Hey Pandas, Post Your Golden Oldies (Closed)

Share the best old photos of yourself.
#1 My Grandma At Her Wedding With Her BFF
#2 Homemade Box Robot At 10 Years Old
#3 So. Much. Hairspray. And My Eyebrows…
#4 My Holding Ne For Te First Time. Had Been In An Incubator For A Month
#5 Me When I Was Tiny Babeh
#6 Just Ran Into This One
#7 My Sister And I. I Loved That Play Kitchen (I’m The One In The Red)
#8 The One On The Left
#9 Couple Of The Year! (Yes It’s A Joke)
#10 My Favorite Photo Of My Mother And Me. She Passed Away Three Years Ago
#11 Me & My Drum Tech Just Before I Took The Stage @ The 1st Copenhell Metal Festival, 2010. I Was ‘Loaning’ Him Some Hair
#12 Back When My Grandmother Made All Of My Clothes. 1995ish?
#13 Older Sister, Me, Mom, Younger Sister, Blondir Butt
#14 That Was 13 Years Ago
#15 Me And My Sister At A Halloween Party, 1986- Thought We Were The Epitome Of Cool Lol
#16 Me And My Big Sis, Early 1990s
#17 Found This Gem Of My Little Sister At Two
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us