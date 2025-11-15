Hey Pandas, Post Your Golden Oldies (Closed)

by

Share the best old photos of yourself.

#1 My Grandma At Her Wedding With Her BFF

#2 Homemade Box Robot At 10 Years Old

#3 So. Much. Hairspray. And My Eyebrows…

#4 My Holding Ne For Te First Time. Had Been In An Incubator For A Month

#5 Me When I Was Tiny Babeh

#6 Just Ran Into This One

#7 My Sister And I. I Loved That Play Kitchen (I’m The One In The Red)

#8 The One On The Left

#9 Couple Of The Year! (Yes It’s A Joke)

#10 My Favorite Photo Of My Mother And Me. She Passed Away Three Years Ago

#11 Me & My Drum Tech Just Before I Took The Stage @ The 1st Copenhell Metal Festival, 2010. I Was ‘Loaning’ Him Some Hair

#12 Back When My Grandmother Made All Of My Clothes. 1995ish?

#13 Older Sister, Me, Mom, Younger Sister, Blondir Butt

#14 That Was 13 Years Ago

#15 Me And My Sister At A Halloween Party, 1986- Thought We Were The Epitome Of Cool Lol

#16 Me And My Big Sis, Early 1990s

#17 Found This Gem Of My Little Sister At Two

