20 DIY Ideas For Your Home, Even If You Have Two Left Hands

Is your home feeling a little…meh? Maybe it’s time to ditch the takeout menus and pick up a paintbrush! We’re about to show you that you don’t need a contractor’s license (or a trust fund) to give your living space a serious glow-up. We’ve gathered a collection of DIY upgrades that are so easy, even your pet goldfish could probably manage them (with a little fin-power, of course).
Get ready to fall head over heels for your home all over again with these simple, budget-friendly projects that pack a serious punch. From quick and quirky decor fixes to clever storage solutions and everything in between, we’ve got something for every skill level and style. So, roll up your sleeves, put on your DIY hat (or maybe just a bandana), and let’s get this party started!
#1 No Electrician, No Problem! – Stick On This LED Kit And Instantly Upgrade Your Kitchen Glow
Review: “Excellent product, easy to use, good value for expense. Very attractive and could have a dimmer for better intemsity adjustment. Steady white LED light, but directed away, perfect !” – kjlvnv
Image source: Amazon.com, Bran B
#2 Say Goodbye To Draft Drama With This Under Door Seal – Attach, Adjust, And Enjoy All-Season Comfort In Minutes
Review: “We put this on our door between the kitchen and garage. So easy to attach , hasn’t come loose in over a year, no matter what the temperature. Perfectly keep the draft from coming in from outside.” – Mechelle Howard
Image source: Amazon.com, Victor Gonzalez
#3 Keep The Outside Out! Vinyl Threshold Kit For A Cleaner, Cozier, And Critter-Free Garage
Review: “We built a very large metal building on our property, but when it rained the water would come under the garage doors. My husband installed these and we wanted to wait on the review until we had a heavy rain. Since then, we’ve had 3 very heavy thunderstorms (with sideways rain from the wind). The strips did their job and the building has stayed dry ever since. Great product. Would definitely recommend.” – Finally retired
Image source: Amazon.com, Johnny Why
#4 Bye-Bye Painter’s Tape! Masking Liquid For Effortless, Clean Paint Lines Every Time
Review: “used this to paint my french doors. Brushed it on the glass with a regular paintbrush before painting. The coating turns clear when it is dry. It was easy to remove and worked well! Peels off like saran wrap. Highly recommend” – C Aguirre
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#5 Bye-Bye, Grease Scrubbing! Keep Your Stove Spotless With Reusable, Non-Stick Silicone Stove Gap Covers
Review: “I have a black stove top that looks dirty as soon as you cook anything. These covers are great, easy to cut to fit and really easy to clean. Rinse, dry and put them right back on the stove top. Way better than having to use chemical cleaners.” – C^2
Image source: Amazon.com, Molly
#6 Instant Nighttime Upgrade! Energy-Saving LED Night Lights To Guide You Through The Dark
Review: “Got these specially for the bathroom and they are perfect. You can set the brightness and the light automatically goes off when the bathroom light is on. When the bathroom light is off, this light turns itself on and gives just the perfect amount of light to not blind yourself in the middle of the night.” – Jake N
Image source: Amazon.com, Rachel
#7 Instant Floor Glow-Up! Solid Teak Tiles Make Any Surface Sleek And Classy, Minus The Hassle
Review: “They may be a bit pricey, but they are 1000% worth it! Make my basement floor look great after a flood while keeping my laundry area feeling clean” – Jenna
Image source: Amazon.com, Scarf Lover
#8 Make Wall Holes Vanish! Drywall Repair Putty That Even First-Time Homeowners Can Use Effortlessly
Review: “I have never used a product that worked so easily, and clean, to patch small nail holes in a wall. It dried quickly and was easy to paint over. You can absolutely not tell where the nail holes were at all. Highly recommend.” – Bean
Image source: Amazon.com, Lorna
#9 Floating Bookshelves? Yes Please! – Instantly Make Your Books Levitate With These Hidden Wonders
Review: “I had these bookshelves about 20 years ago and while moving several times, I lost them. I found them on amazon and bought them again because they are so functionable for my lifestyle. Perfect minimalistic bookshelves.” – Ellen
Image source: Amazon.com, Angie Bagdasarov
#10 Rock Your Decor! Add Textured Stone Vibes To Anything You Want With This Stone Creations Spray
