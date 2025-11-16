30 Times Linguists Were Disappointed In People’s Knowledge Of Linguistics, As Shared In This Dedicated Online Group

As the famous Wu-Tang Clan once said: “Words rule everything around me.” Wait, I’ve got that wrong, what was it now… Oh, right, it was “cash”. How could I forget!
But the same could definitely be applied to words. They’re the best tools we have to convey complex thoughts. And with language being as important as it is, it’s no surprise that sometimes it is wildly misunderstood or intentionally misused.
When it gets so bad that it’s funny, that’s when the Reddit community /r/badlinguistics comes in to collect.
More info: Reddit
#1 Ye Old Slang
Image source: u/ExpertAccident
#2 “Please Stop Using It”
Image source: u/Bq22_
#3 Apparently, English Is The Only Language In The World That Evolves Or Uses Loan Words
Image source: u/ripcityb**ch
#4 English = Bad French
Image source: u/LimoneSorbet
#5 One Of The Stranger Covid Etymologies I’ve Seen (Xpost Insanepeoplefacebook)
Image source: u/glagola
#6 Actual Page On Conservapedia
Image source: u/voxophone
#7 Only Certain Pronouns Are “Backed By Science” I Guess
Image source: u/nllb
#8 School vs. The North East!
Image source: u/Oddborg
#9 Baby Talk Will Stunt Your Child’s Acquisition
Image source: u/EvacuationProcedures
#10 English Hardest Language
Image source: u/jegforstaardetikke
#11 It Is Impossible To Learn Swedish Because Of One Sound Which No Non-Native Swedish Person Can Actually Say
Image source: u/Pregnantcannibal
#12 I’m Bri-Ish
Image source: u/FamedAstronomer
#13 The “How Do We Make This Fantasy Race Sound Evil/Threatening?” Starterpack
Image source: u/Jitse_Kuilman
#14 Ahh Yes, My Favourite Language Family, The POC Languages
Image source: u/samoyedboi
#15 Today’s SMBC Comic Fits Right At Home In This Subreddit!
Image source: u/TeaWithCarina
#16 Apparently ‘My’ Can Only Literally Mean Possession
Image source: u/EvacuationProcedures
#17 Three Different Comments, From Three Different People, All Commenting On The Same TikTok
Image source: u/niccdifiore
#18 A Speed Of 1 Language Per Week
Image source: u/[deleted]
#19 Chinese Characters Are Proof That We Need Jesus
Image source: u/AFlyingWhale_
#20 Spanish Was Spoken In Portugal Until They Stole Portuguese From Brazilian Natives
Image source: u/megm26
#21 Found This Gem
Image source: u/S_Garritano
#22 Khmer Is Indo-European
Image source: u/[deleted]
#23 Interesting Take On English Word Etymologies
Image source: u/telescope11
#24 A Response To A Merriam-Webster’s Twitter Thread About Words Changing Their Meaning
Image source: u/3AM_mirashhh
#25 “English Is Actually A Chinese Dialect” And Much More
Image source: u/[deleted]
#26 I Haven’t Seen A Meme On This Sub In While So I Made One
Image source: u/QuantumLand
#27 “Is Korean Indo-European?”
Image source: u/[deleted]
#28 English Is A Tonal Language Because It Has Intonation
Image source: u/averkf
#29 From A Video About A Monolingual Irish Speaker
Image source: u/N52B30K
#30 Someone Must Have Murdered Cases In English
Image source: u/Pingijno
Follow Us