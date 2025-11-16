30 Of The Funniest Comebacks Ever Screenshotted, As Shared On This Twitter Account

When you grab your phone and start scrolling through your Twitter feed, it’s quite easy to drown in a torrent of terrible news, social injustices, and angry political memes. Your mood suddenly drops and you’re left thinking that the world is a rough and dangerous place.
If that’s the case, it seems like you should tweak your Twitter algorithm because there’s plenty of light-hearted and humorous content just waiting to be discovered. Take a look at Gems Of Replies, an account dedicated to sharing some of the wittiest comebacks ever seen on this social media platform.
From shutting down someone arrogantly flaunting their ignorance to taking the opportunity to poke fun at silly beliefs, we have collected some of the most spot-on and hilarious comebacks shared by the account. Continue scrolling and upvote your favorite ones!
Psst! If you’re in the mood for some more inspiration for your future razor-sharp retorts, check out our previous posts right here, here, and here.
#1
Image source: GemsOfReplies, twitter.com
#2
Image source: MazoTanto
#3
Image source: Joe_Black03
#4
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#5
Image source: CoolMentorK
#6
Image source: CuriousBrajesh, twitter.com
#7
Image source: irespectwhaman
#8
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#9
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#10
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#11
Image source: Comfortablejack, twitter.com
#12
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#13
Image source: rbankole, twitter.com
#14
Image source: LongjumpingCan4817, twitter.com
#15
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#16
Image source: rs16
#17
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#18
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#19
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#20
Image source: GemsOfReplies, twitter.com
#21
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#22
Image source: GemsOfReplies, twitter.com
#23
Image source: GemsOfReplies, twitter.com
#24
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#25
Image source: GemsOfReplies, twitter.com
#26
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#27
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#28
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#29
Image source: GemsOfReplies
#30
Image source: GemsOfReplies
Follow Us