Review: “I love this stuff. In fact, than goodness it comes in a small can otherwise my entire house would be painted with product. One hint, cover all surrounding areas well. Or, if want it be easier to do something closer” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, jennifer
#11 Leather Looking Rough? Fix It! Deep-Clean Your Leather Goods Effortlessly With This USA-Made Magic Leather Cleaner
Review: “As the title suggests, product works great. I was a little worried about the very liquid consistency, but all good. Cleaned well and created a great shine without making the seats slick. I am kind of particular about stuff I spend I money on, and I would purchase this again. Hope this helps others looking for a leather care product(supposedly works on other things too!)” – chris clewell
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#12 Concrete Care Ftw! Upgrade Your Floors Using This Concrete And Garage Floor Paint – Zero Scuffs, Cracks, Or Blisters – Just Perfection
Review: “We used this for our back porch because someone told me it was more durable than regular patio paint. So far so good! One coat looks great, it dried quickly and we were able to put our furniture back on the porch within 48 hours, probably could have sooner but wanted to make sure it was completely dry. Very happy with this product! I’ll be getting more for the front” – Holly
Image source: Amazon.com, beetle
#13 Transform Your Garage Door In Minutes With These Garage Handle And Hinge Magnets – No Tools, No Sweat
Review: “These are so easy to install, a fantastic price and really elevate a rental home. I’ve even snuck them on to my families garages before for kicks. 100% recommend – you can’t go wrong with these garage magnets!” – PuffinLover
Image source: Amazon.com, Twinkletoes57
#14 Ditch The Real Marble Drama – Easy DIY Elegance With Removable, Self-Adhesive Marble Peel And Stick Contact Paper
Review: “This stuff is so durable!!! I lined the cabinet under my kitchen sink with it 5 years ago. I has had every cleaner you can think of spilled on it and it still looks great! I can wash it with a scrub sponge and it still looks great! It’s easy to use and very heavy duty.” – Rbcatmom
Image source: Amazon.com, Nina Holland
#15 Make Your Cabinets Shine! Quick Update With Elegant Gold Cabinet Knobs
Review: “Bought these to use on my ikea dresser and they are perfect! So cute and easy to install. They are amazing quality for the money. I am even considering repurchasing them to use on my kitchen cabinets. My husband even complimented them after I installed them in our dresser as a surprise. Great purchase!” – Mel J
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#16 No More Hammer Time! Effortlessly Hang And Rearrange With These Damage-Free Hooks
Review: “We move A LOT. I refuse to put holes in walls of rentals that we are just going to turn around and have to patch up in a year or two. We use Command for everything possible. It was an investment at first but now we only have to stock up on refills when we establish our home. I’m so thankful for these strips/hooks.” – Tiperny
Image source: Amazon.com, am34134
#17 Get Your Spray On! Effortlessly Transform Anything With Krylon’s No-Peel, Glossy Paint
Review: “I switched to using this brand a few years ago and it is the best! Works with minimal
Prep and it doesn’t run. The cans don’t leak and every color I have used, looks amazing. The sheens are true to the cap and it’s a great value for the money, plus side, the cans seem to last a lot longer than the competitors.” – Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, danielle parry
#18 Furniture Scratches, Who? Quickly Touch Up Scuffs And Stains With These Pro-Quality Touch-Up Markers
Review: “I didn’t think these things would work, but I was wrong. I fixed so much of my furniture and it looks like it was never damaged. I’ll be keeping these close by for future damages!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, Meagan
#19 No Slip, All Style! Effortless, Non-Adhesive Shelf Liners To Keep Your Cabinets Looking Fab
Review: “Nice and thick. Easy to cut and install. Looks great on my shelf matching my closet. It’s real value for money. It fits on to the shelf and stable and doesn’t move if items are placed over it.” – Jyothi VJ
Image source: Amazon.com, SMBett
#20 Say Goodbye To Socket Chills! Increase Your Energy Efficiency In Style With These Socket Sealers
Review: “Can’t believe I never heard of these before…literally made me so happy! I have terribly drafty outlets on my exterior walls, but these have stopped all that cold air from coming in! Easy to use too!” – Stan Rynkiewicz
Image source: Amazon.com, YoYo_PDX
