30 Times Linguists Were Disappointed In People’s Knowledge Of Linguistics, As Shared In This Dedicated Online Group

As the famous Wu-Tang Clan once said: “Words rule everything around me.” Wait, I’ve got that wrong, what was it now… Oh, right, it was “cash”. How could I forget!

But the same could definitely be applied to words. They’re the best tools we have to convey complex thoughts. And with language being as important as it is, it’s no surprise that sometimes it is wildly misunderstood or intentionally misused.

When it gets so bad that it’s funny, that’s when the Reddit community /r/badlinguistics comes in to collect.

#1 Ye Old Slang

Image source: u/ExpertAccident

#2 “Please Stop Using It”

Image source: u/Bq22_

#3 Apparently, English Is The Only Language In The World That Evolves Or Uses Loan Words

Image source: u/ripcityb**ch

#4 English = Bad French

Image source: u/LimoneSorbet

#5 One Of The Stranger Covid Etymologies I’ve Seen (Xpost Insanepeoplefacebook)

Image source: u/glagola

#6 Actual Page On Conservapedia

Image source: u/voxophone

#7 Only Certain Pronouns Are “Backed By Science” I Guess

Image source: u/nllb

#8 School vs. The North East!

Image source: u/Oddborg

#9 Baby Talk Will Stunt Your Child’s Acquisition

Image source: u/EvacuationProcedures

#10 English Hardest Language

Image source: u/jegforstaardetikke

#11 It Is Impossible To Learn Swedish Because Of One Sound Which No Non-Native Swedish Person Can Actually Say

Image source: u/Pregnantcannibal

#12 I’m Bri-Ish

Image source: u/FamedAstronomer

#13 The “How Do We Make This Fantasy Race Sound Evil/Threatening?” Starterpack

Image source: u/Jitse_Kuilman

#14 Ahh Yes, My Favourite Language Family, The POC Languages

Image source: u/samoyedboi

#15 Today’s SMBC Comic Fits Right At Home In This Subreddit!

Image source: u/TeaWithCarina

#16 Apparently ‘My’ Can Only Literally Mean Possession

Image source: u/EvacuationProcedures

#17 Three Different Comments, From Three Different People, All Commenting On The Same TikTok

Image source: u/niccdifiore

#18 A Speed Of 1 Language Per Week

Image source: u/[deleted]

#19 Chinese Characters Are Proof That We Need Jesus

Image source: u/AFlyingWhale_

#20 Spanish Was Spoken In Portugal Until They Stole Portuguese From Brazilian Natives

Image source: u/megm26

#21 Found This Gem

Image source: u/S_Garritano

#22 Khmer Is Indo-European

Image source: u/[deleted]

#23 Interesting Take On English Word Etymologies

Image source: u/telescope11

#24 A Response To A Merriam-Webster’s Twitter Thread About Words Changing Their Meaning

Image source: u/3AM_mirashhh

#25 “English Is Actually A Chinese Dialect” And Much More

Image source: u/[deleted]

#26 I Haven’t Seen A Meme On This Sub In While So I Made One

Image source: u/QuantumLand

#27 “Is Korean Indo-European?”

Image source: u/[deleted]

#28 English Is A Tonal Language Because It Has Intonation

Image source: u/averkf

#29 From A Video About A Monolingual Irish Speaker

Image source: u/N52B30K

#30 Someone Must Have Murdered Cases In English

Image source: u/Pingijno

