously showed me a youtube video explaining how the earth was flat….
Image source: Kenz
#9
He decided to wear slides no socks first time we hung out alone and he had yellow nails that CURLED OVER THE CHANCLAS BRO
Image source: liv
#10
Tried mansplaining episiotomy’s to me… who’s actually had an episiotomy.
Image source: Deborah Wills, Getty Images
#11
he did baby talk constantly. especially when i was mad at him. “you’re mads at mes :(“ yes dude you just told me you hope my dog dies
Image source: riley <3, freepik
#12
he faked jumping out his window. his “mom” texted me from his phone saying he was being rushed to the er and was going into surgery. he kept this act on for so long. he lives in a ONE STORY HOUSE
Image source: lexxx
#13
he got so mad he ripped his car bumper off mid tantrum over me not wanting to hangout with his (toxic) friends 💀
Image source: ☽ vee ☾
#14
“I want you to act, submit, and dress like my mom. I feel like we wouldn’t be fighting as much.” Like WHAT.
Image source: batsnrouge
#15
he started crying because i didn’t let him go through my phone ON THE FIRST DATE 😭
Image source: madicyn.078
#16
when my dad died he told me that he could fill that role bruh💔🥀
#17
1st date with a guy who had his own makeup removers and proceeded to wipe off my makeup without consent at a public restaurant.. he liked his girls “natural”
Image source: triplzzz
#18
He mansplained mansplaining.
Image source: ⋆˙⟡Emer⋆˙⟡, cookie_studio
#19
SOBBED in my lap after I found out he got another girl pregnant (with twins) saying “this is what I’ve been dealing with all summer”.. meanwhile.. I was going through chemotherapy lol 🥲👩🏼🦲
Image source: Bailey | Lifestyle ✨
#20
Told me he’s married, but they’re not serious.
Image source: Kandi
#21
he said the wanted to “change me” while i was on my period and tried to force me to call him dad
Image source: charlotte
#22
he said “i’ve been a bad bad boy” whenever i confronted him for cheating on me 💜
Image source: aiyana
#23
Pouting. He literally put his hands behind his back bent his knees and puckered his lips and fr pouted saying I’m sowwy. He wasn’t joking either.
Image source: Haylie
#24
He said it made him uncomfortable when I would cry (I WAS CRYING BC OF HIM)
Image source: river._.water0
#25
He calls himself “a great manipulator” and he is proud of it!
Image source: rinnie
#26
Called his mum mid date to ask for money
Image source: ava june, volodymyr-t
#27
I complimented his mom and he looked at me weird and said „do you want me or my mom?“ bro can’t I compliment ur mom????
Image source: marylin🇳🇬
#28
“You are tired after 6 hours of sleep. My mom sleeps 3 and she is always energetic. You must have health issues.” “We are not splitting the tip because I don’t wanna give them a tip, so it’s on you.”
Image source: oana
#29
when we were eating a pizza at a restaurant he pulled out a hair and used it as dental floss.
Image source: Munechka, freepik
#30
he smeared his boogers on the backside of his bed. i found out by accidentally touching it.
Image source: 𝒂𝒏𝒋𝒂˖ . ݁𝜗𝜚. ݁₊
Follow Us